Round Rock Honda
Customer Reviews of Round Rock Honda
Christine B.
by 10/25/2013on
Christine B. gets a 5 star rating from my husband and me. She spent the entire day helping us find the car we wanted - even drove us to the Toyota lot next door to look at new Toyotas. She was knowledgeable about her product, considerate of us, and helped us broker a manageable deal with her manager. Her bottom line as a sales person is relationships! I would recommend Christine to anyone who is interested in a new or used vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and extremely helpful sales person
by 06/08/2013on
The sales person that helped me find my dream car ,Christine B., was by far the best and most helpful sales dealer I have ever been associated with. She answered all my questions and made sure everything was perfect when purchasing my new Honda Accord.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Christine Bennett - Round Rock Honda
by 06/05/2013on
Christine was great! I love my new car. I would recommend Christine to anyone, shes an honest saleswoman that knows her stuff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Honda and Christine!
by 06/05/2013on
It was our great pleasure and significant honor to work with Christine B. She was very knowledgeable and helpful in making our decision on purchasing a hybrid car. We are really enjoying the Honda Insight and appreciate the professionalism of your staff. A big thanks to Laura as well as she helped with the closing and making us feel comfortable with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Expr Ever!!!! Ask for Paul K
by 03/03/2013on
This week i sent an online inquiry to Round Rock Honda for a price quote. Within 30 mins Paul K called me back. That's amazing as I was just getting ready to call and ask for Paul as so many reviews say that he is highly recommended for an excellent purchase experience. I told Paul what car I wanted to purchase, a 2013 Accord Sedan EX-L. He quoted a price that was even less than what other area dealers were quoting and below what I had researched on Edmunds. I went in later that day and met Paul, put in my down payment and the car came in the next day exactly as Paul quoted. Paul was courteous and respectful and very patient. There were no tricks, no gimmicks, no hard sell, no arm twisting, and no games being played with me. Paul was a man of his word just like what I had read from reports and ratings by previous customers who bought from Paul at Round Rock Honda. When my wife and I went in to purchase and pick up the car and arrange financing, Paul introduced us to Sam who helped us complete some documents and accompanied us on the test ride. Sam was very pleasant and courteous and we liked him. Then Sam introduced us to Bill O who facilitated completing papers for financing at 1.9 pct!! He did not try to up sell us on any extras. He let us know about extended warranty and paint and interior protection warranties, which we decided to purchase ..... Without any pressure from Bill. Paul, Sam, and Bill were just fantastic and made our car buying expr pleasant and easy with no hassle whatsoever. We highly recommend Paul K and his team at Round Rock Honda!! You will get a great deal at the price u will be happy with ..... Especially when you do your homework and determine that Paul and Round Rock Honda will do their best to get the deal you will be happy with. ... After i had made the rounds at the other dealers, Round Rock Honda delivered the exact car that we wanted at a price point below what we were targeting and below Edmunds even!!! In conclusion, we highly recommend Paul K and his team (Sam and Bill) at Round Rock Honda!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend Paul Koehler
by 07/25/2012on
I knew what vehicle I wanted (Honda Odyssey LX), and thanks to Edmunds.com I knew what I was willing to pay for it. I called Paul and told him what I wanted and what I would pay. He agreed, double checked the lot for the vehicle. When I arrived at the dealership (a 2 hour drive for me) - there were no games, no tricks, no false promises, just good service. If I ever need a new Honda I will go back to Paul.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Paul Koehler is awesome!
by 07/04/2012on
After a bad experience at Howdy Honda on 6/9/12 with the 2012 Honda Civic EX I bought there, I decided to trade it in for a 2012 CR-V EX-L at Round Rock Honda on 7/2/12. On 6/22, Paul let me test drive a CR-V and a Civic Si. He was very focused on my needs. He did not have the CR-V that I wanted at the time but he told me when the next one would be in. I put a $500 deposit down. I could not decide on whether I wanted the White Diamond Pearl or the Crystal Black Pearl. I later decided on the Crystal Black Pearl. The wait was well worth it. What a beautiful vehicle. I love it! It had 10 miles on it when I got it. Personally, for me it is worth waiting over a week for a new vehicle that was never test driven by a lot of other people. Only Round Rock Honda test drove it as is required. I bought a new 2007 Honda Civic EX back in 2007 from Paul. I do not know if I wrote a review about him then, but he is still as awesome as he was 5 years ago. He devoted as much time as I needed to get the vehicle I wanted. The used car department there gave me $18,500 for my new 2012 Honda Civic EX that had 859 miles on it. First Texas Honda wanted to give me $17,500 and Howdy Honda, $18,000. The MSRP on the 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L is $28,075. Dealer invoice is $26,409. Pauls first offer was $27,575. I asked him if he would go down another $200 to $300 and they went down $225. On paper, I paid $27,350 for the CR-V. They gave me $191 over Edmunds true market value of $18,309 for the Civic. Of course, that value keeps changing. With that figured in, it brings it down to $27,159. I also asked if he would throw in some wheel locks. He said these are worth around $87.00. Personally, I think that is a very inflated price for wheel locks, but it is what it is. That would bring the price down to $27,072 with those things considered. A week ago or so, my CR-V EX-L had a true market value of $27,050. I would say I did a pretty good job this time around, but I lost close to $2000 by trading in my new 2012 Civic EX that I bought from Howdy Honda. I strongly recommend Paul Koehler at Round Rock Honda if you are in the market for a new Honda. He will treat you right. My experience at Round Rock Honda was the exact opposite of the experience I had at Howdy Honda. Those guys are so tight they will not even throw in some wheel locks. Paul not only threw those in, he had them put on the vehicle! The drive from Cedar Creek to Round Rock was well worth it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Round Rock Auto Group= Over Priced
by 06/30/2012on
I have bought 4 new cars in the last 4 years and Round Rock Auto group has consistently been at least 1,000-2,000 over priced compared to other dealers in the Austin/Round Rock area. Their service and warranty department is excellent but unless you want to throw away money don't buy a car new from Round Rock Auto group. I have even given them numerous opportunities to match other dealers prices and they have said no and allowed me to take my business else where.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I agree, Paul Kohler is great.
