Customer Reviews of Ancira Kia
I called the dealership on the phone and asked about the 2012 Sorrento and want incentives they had. They were offering incentives for dealership, Military and Competitive. Plus since I am a member of USAA my price was 100 dollars over invoice and all optional equipment was at invoice. I went into the dealership spoke with the salesman from the phone. Told him exactly what I wanted and they honored everything they told me on the phone. Plus they gave me a great value on my trade in. I will definitely be being my next vehicle through ANCIRA KIA of San Antonio, TX. All in all I was there for about 3 hours and out the door with my brand new Sorrento.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Some of the staff at the dealership are great while others are not. It can be a hit or miss. Overall, the experience was alright but could have been better. Service department is good for the most part.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
talked with 3 different salesmen at 2 different visits. they were either way too pushy, incredibly unknowledgeable, or condescending.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No