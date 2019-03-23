sales Rating

I bought a new 2013 accord based on that purchase i went back and bought a used 2014 civic. The salesman was good very happy with him. They did knock a couple of hundred dollars off the price because i was going to walk away from the sale. Then i went to finance. The man behind desk his handshake was that of a dead fish. Rude... sign here... goodby. I asked where to bring the cashiers check the next day. He pulled out the next persons paperwork. Would not look at me or answer an important but simple question. He knew i was there he told, rudly, talk to salsman. I was asking you because this is a finance question. I was dismissed period. Please leave my office was made clear.I told the salesman had i not just signed the paperwork i would have gone elsewhere. The next day i return with check low and behold i have take it to Mr rude who could not be bothered by my simple question. The second issue. Again i would have walked away because it was so minor but Huggins did not care enough. I got one key. I go to service 175 dollars was the price Huggins told me. We know we charge to much but a locksmith comes and does it for a lot less. This is a Honda dealer cutting keys for Hondas and knowingly overcharges. Had i met finance man or key issue first i would have walked. The rude finance office and key issue are the true face of Huggins. Read more