by 03/22/2012on
We nought a new Honda civic from Round Rock Honda today. We have made several trips to the dealer to look at different trims, colors and models. each time we arrived Paul was very helpful and patient with us. We went in today with less than an 1 1/2 hrs to drive the car and finish the deal, and Paul made it happen. We contacted several dealers in the area and Round Rock was able to beat everyone's price. There were no surprises with the car or price. I've bought a lot of cars over the years, and this was the best experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recommend Paul Koehler
by 10/04/2011on
This five-star rating just reflects my preliminary buying experience with Paul Koehler. I did not end up buying my car from Paul, but we did negotiate a price for a CR-V on line, and I got as far as putting a deposit on the car before another dealer received a car in the color I really wanted. During our negotiation, Paul was prompt, straight-forward, forthcoming and helpful, and I feel sure the price we had agreed upon, which he gave me in detail, in writing, would have been honored. I have no qualms about recommending him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Be wary of [violative content deleted]
by 05/30/2011on
Please be wary of this place. Some of the salesman is [violative content deleted]. In my negotiation with salesman the total price was to have included 100k 5 yr warranty. The MSRP was 23175 and the price with warranty was 23678. I was promised over a $600 under MSRP and a good deal with warranty extension Now for the following I have myself to blame because I did not look closely until about 1hr after getting home. But when I got home I saw that I was charged 23678 for the base and 1450 for the warranty. I went back and had to fight hard to get them to fix this but was stuck with MSRP. Because they could only find 2 of the 4 negotiation paper work and they conveniently were missing the one where 23678 included the warranty. I was saved only by the fact that what was in the numbers did not make sense or add up and that they had claimed to be a no haggle dealership (obvious lie but I did fine where it was advertised). I would have cancelled the contract all together BUT in doing my research it was unlikely that I could have implemented the 3day rule. Now I will be rating them at the lowest possible when i fill the customer service. And if anyone knows that will put pressure and probably hurt then more than the con attempt
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wonderful Experience
by 09/22/2009on
I bought my Accord at Round Rock Honda during "Cash for Clunkers". I was amazed at how well they handled the amount of customers that were in the store. Every employee I saw was smiling and acknowledged us. I haven't bought a car in many years, and was excited when I heard about the "Clunker" program. We were referred to Round Rock Honda by a co worker. I came in and had done all my research before hand and was ready to go to battle! I was so surprised at the time our sales person took to show us every feature on the Accord! Our salesperson helped us through the paperwork needed for the "Clunker" program. Even though it was a really busy time, they handled it really well.
Rude salespeople
by 09/24/2008on
I bought my first CR-V at this dealership in 2001. The experience was not fantastic, but it was not awful, in part because the salesguy who helped me was quitting and it was his last day, so he honestly didn't care when I asked for a deal. That CR-V was totalled by Hurricane Ike this year, so I decided to get another CR-V. My sis was also looking for a CR-V at the same time, so we went car shopping together. The salesguy who helped us this time, Joe Antenorcruz, made an earnest effort to help us. What he apparently wasn't taught in salesperson school was that car shopping involves 1) negotiation, and 2) respect and tact, even when things aren't going your way. My sister and I both got competing bids from other dealerships, and ultimately decided to go with those bids when Joe couldn't meet the offer. My sister closed her deal before I started getting my own quotes, and she told me Joe had called her, very upset that she didn't give him the chance to beat the offer made to her by another dealership. He had gone through all that effort to help her, to satisfy her, etc., etc. She felt bad, but also upset by his attitude. So when I also received a better deal from another dealership, I sent the offer to him--I wanted to give him his desired opportunity to meet or beat that dealership's offer. Joe called me up and, rather than bow out gracefully or try to meet the deal or otherwise entice my business, he instead rudely berated me for wasting his time, misleading him (he "didn't know" I was talking to other dealerships--yeah right! I had been sending him quotes from the other dealers during the entire negotiation), "using" him, manipulating him, and so on. I kept my temper in check and stated, with extreme politeness, that like any car buyer, I was going to pursue what I felt was the best deal, and that I truly appreciated his assistance up to that point. He hung up on me. This dealership happens to be the closest one to my house. It is also the place where I bought my first car, where I took my first car for service for seven years, and where I intended to bring my new car for service for the next ten years or more. Joe's attitude has made me seriously rethink giving any more business to this dealership, in the form of sales or service.