Gunn Honda

14610 I-10 W, San Antonio, TX 78249
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gunn Honda

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast and Easy

by David1968 on 03/23/2017

No haggling made the process faster, easier, and less of a headache. My salesman was patient and did a great job. Bought my second car there because of the great sales and car service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by doublem43 on 05/24/2014

This is the second CR-V my mom purchased even from the same sales person. Very good price. Everywhere we went someone would ask us if we needed any help. Very thorough in explaining everything. Courteous as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2007 Toyota Corolla

by minnfats on 03/25/2013

Very good experience with salesperson. He knew his stuff and fixed my concerns. Hunn is an advertised price dealer and seems fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
128 cars in stock
0 new112 used16 certified pre-owned
