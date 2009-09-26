Kelly Grimsley Kia
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kelly Grimsley Kia
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
2010 kia Soul+
by 09/26/2009on
The initial sales went great. . The Salesman who helped me(Greg Machado) was exellent and I would definatly use him again. But the follow up left a lot to be desired. Kelly Grimsley's son Brian I believe his name is was a real [violative content deleted] to my wife on the phone. I was in the car bussiness for over 12 years and Never ever would we of allowed an employee or family member talk to a customer the way he did to my wife on the phone!
about our dealership