Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Nissan Of New Braunfels

Nissan Of New Braunfels

Visit dealer’s website 
2077 I-35BL, New Braunfels, TX 78130
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Nissan Of New Braunfels

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
3 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bait and switch

by Claybuster on 09/03/2020

Contacted them about two Murano's that were shown for sale.. They led me on and when I was ready to meet and buy, they quit talking to me. I believe what happened was they really didn't have the car in inventory but wanted to pull a bait and switch.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 sale

by sclikescars on 11/27/2018

I was in shock whe I got to the dealer and the had a hot coffee for the two of us waiting. The car we wanted to drive was there,ready to go. We had such a warm and pleasant experience, I just can't find words to say how good it was. Megan did a super job and was very patient with us.The whole company is customer oriented including the managers. When you have a problem, they have solutions,not excuses like others. I'm glad we took the chance and when there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 rogue lease

by BillieV on 06/05/2018

From the moment I walked through the door, everyone was extremely helpful. When I decided to lease my car, Jesse Saiz was extremely knowledgeable with every question I had asked. Financing did a professional job, and even upper management cares about you, customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
59 cars in stock
0 new43 used16 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes