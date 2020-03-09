Skip to main content
Nissan Of New Braunfels

2077 I-35BL, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Customer Reviews of Nissan Of New Braunfels

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
3 Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bait and switch

by Claybuster on 09/03/2020

Contacted them about two Murano's that were shown for sale.. They led me on and when I was ready to meet and buy, they quit talking to me. I believe what happened was they really didn't have the car in inventory but wanted to pull a bait and switch.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 sale

by sclikescars on 11/27/2018

I was in shock whe I got to the dealer and the had a hot coffee for the two of us waiting. The car we wanted to drive was there,ready to go. We had such a warm and pleasant experience, I just can't find words to say how good it was. Megan did a super job and was very patient with us.The whole company is customer oriented including the managers. When you have a problem, they have solutions,not excuses like others. I'm glad we took the chance and when there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 rogue lease

by BillieV on 06/05/2018

From the moment I walked through the door, everyone was extremely helpful. When I decided to lease my car, Jesse Saiz was extremely knowledgeable with every question I had asked. Financing did a professional job, and even upper management cares about you, customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
42 cars in stock
0 new30 used12 certified pre-owned
