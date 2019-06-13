Customer Reviews of Round Rock Nissan
Great service
by 06/13/2019on
Carlos, Zain and Mendy were absolutely fabulous! Very accommodating and really work to get you the best deal possible. I would HIGHLY suggest if you need a car go see them! Tell them I said thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Premier service, quality professionals!
by 06/08/2019on
I have been a repeat customer at this service station for three years now, largely due to Sean Johnson. From routine services to unscheduled maintenance needs, I know that our car will receive the individualized attention and I never feel pressured on any of their recommended maintenance actions. I am always kept up to date on the status of my vehichle while it is in shop. So if you are looking for professional service station who will take care of your vehicle as if it were your own, this is the place to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a car
by 06/06/2019on
Got to Round Rock Nissan inquiring about a car I saw online. Got there and was greeted by Rene Winot who I had contacted online. We went a a test drive and it was smooth sailing from there. After a few days of searching I knew I found the one. Rene was super helpful through the whole process, it felt far more relaxed than I ever remember experiencing. Mindy was also a great help in financing and assisting me in selecting my warranty's which they assured was totally optional. Thanks y'all! I couldn't be happier with my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer service
by 06/05/2019on
I am a 3rd time return customer and have had a great experience with sales staff, financing and service. Overall I have returned for service and quality of the cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 06/04/2019on
I'll keep it short and sweet. Ali in the commercial truck division and the rest of the staff were friendly, informative, and willing to work with my tight schedule. Went in the late morning and by the afternoon I left with my new NV 2500. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 06/04/2019on
From sales to finance, the service here at this dealership has been head and shoulders above my experience at a different one from across the street. I can only say is that they've earned a life long customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 06/03/2019on
They worked with me on my trade in and gave me an excellent deal including the extended warranty. I'm so happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfactory
by 06/03/2019on
I would like to say first off thank you so much to the sales person(Joann), her sales manager, and finance pers as will. They worked really hard to get me in my new car and get it around my price range. I know it took away but it was really worth the wait. Again, thank you so much for all the personnel that helped me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The best car buying experience I've had
by 06/01/2019on
I can't say enough how awesome the staff here is. I live 6 hrs from this location and my sales woman (Rene Winot) helped me with everything I needed before I even gassed up to leave home. All my questions and concerns regarding the vehicle, financing, or anything were answered. I knew that driving up there I'd be driving the vehicle back down. The rest of the staff was also extremely friendly and professional. Everyone from the managers to the mechanics, just so welcoming and helpful. I will absolutely look to this dealership in the future for any other car purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Ford Explorer
by 05/31/2019on
I was not very happy about the time it took to get thru financing. I emailed the pre approval from Chase early in the morning. The salesperson requested a copy of my ID and insurance card about lunchtime. I also let her know about what time I would be there. I met with her a little early and we knocked out some paperwork. I kept getting updates that it was going thru financing only to find out an hour later the financing guy just got the paperwork.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 05/30/2019on
I had a great experience with Ricky Walker! He was very knowledgeable and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car purchase
by 05/29/2019on
Experience was good. Wish there was a little less condescending attitude from the managers. Said I didn't want to play the game... ended up playing the game for over an hour. Was told they couldn't help us, we left and then got a call that they could help us. Why???
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service!
by 05/28/2019on
Keeps the customer happy! Willing to go above and beyond! Already recommended to family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best car buying experience!
by 05/28/2019on
This was my first time buying a car on my own so I was nervous and had TONS of questions. Everyone was so helpful and willing to work with me. They went an extra mile for me in every aspect and made it so easy and stress free!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Top notch service
by 05/24/2019on
Sean offered my family and I top notch service. He checked on us during our time at Nissan and gave us information to contact him Incase we had any issues. If I had time I would have talked to Sean's manager to inform him of how pleased we were with his service. This was my first visit to this Nissan location, but it won't be my last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Murano SL
by 05/16/2019on
Had several models in all trims but did not have the color we wanted. Henry found our car and had it onthe lot in less than 24 hours. Sales staff was veey informative and willing to deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good sales people.
by 05/02/2019on
Sales experience was great. They did not do a wheel alignment or oil change on the used car I bought before selling it, and they needed me to mail a release of lien letter that could have been provided to finance if they had simply asked for it. With a bit stronger execution I would give more stars - just look carefully at what may be needed when buying and I am sure they can accommodate you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Easy!
by 05/02/2019on
This was by far the easiest car buying experience I have ever had. Most of the time was consumed by me finding the proper information. If I had all my ducks in a row it would have been great and less then two hours. When my wife is ready for her new car this is where we will go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service!
by 04/30/2019on
Round Rock Nissan has been providing Excellent service to both my Nissans! Why go anywhere else? No way! Bret Brian makes you feel as part of the Nissan family! He listens well & he makes sure your service request is done correctly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great place. Good vibes.
by 04/24/2019on
Had a rattle coming from my exhaust on my 2018 Civic Si, the dealership I had it installed at didn't clamp it properly so part of it wasn't even connected. I was in and out in 15 minutes. Josh was amazing. Great place!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 04/21/2019on
Great customer service. Very personable and and interested in what i had to day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Round Rock Nissan invites you to visit our car and truck dealership near Austin, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Nissan cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Austin area's most trusted Nissan dealers.
ESPAÑOL
Round Rock Nissan le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados cerca de Austin, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros Nissan y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Nissan en el área Austin.
1 Comments