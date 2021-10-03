5 out of 5 stars service Rating

When our '13 Sienna turned 50,000 miles, we decided it was time for another. We stopped by Philpott Toyota and met Erin Riley. She immediately took us out on the line to look at '16 Siennas and we determined that none of the present stock would satisfy our needs. She said, no problem, got on her computer and found the color and model we were looking for, and Philpott had it there within three days. Erin called us in, we made the deal, and drove the new car home that day. Truly a most enjoyable experience. We realized that there was a noise coming from the air conditioning vents that was not supposed to be there so we took it in last week for a analysis. They found a minor problem, did a repair, and we were on our way in a couple of hours. Philpott bends over backwards to see that it's customer base is happy and well taken care of. Our specific thanks to Ms. Erin Riley, Sales Associate, for finding our car and seeing to it that our experience was and is most gratifying. There is little doubt that we will go to Philpott for future needs. Read more