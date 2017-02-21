5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The most amazing experience buying a car at Philpott. Their email sales associates answered question quickly, were more than willing to give internet prices without requiring one to come in to get their best prices. We negotiate everything over email and two phones calls. We walked in preapproved for the car we had chosen; Philpott sales manager Jason offered to see if they could get a better rate but was not pushy in the least. The finance manager did find a better rate and when we decided to finance with the preapproved bank rate, he went back and found a rate even lower. The 2013 Elantra GLs we purchased was Edmunds TMV of $19,169; Philpott sold the car to us for 17,474. It is worth the drive from Houston to Philpott for amazing service and Hyundai deals.