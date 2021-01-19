Ewing Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Ewing Buick GMC
Love it!!
by 01/19/2021on
I was satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Maintenance
by 01/05/2021on
Prompt, courteous and efficient service. The service waiting area is bright and comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GMC AT4
by 03/06/2019on
Best new car experience I have ever had at any dealership. Fast, easy with great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/10/2018on
Gary Parr was our super salesman. He made buying my new Cascada convya wonderful experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GMC yukon
by 03/24/2018on
Jim Beardon is a great service rep. Did a great job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Terrible Service Center
by 10/20/2017on
Went to this service center 2 times. The first time they misdiagnosed my GMC Terrain and they did not give me a full report on issues. The second time I went here they could not tell me why my Terrain starts up and sounds like a diesel truck. The service advisor was not there to greet me and tell me what was done to my car or what the issues are. He left a handwritten, extensive list of parts amounting to $2200. No explanations were provided. I will never use this dealership/service center again. Frankly, the bad customer service starts in GMC Corporate, however, the service centers provide little to no condfidence or relief.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Randy Harp @ Ewing GMC is the best!
by 05/06/2017on
2nd car from Randy at Ewing GMC. Professional and courteous!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
randy harp was my salesmen and did excellant job
by 04/01/2017on
Randy explained how it would be and he full filled my expecyations for my new car. He did all he said he would do. I knew what to expect with no surprises. I would buy from him again amd recomend him to my fsmily and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty work
by 03/30/2017on
As usual Ewing was excellent repairing my Yukon XL. The work was completed quickly and excellently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchase
by 03/30/2017on
From start to finish Ewing Buick GMC was great to work with. Travis was very much on the ball and kept in touch with me since this was a long distance purchase. They also helped me swap cars since I did have a trade and met me halfway. Very much appreciate that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 03/26/2017on
I was happy with everything about my repair appointment. Jim was very pleasant and helpful.
Top Notch Customer Service
by 02/26/2017on
Ewing Buick/GMC went above and beyond to get me the exact Sierra I wanted at a better price than anyone else could (yes, I checked the competition). Friendly and Professional. Their service department is excellent too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great repeat experience!
by 02/25/2017on
In December 2016, we enjoyed a great experience with Brad Cunningham as our terrific salesman. We purchased a 2016 Buick Encore. All parts of the sale went well. Ewing Buick GMC dealership is professional and helpful.We have purchased 3 vehicles from them over the last 20 years.
Beware of Buying From This Dealer
by 03/08/2015on
Purchased a 2007 Mercedes S550 with 33,000 miles from this dealer after being told the car had thoroughly been checked out including an engine diagnostic test. Less than 150 miles later after taking it to an authorized Mercedes dealer, who also did an engine diagnostic test, because the engine malfunction light came on was told it needed $5,473 in engine repairs. Do not believe anything you are told by the sales or management staff. Their standard remark is you bought the car "AS IS."
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Tries to sell used cars as new
by 01/02/2015on
As a returning customer, I was surprised to find when shopping for a replacement vehicle, this dealership tried to push a particular vehicle on me. The deal seemed good (but not great), but something didn't seem right. I asked about the mileage on the vehicle, but was repeatedly ignored. After my 4th time with no response on my mileage, they finally provided the information, which revealed the car was Used, not New. It was also 13 months old. Even though it was a Used vehicle, they were pricing it as new. It's a shame that EWING is a dealership willing to scam not only new, but returning customers as well. Did they really think a customer would never notice the mileage?!? On the same day, I had to return my current vehicle to the service department to correct a repair they had not completed properly. I would rather pay more to an ethical dealer. Had they simply been honest upfront, I probably would have purchased the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service Rep!
by 11/27/2013on
My service rep, Tim W., was exceptional. He was very friendly, extremely patient (it took several days for me to pick up my car) and I did not feel at all like he was trying to pressure me into buying extra services. Therefore, I was much more willing (and did) purchase needed service repairs instead of going to a non-dealership service shop. I will be bringing my Buick Enclave back to Tim any time there is a repair or maintenance needed. He has earned my repeat business going forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Servise after the sale
by 10/11/2013on
I recently purchased 2014 Serra with factory defects. Ewings professional service team identified and fixed the problems. I can purchase a truck at any dealership, but its the service after the sale that counts and keeps me coming back. Ewings service is the best of the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buick Regal 2011 Service Call
by 10/02/2013on
My 2011 Buick Regal was in need of a new battery. Took my car into the dealership on Saturday 9/28 and the Service Advisor Tim Walters was ready for my arrival. I was able to get some online work completed thanks to your free Wi-Fi service and I was on my way in a timely manner. Very pleased with the service I received from Ewing as well as the organized and thorough work of Tim Walters!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hassle free SUV buying
by 09/27/2013on
Gary P. was a wonderful salesman. He was honest and helpful. He took time to explain the vehicle to me and help me get my phone book stored into the car. I have to say that this was the best car buying experience I've had. Even the finance guy Joe was great. He offered the extended warranty, when I declined he moved on. He did not get pushy about it. I really appreciate all their help. I hope the service department is as great as the sales department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!
by 09/15/2013on
Sean was awesome to work with! I had no intention of purchasing a car when I walked in and walked out with a new Buick Encore! The service by Ewing Buick was professional and quick. I appreciated the attention to detail and the service received. Would highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So far - Excellent
by 06/29/2013on
So far, a very pleasant and professional experience. Suzanne, the sales rep has been very attentive and followed through on every commitment made. The true measure of the dealership will be my interaction with the service department. I will withhold a final opinion until I have to deal with this side of the business. However, I do remain optimistic that I will not be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
