Felt safe to buy a a car there
by 07/29/2020on
Friendly staff, took care of our needs, got the right car at the right price. In the midst of covid outbreak everybody wearing a mask, and workstations sanitized between clients. Great experience
Oil Change and Driver Panel Replacement
by 07/30/2020on
I took my Yukon in for the regular oil change as well as to potentially replace the driver side trim panel. The panel has become lose after almost five years. Drop-off and pickup weren't an issue. Aside from service, I've never had an issue with this location from the receptionist to the courtesy driver. I liked that I was able to pay online before arriving. My issue is Chad. He wasn't present during my scheduled drop-off which is fine. However, I was specific in what needed to be done and physically showed the lady who accepted my vehicle that the driver trim panel that was loose. Chad calls me and said they looked at the rear panel instead. I corrected him and said it was the driver. I explicitly asked him if they removed the rear trim panel and he said no. This was a lie. When I picked up my Yukon the weather stripping was pinched because when they took it off they didn't bother to return it to how it should've been. They also left greasy fingerprints on every trim panel. The fact that Chad tried to up sale me on replacing five other panels for $170 a piece that weren't defective was only mildly annoying. It's a $90 part with a screw and two retention clips. Those panels are a design flaw and expected to fail. I've always preferred other service representatives. I've never had a great experience with Chad. He's capable of treating people with respect and kindness because I've observed. However, I don't receive it. I'm treated like I can't afford my own vehicle. Nevertheless, I will not be returning to this dealership for service. The buying process was great but I'm just tired of the service side.
Great service and staff
by 07/28/2020on
Very personable staff! Friendly and easy to talk to!
New truck purchase
by 07/27/2020on
I purchased a 2020 pickup last Friday for my 19 year old daughter and did everything over the phone. The sales representative did an awesome job and the paperwork was sent via FedEx and in 24 hours we were done... That’s how it ought to be!!!!
Great from start to finish!
by 07/27/2020on
We had a great experience at this dealership. They were honest and also very respectful of our time. Very impressed!
Repair
by 07/22/2020on
Our service guy was very prompt and kept me informed of the istatus and progress of problem.
Payne Sierra lease-fantastic experience!
by 07/21/2020on
Tyler hit a home run! Twice I was walking and he kept me in my seat and ended up closing the deal! He was great to work with!
Buying cars is not fun but this was easy
by 07/16/2020on
I did an online auto trade appraisal and was instantly provided with the information through email. Sales person reached out to me by text making it super easy without pressure. Test drove the vehicle, talke about everything and they gave me time to go home and think about it. The vehicle was amazing and great price. I ended up buying it and picking it up the next day. Salesman was wonderful at explaining all the bells and whistles. Would recommend Nyle Maxwell GMC to all
I love my car!!! Tyler is awesome
by 07/16/2020on
Tyler was able to get me the best deal and I was in and out in a few hours with my new vehicle! I love it.
The Great Experience
by 07/15/2020on
I want to say thank to Nyle Maxwell for their professional attitude and unwavering concern for what i wanted in a vehicle. Previously i had dealt with another dealership, and came away unimpressed. When i contacted Nyle Maxwell they listen to my concerns and what i wanted in a vehicle. From the sales rep, sales manager, finance manager, it was the smoothest transition. They are my number 1 organization when it comes to buying a new car. Trust me! Stop by Nyle Maxwell in Round Rock today, you won't be disappointed.
Excellent
by 07/14/2020on
Alicia and all of the other employees that I spoke to were very courteous and professional.
2029 Yukon
by 07/14/2020on
Buying a vehicle was never easier.
Acadia Denali purchase
by 07/11/2020on
Wife ask salesman if the Acadia Denali came with a hitch and he said he said Denali's done and its behind the cover of rear bumper. We picked up vehicle on her Birthday came home and we were reviewing the vehicle and i looked under rear bumper. Next day talked to sales Mgr. He he said he will check with his higher up and that he will call me. Well no call no follow up. I bought 4 accessories during the purchase. The hitch would have been one of them. Wife wants to return vechicle back to your dealership and there's more concerning the accessories
Service Dept - super service dept
by 07/01/2020on
I had a check engine light come on. Called svc dept and they were snake to get me in same day. Nice, safe waiting area. Very good experience!
Regular oil change, tire balance&rotate
by 06/27/2020on
I have always had excellent service at Nyle Maxwell and Scott is an awesome service advisor. However, I continue to be disappointed with the service on my tires. I have had them serviced for the third time now and each time I leave the dealership I lose a hub cap or two. I recently purchased two new caps and now I am missing two once again. Very frustrating
Great experience
by 06/26/2020on
With everything going on today we were a little concerned about going and purchasing a vehicle but Nyle Maxwell put us at ease quickly! We were able to do most of the deal over text and only came in for final paperwork and to pick up our truck! Excellent service from our salesman and the finance department!
Great satisfaction and quick service.
by 06/26/2020on
Chad is a very attentive and customer friendly. Humongous recommendation if your looking for a new GMC. 💯💯💯💯💯 Thanks all! -Jose and family.....
First Car Purchase
by 06/26/2020on
I purchased my first vehicle and had a great experience from start to finish. Toby was very knowledgeable about the car (definitely helped that his wife drives the same one), and was able to answer all of my questions and then some! I’m so excited to have finally found the right car and to have purchased it from Nyle Maxwell.
Thanks Five Star.
by 06/25/2020on
Sales excellent. Timely. Precise. Congenial. Approachable. Knowledgeable Patient. Unprecedented times and working with precautions. Staff watched and took care of each other and visitors. No time noticed any variation from safety or precautions but once and staff reminded another about precautions. Excellent team work and care of each other. From medical field. Thanks you have a great team and support system.
Excellent experience
by 06/25/2020on
Great deal no haggling . Great people to do business with.
Great Service
by 06/23/2020on
AJ was my sales rep and was super helpful. Or pushy like other car dealerships. Overall great experience.
