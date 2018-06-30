Enterprise Car Sales NE San Antonio
new car purchase
by 06/30/2018on
I meet with Jesus at this dealership and I have to say that the experience I've had with Jesus and this dealership was outstanding. I came in as a customer from the rental department next door was renting an Nissan Rouge which I rented for 6 months with outstanding customer service and i fell in love with the Rouge... I walked in to the sales department one Sat afternoon meet Jesus told him I was interested in purchasing a car from them, told him what I liked and what I do not liked and he worked with me from then. very professional and customer oriented. I ended up with the car I wanted. I have not regretted dealing with this company.. wonderful experience.. I would use them again if the needs should come up in the future and would highly recommend this company to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car sales experience
by 05/08/2018on
it was pleasant, everybody was friendly when we got there....after we signed papers attitudes changed a little.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/20/2018on
Everyone was super helpful and friendly. No one was pushy or pressured me, it was a unique experience buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Enterprise Car Sales
by 12/10/2017on
Diego Rincon did a great job selecting the right car for my husband! All the folks are friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Straightforward Sale
by 11/17/2017on
A friend recommended Entrrprise Car Sales to me. Her comments about the mo haggle pricing convinced me to check it out. I called and spoke with sales consultant David Underbrink. I appreciated his low-key approach; he asked questions about what I was looking for and provided answers to my questions. I found what I was looking for and bought it the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So grateful!
by 10/10/2017on
This team kept me in the loop as to what the status was regarding my approval with the bank, where the documents were when they overnighted some paperwork for me to sign and it made me feel so valued as a customer. The car is fabulous and the customer service incredible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy owner of a 2016 Nissan Rogue
by 10/04/2017on
Just got my vehicle today and I am so happy with my purchase! Kate "the great" was an awesome person! She was very understanding of my needs and wants. If you're looking for a car and don't want to be pushed into buying any car, definitely go see these guys. They definitely get you a GREAT DEAL!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is the best place to buy a car,,,EVER!!!
by 08/09/2017on
I had the most wonderful buying experience with Enterprise. The guys were amazing at determining my vehicle needs and fit me into "my" car. There's no pressure and they answered all of my questions and addressed all of my concerns. They put me in a car that is dependable, really nice and has a warranty! All within my budget, too!! I would recommend this dealership to every one of my family members and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ralph Gilbert
by 06/20/2017on
Overall, friendly great experience.. I hope to do more business in the future. Fast no beating around the bush as one would say. The only thing that will be different for my next buy, find a bank with lower interest rate. That's how you get repeat customers, and word of mouth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes