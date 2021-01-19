2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As a returning customer, I was surprised to find when shopping for a replacement vehicle, this dealership tried to push a particular vehicle on me. The deal seemed good (but not great), but something didn't seem right. I asked about the mileage on the vehicle, but was repeatedly ignored. After my 4th time with no response on my mileage, they finally provided the information, which revealed the car was Used, not New. It was also 13 months old. Even though it was a Used vehicle, they were pricing it as new. It's a shame that EWING is a dealership willing to scam not only new, but returning customers as well. Did they really think a customer would never notice the mileage?!? On the same day, I had to return my current vehicle to the service department to correct a repair they had not completed properly. I would rather pay more to an ethical dealer. Had they simply been honest upfront, I probably would have purchased the vehicle. Read more