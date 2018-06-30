5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I meet with Jesus at this dealership and I have to say that the experience I've had with Jesus and this dealership was outstanding. I came in as a customer from the rental department next door was renting an Nissan Rouge which I rented for 6 months with outstanding customer service and i fell in love with the Rouge... I walked in to the sales department one Sat afternoon meet Jesus told him I was interested in purchasing a car from them, told him what I liked and what I do not liked and he worked with me from then. very professional and customer oriented. I ended up with the car I wanted. I have not regretted dealing with this company.. wonderful experience.. I would use them again if the needs should come up in the future and would highly recommend this company to others. Read more