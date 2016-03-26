Classic BMW
Customer Reviews of Classic BMW
not worthy of a visit
by 03/26/2016on
Went in to buy an X3. Visited the Dealership 2 times. My salesman must have decided that I could not afford a BMW or something. No proper explaining of the car features or any follow up with the customer. I took my business across the highway to Mercedes Plano. Not worthy of a visit and getting disrespected.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Buying Experience at Classic BMW
by 06/16/2012on
This was my second BMW purchase from Classic BMW, and overall my experience(s) have been excellent. The salesperson I worked with was Doug Robbins. Doug is easy to get along with and is always very friendly, patient, and knowledgeable. He handles all questions with professionalism. I also was to get a great purchase price on the 535i that I wanted. I would definitely recommend Doug and Classic BMW to anyone whos in the market for a BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Leasing Experience
by 01/10/2010on
I had done a lot of research, knew exactly what I wanted, and was shopping other Metroplex dealers simultaneously. Bottom line was Classic provided the best overall experience and -- without doubt -- a very competitive price. The two salesmen I worked with were excellent, the finance department completely competent, fast and accurate. Everything was exactly as promised, no pressure at any time, and post lease service has been great. I wish the dealership weren't in Plano, but it's a straight shot up the Tollway so not too bad.
1 Comments