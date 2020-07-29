service Rating

I took my Yukon in for the regular oil change as well as to potentially replace the driver side trim panel. The panel has become lose after almost five years. Drop-off and pickup weren't an issue. Aside from service, I've never had an issue with this location from the receptionist to the courtesy driver. I liked that I was able to pay online before arriving. My issue is Chad. He wasn't present during my scheduled drop-off which is fine. However, I was specific in what needed to be done and physically showed the lady who accepted my vehicle that the driver trim panel that was loose. Chad calls me and said they looked at the rear panel instead. I corrected him and said it was the driver. I explicitly asked him if they removed the rear trim panel and he said no. This was a lie. When I picked up my Yukon the weather stripping was pinched because when they took it off they didn't bother to return it to how it should've been. They also left greasy fingerprints on every trim panel. The fact that Chad tried to up sale me on replacing five other panels for $170 a piece that weren't defective was only mildly annoying. It's a $90 part with a screw and two retention clips. Those panels are a design flaw and expected to fail. I've always preferred other service representatives. I've never had a great experience with Chad. He's capable of treating people with respect and kindness because I've observed. However, I don't receive it. I'm treated like I can't afford my own vehicle. Nevertheless, I will not be returning to this dealership for service. The buying process was great but I'm just tired of the service side. Read more