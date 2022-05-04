Nyle Maxwell GMC
Customer Reviews of Nyle Maxwell GMC
Easy car buying experience
by 04/05/2022on
The team at Nyle Maxwell GMC is great. They gave me a fair offer on my trade with no back and forth, had the truck ready to go when got there and got me in and out quicker than I expected. Madi was thorough and patient, and Mark got the financing taken care of quickly! I highly recommend working with this team if you’re looking for a new GMC or used vehicle of any kind! Update: second purchase from Nyle Maxwell in the last year . This time Michael McKeown assisted. Again a flawless experience. Truck was ready when I got there, and everything was extremely smooth. I highly recommend this team for new and used car shoppers!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent experience in buying a new truck
by 03/21/2022on
Salesman and credit manager were friendly and efficient. They did not pressure me into buying add ons.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Quick and low pressure to buy extended warranties
by 03/03/2022on
Quick and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Steven was great
by 01/07/2022on
Really fast, great service. Fair price, didn't try to pull anything on me like Covert did. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Could not have been better!
by 01/03/2022on
On Wednesday evening 12-29/2021 I put did an online inquiry for a 1500 Sierra. Thursday morning within 10 minutes of sales opening Andrew contacted me to discuss the vehicle. We set up a time for me to come in and look at the truck and go over the buying process. From the minute I walked through the door Andrew and everyone at the dealership treated me like family. Andrew spent time to go over everything and answer all of the questions I had. Reid in Finance made sure I got any and all discounts I was eligible for. After the sale Andrew took all the time that was needed to go over everything on the truck and made sure I knew how everything worked. In this time when vehicles are selling themselves as soon as they show up the crew at Nyle Maxwell still puts the customer first and provides an excellent customer experience. I will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Went the extra mile
by 11/28/2021on
Took my Canyon for maintenance and new tires . While there the battery died abs got a jump before I left. It it entirely reset the console and radio specifically . Leo had me drive back got there right at closing on Saturday and he and technician stayed late to make sure the whole reprogramming worked . Wasn’t something that was emergent but nice to not have to come back at another time !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 11/15/2021on
Micheal was very good and he was easy to deal with. I had good experience with the entire process on new Yukon purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
timely service
by 11/09/2021on
stopped by on a Monday to see if they could get my truck in for a quick oil change and tire rotation and Chad told me they had a spot open! Was quite surprised. But I will say that this is my 2nd truck from them and service has always been on point. Both of my vehicles have always been serviced there including buying tires. I am happy that going to Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock is never a bad decision and they never disappoint.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Like Family
by 10/27/2021on
Nyle Maxwell is a great place to do business with! With all of the problems nowadays, plant shut downs, chip problems, the COVID-19, suppliers not having all the parts available to build the vehicles, causing a large slow down in production. In my opinion I think finding a good dealership is more important than any other time we have had. The crew is very professional, make you feel at home and try to help in anyway they can. Problem nowadays is the lack of product and some dealers going way exorbitant in price. Yes pricing is something we all look at but more important is how you are treated and how a dealership handles the business they can for you. It’s not always a dealership, nowadays you see more problems from the manufacturer and not the dealer. After 73 years of life I find I have visited with a lot of dealers and Nyle Maxwell is one I’ve chosen to be my go to for a purchase. I just picked up my 2022 GMC 3500 and love it. The lack of vehicle availability is everywhere. Nyle Maxwell worked very hard for me to get the truck ordered and in. This is more important than anything else, their communications were above board and straight to the point. I’ve had dealers tell me all kinds of stories but Nyle Maxwell tells you like it is. I highly recommend if you’re shopping for a vehicle check them out visit with them and I’m sure you’ll be a satisfied customer like me. Pricing was fair, as the manufacturer puts allocations on the various dealers. Nyle Maxwell will work with you so give them a shot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Perfect in Every Way
by 09/01/2021on
This is my third car purchased from Nyle Maxwell. Josh Lee and his team are the best. The service department is just as good. Can't go wrong with these guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing dealership
by 08/09/2021on
We have never been treated as nice and fair as we are treated at Nyle Maxwell GMC. Andrew and the crew took such good care of us and my difficult husband. Thanks again y'all. We are overjoyed with our purchase thanks to you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesomeness Service
by 07/09/2021on
They are fast, courteous and kind. They treat you like family. Great, friendly and go up and beyond to help you.
They don't honor warranties
by 07/06/2021on
Company doesn't care about customers. Once they have your money they rarely even want to deal with you properly. I bought a custom package from Nyle Maxwell. The paint started falling off and they have acted like its my fault their paint didn't last. You have been warned.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great buying experience!
by 05/30/2021on
Buying experience was quick, in and out no problems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
11/10 Would Recommend
by 05/25/2021on
Great dealership. Very clean and very family oriented. I felt extremely welcomed and well looked after. My sales associate was very communicative and very transparent with me which is a rarity for dealerships. She did an extremely good job at sending updates from my vehicles build status to delivery
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Stellar Service
by 05/07/2021on
Call to set up a service appointment. Chad in the service department took care of my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 truck to even go as far as to me reporting a problem coming back hours later and him fixing it to my liking. I appreciate what you did today, that goes along way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GMC dealer with class
by 04/13/2021on
My salesman Andrew was great. Did everything right and made the car buying experience pleasurable. I drove from Houston to make a deal. Houston dealers didn't honor the GM Family First Plan, so sad.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easy to schedule service
by 04/01/2021on
Called dealership and set up an appointment for service. Got text reminders and was simple to check in. Waiting area was clean and safe, brought my laptop to work while I waited. Staff kept me updated on status of the work being done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 03/17/2021on
Had a very good experience at Maxwell today getting into my new Elantra . My salesperson Joseph made everything fast and easy for me to get in and out. Will definitely refer business back his way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Another Great Experience At Nyle Maxwell GMC
by 03/16/2021on
Where do I start. This is the second vehicle I have bought from this dealer in the past year. They are responsive, helpful, personable, and Honest. Yes, I said it, a dealership says what the mean and mean what they say. True to their word. If you get a chance, ask for Chad Miner, AJ Lujano, Mitch Beaty and Donna Selma. They are fantastic to work with and well make the process of buying a new car as painless as possible. Thanks to them and the great vehicles I have bought.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil change service
by 03/02/2021on
I was given an agreeable appointment time and date. I was told the service would take 1-2 hours to complete. The service was prompt and professional. The wait area was clean and comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
