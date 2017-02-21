Philpott Motors Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Philpott Motors Hyundai
Small, but amazing dealership
by 02/21/2017on
I heard mixed reviews about the new Philpott Hyundai building. I decided to try in on myself. First off I was greated right away. Being a woman I never felt pressured, or the "where's your man" feeling. Test drive was easy and the prices they gave me were fair in my opinion with the research I had done. I really like the hang tag pricing. My sales person offered me cold bottled water or a soda and walked me through each step. I really appreciated it since my dad isn't around and my husband is always working.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service
by 06/07/2014on
My sales person, Daren, was very informative and answered all my questions with confidence. I appreciate all the effort he put forth in finding the car I wanted. Delsie (Dee) Baldwin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love this place!!!
by 05/09/2014on
I have owned two vehicles from Philpott, Daren H. is the BEST!!! If you want someone laid back who won't pressure you into something you really don't want and who will actually listen to your wants he is the man to go to. He managed to find me the perfect vehicle for my family. He always kept me informed on the status of things. Whenever I am ready to upgrade in a few years I will definitely be using him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Experience
by 04/09/2013on
The Philpott Motors Hyundai sales team was excellent. No attempt to b.s. you nor pressure you. If someone didn't know an answer to a question, they took the time to get a correct response. The General Manager, Mr. T., is great! He listened and worked with us to iron-out the remaining items of the deal we felt comfortable going with. Excellent car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
YOU CAN'T GO WRONG BUYING FROM PHILPOTT!
by 08/26/2012on
The most amazing experience buying a car at Philpott. Their email sales associates answered question quickly, were more than willing to give internet prices without requiring one to come in to get their best prices. We negotiate everything over email and two phones calls. We walked in preapproved for the car we had chosen; Philpott sales manager Jason offered to see if they could get a better rate but was not pushy in the least. The finance manager did find a better rate and when we decided to finance with the preapproved bank rate, he went back and found a rate even lower. The 2013 Elantra GLs we purchased was Edmunds TMV of $19,169; Philpott sold the car to us for 17,474. It is worth the drive from Houston to Philpott for amazing service and Hyundai deals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments