Classic BMW

6800 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Classic BMW

3 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

not worthy of a visit

by Cricket_Fan on 03/26/2016

Went in to buy an X3. Visited the Dealership 2 times. My salesman must have decided that I could not afford a BMW or something. No proper explaining of the car features or any follow up with the customer. I took my business across the highway to Mercedes Plano. Not worthy of a visit and getting disrespected.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buying Experience at Classic BMW

by jlozano2 on 06/16/2012

This was my second BMW purchase from Classic BMW, and overall my experience(s) have been excellent. The salesperson I worked with was Doug Robbins. Doug is easy to get along with and is always very friendly, patient, and knowledgeable. He handles all questions with professionalism. I also was to get a great purchase price on the 535i that I wanted. I would definitely recommend Doug and Classic BMW to anyone whos in the market for a BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Leasing Experience

by bewitz on 01/10/2010

I had done a lot of research, knew exactly what I wanted, and was shopping other Metroplex dealers simultaneously. Bottom line was Classic provided the best overall experience and -- without doubt -- a very competitive price. The two salesmen I worked with were excellent, the finance department completely competent, fast and accurate. Everything was exactly as promised, no pressure at any time, and post lease service has been great. I wish the dealership weren't in Plano, but it's a straight shot up the Tollway so not too bad.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

