5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Nyle Maxwell is a great place to do business with! With all of the problems nowadays, plant shut downs, chip problems, the COVID-19, suppliers not having all the parts available to build the vehicles, causing a large slow down in production. In my opinion I think finding a good dealership is more important than any other time we have had. The crew is very professional, make you feel at home and try to help in anyway they can. Problem nowadays is the lack of product and some dealers going way exorbitant in price. Yes pricing is something we all look at but more important is how you are treated and how a dealership handles the business they can for you. It’s not always a dealership, nowadays you see more problems from the manufacturer and not the dealer. After 73 years of life I find I have visited with a lot of dealers and Nyle Maxwell is one I’ve chosen to be my go to for a purchase. I just picked up my 2022 GMC 3500 and love it. The lack of vehicle availability is everywhere. Nyle Maxwell worked very hard for me to get the truck ordered and in. This is more important than anything else, their communications were above board and straight to the point. I’ve had dealers tell me all kinds of stories but Nyle Maxwell tells you like it is. I highly recommend if you’re shopping for a vehicle check them out visit with them and I’m sure you’ll be a satisfied customer like me. Pricing was fair, as the manufacturer puts allocations on the various dealers. Nyle Maxwell will work with you so give them a shot. Read more