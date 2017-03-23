Gunn Honda
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gunn Honda
3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Fast and Easy
by 03/23/2017on
No haggling made the process faster, easier, and less of a headache. My salesman was patient and did a great job. Bought my second car there because of the great sales and car service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Excellent Service
by 05/24/2014on
This is the second CR-V my mom purchased even from the same sales person. Very good price. Everywhere we went someone would ask us if we needed any help. Very thorough in explaining everything. Courteous as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
2007 Toyota Corolla
by 03/25/2013on
Very good experience with salesperson. He knew his stuff and fixed my concerns. Hunn is an advertised price dealer and seems fair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership