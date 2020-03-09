5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in shock whe I got to the dealer and the had a hot coffee for the two of us waiting. The car we wanted to drive was there,ready to go. We had such a warm and pleasant experience, I just can't find words to say how good it was. Megan did a super job and was very patient with us.The whole company is customer oriented including the managers. When you have a problem, they have solutions,not excuses like others. I'm glad we took the chance and when there.