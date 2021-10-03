Philpott Toyota
Customer Reviews of Philpott Toyota
A Great Buying Experience
by 03/10/2021on
My buying experience a Philpott Toyota was 5 Star from start to finish. Daren Granger, the General Manager, set the tone for what was an easy and seamless buying experience. Prior to coming to Philpott to serve as GM, Daren had sold me my first Tundra. He is a gentleman, polite in every respect, and extremely knowledgeable about vehicles. When it was time to trade in and upgrade to a new Tundra, I immediately called Daren and asked for his help. Once again, Daren guided me through the buying process. Because I live two hours from the dealership, I worked with Daren by phone and then he found the exact vehicle I was looking for. When I arrived at the dealership to pick up my new Tundra, every person I interacted with was friendly and helpful. Special thanks to Shelly for showing me all of the new features on my Tundra, to Chris in the finance office, and to the kind receptionist who greeted me with a smile. Daren has surrounded himself with an amazing staff who reflect his commitment to customer satisfaction. A million thanks to Daren and his team. I commend Philpott Toyota without reservation to any prospective car buyer. They will remain my dealership of choice for any future purchases.
Very easy to work with.
by 07/25/2016on
Erin was great to work with. We did most of our negotiations through text messages and was very prompt and thorough with answering any of my questions. I was dealing with several dealerships and Philpott Toyota went well above any of the dealerships to help me find the 4runner I wanted. I would buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased
by 07/21/2016on
Lisa Dillow always makes for a very pleasant trip to have my vehicle services. She is courteous and knowledgeable and goes over all of my questions and concerns. I recently had my RAV serviced to make a long distance interstate trip by myself...she made sure my SUV was in top shape. I arrived 1,100 miles away without a bit of problems!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great new facility. Friendly staff
by 07/21/2016on
They recently opened a brand new sales and service facility. It's top-notch with plenty of showroom and seating areas. The sales staff is friendly and not at all pushy, which makes for a relaxed experience. The service area is roomy and comfortable and the staff in this area is helpful and friendly as well. I look forward to my regular service visits and wouldn't think of taking either of my vehicles anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good place to service your Toy
by 07/11/2016on
Philpott Toyota does a good job and makes service quick and comfortable. Prices are in line with other Toyota dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our Fourth Sienna
by 07/02/2016on
When our '13 Sienna turned 50,000 miles, we decided it was time for another. We stopped by Philpott Toyota and met Erin Riley. She immediately took us out on the line to look at '16 Siennas and we determined that none of the present stock would satisfy our needs. She said, no problem, got on her computer and found the color and model we were looking for, and Philpott had it there within three days. Erin called us in, we made the deal, and drove the new car home that day. Truly a most enjoyable experience. We realized that there was a noise coming from the air conditioning vents that was not supposed to be there so we took it in last week for a analysis. They found a minor problem, did a repair, and we were on our way in a couple of hours. Philpott bends over backwards to see that it's customer base is happy and well taken care of. Our specific thanks to Ms. Erin Riley, Sales Associate, for finding our car and seeing to it that our experience was and is most gratifying. There is little doubt that we will go to Philpott for future needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
10,000 mile oil change and check up
by 06/21/2016on
Well done...just as expected. The service staff was polite and prompt in taking care of the issues at hand. The best part was the work was performed at no cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 06/17/2016on
I have no complaints...everything went well....nice waiting area...wait time was not excessive. I do have one suggestion...as an added bonus consider washing vehicle after it is serviced. The Honda dealer I've done business with in the past offered this extra service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied repeat customer
by 06/17/2016on
Well, Philpott Toyota has exceeded my expectations again. I live in Spring Texas and made the 2 hour drive to do the deal. Shelly Beckett is not your normal Salesperson. There were no empty promises, everything was as promised and there were no hidden charges. Jason came through with his promises as well. The entire staff made this a plesant experience. I would make this drive again in the future if the need for another vehicle present itself.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Look at your bill before paying
by 05/26/2016on
I went to have my oil changed on May 25,2016. When I drove up a lady came to my 4runner. I told her I needed an oil change, and I showed her my card for $9.99. She said she got it, and I went in and sat down. She came to me and told me that I needed new front brakes also. I told her to go ahead and have them put on. I went up to pay, but I didn't pay attention to the price of my oil change because I had to pay for the brakes. When I got home I looked at it, I saw that I had been charged over $40.00 for my oil change. Always pay attention to every detail of your bill before paying. The reason I didn't pay attention to my oil price was because I had never had anything like this happen before. Make sure you check your bill before paying.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good buying experience
by 05/25/2016on
No high pressure, very friendly, made buying a vehicle easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dependable
by 05/12/2016on
The only issue with my car after the oil change and tire rotation was a vibration when on the highway cruising around 60 to 70 mph. I called the following day and was told the tires needed to be balanced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service every time.
by 05/06/2016on
I just want to say thank you to those at Philpot Motors. I always feel confident I am getting the best service and the prices are right. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Care Service
by 05/05/2016on
This was just the 5,000 mile Toyota Care service on our new Highlander. It was just a tire rotation, chassis lube & a check of the fluid levels. I found the staff to be courteous & welcoming. They answered my questions, made sure that I was satisfied with the work & preformed the work in a timely manner. Our vehicle was returned to us clean & well cared for. The customer waiting area is new, clear & very comfortable. I will return to Philpott Toyota for my future service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealer
by 04/28/2016on
Other dealers that I have been to, don't charge for tire rotation. I feel the $15.00 is too much. Other than that I would recommend this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome Experiance
by 09/29/2015on
I totally enjoyed the Spencerian of buying my new 2016 Toyota Tundra CrewMax, which I was originally dreading. Shell Beckett made the whole experience awesome. Thank you!!
Excellent Dealer
by 04/14/2011on
After being contacted by their internet sales and given a quote on the Venza, I went to the dealership and dealt with the internet sales person. It was the most pleasurable experience in my 50 years of purchasing new vehicles, no pressure and only had to deal with this one person on the entire transaction. My trade in value was what I expected and the pricing met Edmunds figures. I would highly recommend this dealer to anyone wanting to purchase a Toyota. Curt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments