After a bad experience at Howdy Honda on 6/9/12 with the 2012 Honda Civic EX I bought there, I decided to trade it in for a 2012 CR-V EX-L at Round Rock Honda on 7/2/12. On 6/22, Paul let me test drive a CR-V and a Civic Si. He was very focused on my needs. He did not have the CR-V that I wanted at the time but he told me when the next one would be in. I put a $500 deposit down. I could not decide on whether I wanted the White Diamond Pearl or the Crystal Black Pearl. I later decided on the Crystal Black Pearl. The wait was well worth it. What a beautiful vehicle. I love it! It had 10 miles on it when I got it. Personally, for me it is worth waiting over a week for a new vehicle that was never test driven by a lot of other people. Only Round Rock Honda test drove it as is required. I bought a new 2007 Honda Civic EX back in 2007 from Paul. I do not know if I wrote a review about him then, but he is still as awesome as he was 5 years ago. He devoted as much time as I needed to get the vehicle I wanted. The used car department there gave me $18,500 for my new 2012 Honda Civic EX that had 859 miles on it. First Texas Honda wanted to give me $17,500 and Howdy Honda, $18,000. The MSRP on the 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L is $28,075. Dealer invoice is $26,409. Pauls first offer was $27,575. I asked him if he would go down another $200 to $300 and they went down $225. On paper, I paid $27,350 for the CR-V. They gave me $191 over Edmunds true market value of $18,309 for the Civic. Of course, that value keeps changing. With that figured in, it brings it down to $27,159. I also asked if he would throw in some wheel locks. He said these are worth around $87.00. Personally, I think that is a very inflated price for wheel locks, but it is what it is. That would bring the price down to $27,072 with those things considered. A week ago or so, my CR-V EX-L had a true market value of $27,050. I would say I did a pretty good job this time around, but I lost close to $2000 by trading in my new 2012 Civic EX that I bought from Howdy Honda. I strongly recommend Paul Koehler at Round Rock Honda if you are in the market for a new Honda. He will treat you right. My experience at Round Rock Honda was the exact opposite of the experience I had at Howdy Honda. Those guys are so tight they will not even throw in some wheel locks. Paul not only threw those in, he had them put on the vehicle! The drive from Cedar Creek to Round Rock was well worth it. Read more