5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had been car searching for two days and Mercedes was last on my list to review. Not knowing much about Mercedes I was all over the place in what I wanted in a vehicle. I wanted certain specs but the overall appearance was important too. From the moment we walked into the door we were greeted by the receptionist and forwarded to the sales department where we met Ariel. She was kind and patient and at the end of the day I found my new car. Mr Fox assisted her in the end and the two made a great duo team. Service is everything and being patient is more. I never once felt pushed to purchase from them as I did at BMW across the street. If you want a relaxed but very professional consult on a new vehicle go see these two. Read more