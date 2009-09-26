3.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The initial sales went great. . The Salesman who helped me(Greg Machado) was exellent and I would definatly use him again. But the follow up left a lot to be desired. Kelly Grimsley's son Brian I believe his name is was a real [violative content deleted] to my wife on the phone. I was in the car bussiness for over 12 years and Never ever would we of allowed an employee or family member talk to a customer the way he did to my wife on the phone! Read more