5 out of 5 stars

This was my second BMW purchase from Classic BMW, and overall my experience(s) have been excellent. The salesperson I worked with was Doug Robbins. Doug is easy to get along with and is always very friendly, patient, and knowledgeable. He handles all questions with professionalism. I also was to get a great purchase price on the 535i that I wanted. I would definitely recommend Doug and Classic BMW to anyone whos in the market for a BMW. Read more