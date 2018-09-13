Best Car Buying Experience of My Life!
by 09/13/2018on
Hats off to Josh Heaton and the helpful folks at Everett Toyota. I have never been treated this well at ANY car dealership! I am a customer forever and will certainly tell every one I know. Thanks to all of you!
