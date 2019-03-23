Could not have gone better!!
03/23/2019
I got in contact with Huggins through Edmunds.com. Of the dealers that responded they had not only the best price but the most complete email response. All the others required me to call them to get the information included in the Huggins email to make an accurate comparison of the price. In the end it didn't matter because after all the calls were in Huggins had the best price. When we arrived at Huggins, we test drove the car we were buying, approved it, paid for it, had a short wait while the service department gave it a final tech check, washed and cleaned it and we were on our way. Excellent and smooth transaction. Ranom Pugh did an outstanding job.
03/23/2019
Not to be trusted to do the right thing
09/15/2018
I have not had fair dealings with their service department of late. My wife recently took her 2011 Element in for routine maintenance and they reported a "cross threaded oil drain plug - new oil pan needed - expensive repair", all while attempting to blame someone else for doing it. We've only taken this car into Huggins for maintenance but they basically called us liars even after I purchased a Carfax report to prove it. I know the truth. The right thing to do would have been to replace the oil pan and own-up to cross threading the plug. But they wouldn't do the right thing, even for customers that have been going here faithfully for over 10 years. I can't recommend them for service. Loyal customer or not you'll taken advantage of at some point.
Rude dismissive
10/19/2017
I bought a new 2013 accord based on that purchase i went back and bought a used 2014 civic. The salesman was good very happy with him. They did knock a couple of hundred dollars off the price because i was going to walk away from the sale. Then i went to finance. The man behind desk his handshake was that of a dead fish. Rude... sign here... goodby. I asked where to bring the cashiers check the next day. He pulled out the next persons paperwork. Would not look at me or answer an important but simple question. He knew i was there he told, rudly, talk to salsman. I was asking you because this is a finance question. I was dismissed period. Please leave my office was made clear.I told the salesman had i not just signed the paperwork i would have gone elsewhere. The next day i return with check low and behold i have take it to Mr rude who could not be bothered by my simple question. The second issue. Again i would have walked away because it was so minor but Huggins did not care enough. I got one key. I go to service 175 dollars was the price Huggins told me. We know we charge to much but a locksmith comes and does it for a lot less. This is a Honda dealer cutting keys for Hondas and knowingly overcharges. Had i met finance man or key issue first i would have walked. The rude finance office and key issue are the true face of Huggins.
Excellent Service
05/25/2016
Huggins Honda has always taken such great care of me and my car! It is a pleasure to do business with them. They are prompt, courteous and professional. I absolutely love the new service building!
Best Deal Ever!
05/18/2016
Oh happy day! I got the car I wanted, in the color I wanted, for the price I wanted! My trade-in was fair, even beyond fair! The cherry on top is that my payment is right where I hoped it would be! Brad was knowledgeable, kind, patient, and understanding. I couldn't have "dreamed up" a better salesman. Finance got me in and out very quickly, My new car was the cleanest I've ever bought and I just can not be any happier! Thank you, Brad and Huggins Honda!
2010 CRV 50K Service
05/18/2016
The work performed was excellent. I just feel the cost was a little much.
Air bag recall
05/18/2016
My service technician Derrick was great! I also received a call about other concerns that need attention. The service was great!!
Oil Change
05/16/2016
Always a good experience when I go to Huggins Honda.
Fast and Professional
05/15/2016
I was meet on the drive by my Service Advisor and he took the car back. They had the car ready except for if I wanted to do a few other things to the car. Otherwise the car was ready for me to take in about 30 minutes it was very fast.
Oil Chang & tire rotation
05/14/2016
My service is and has always been exceptional. Wouldn't go to another Honda Dealership. Thank You! Michael my service advisor was the best ever!!
Miles Pollok
05/12/2016
Very quick and easy. Tracy did a great job. Did everything he said he'd do. Business office was very professional.
Outstanding Dealership
05/12/2016
I recently made a purchase through Huggins and these guys are exceptional. Treated me like family. I test drove, negotiated the deal and wrapped up the paperwork and purchase in record time, while never feeling rushed or pressured. Very professional, from sales through finance. Outstanding Experience
New Car
05/11/2016
I bought a new Honda Fit and the process was simple and the car is great. Everything worked out well.
A/C work
05/10/2016
I ended up having more done than I was hoping to, however, it was time. My car costs me so little...so for that I am thankful and now I won't have to worry about the A/C for quite a while.
A little diappointed.
05/09/2016
I must say that my sales associate was amazing. There were a couple of things that I was disappointed in however. Firstly right front blinker light was out and second my oil was due ti be cganged at purchases of my vehicle. I called the dealership to get this fixed but seeing how I drive 200 mile ti get the car there was nothing to be done.
Great Service - Always!
05/08/2016
Great service! Service writer was polite and responsive. Work completed quickly and car returned clean and shiny
Oil change and 16,000 check up
05/07/2016
Great place to buy and service car. I have bought 4 cars at Huggins. All great cars and well serviced
Oil change
05/06/2016
Fred, the service rep, was very cordial and kept me updated on the service process.
Completely Satisfied
05/05/2016
I am completely satisfied with my purchase at Huggins Honda. The transaction went fast and everyone was friendly, professional, and really went out of their way.
Oil change service
05/01/2016
Tim answered all my questions regarding the service to be done and advised me on my tires. He even printed a study on tires which I found very informative. I always leave feeling that my car is serviced and maintain for my safety which is very important to me for as much driving as I do.
Great Service
05/01/2016
We really appreciate the good service at Huggins.....We service our Acura there, as well as our Honda. I especially like our service tech, Kirk Gross..... he is EXCEPTIONAL!!
