Alderson European Motors
Customer Reviews of Alderson European Motors
Frank Aranda-Alderson European Motors
by 08/26/2021on
This was a very pleasant experience. Frank Aranda is the best. He is detail oriented and very personable. I highly recommend Alderson to anyone wanting a first class vehicle and first class sales and service.
Tecall
by 07/31/2021on
Arthur Montoya did a good job on my vehicle recall .. I was able to go home early despite the heavy rain.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall Service
by 05/04/2021on
Very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our new ride
by 04/16/2021on
Everyone at this dealership was courteous and friendly. Each employee had a job to do from selling, doing the financial part, to showing how all the perks work, to getting the vehicle ready. This is our second vehicle we have bought from this dealership. Our salesman, Frank Aranda has always been awesome.
Always had my best interests!
by 03/25/2021on
We recently got a Mercedes at the Alderson and we were pleasantly surprised at the patience and the listening ears Mr. Abdul and Mr. Fox provided to us to ensure that we made the right decision. We had a plethora of other makes that we were looking at but every time, we looked through our options, we for some reason always came back to Alderson's! We enjoyed the buying experience!
Sprinter Motorhome
by 03/19/2021on
I had a problem with my Sprinter while passing by Midland. I called and they said to bring it by and they would run a diagnostic. It was quick and painless. The service was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional customer service
by 03/14/2021on
I had been car searching for two days and Mercedes was last on my list to review. Not knowing much about Mercedes I was all over the place in what I wanted in a vehicle. I wanted certain specs but the overall appearance was important too. From the moment we walked into the door we were greeted by the receptionist and forwarded to the sales department where we met Ariel. She was kind and patient and at the end of the day I found my new car. Mr Fox assisted her in the end and the two made a great duo team. Service is everything and being patient is more. I never once felt pushed to purchase from them as I did at BMW across the street. If you want a relaxed but very professional consult on a new vehicle go see these two.
Buyer
by 03/11/2021on
The most enjoyable buying experience we have ever had in buying a car. The caring and knowledge of Frank Aranda was amazing. He left no stone unturned to make our buying experience exceptional.
B check
by 02/07/2021on
I didn’t have any dislikes.My likes was the greeting from staffs . Mr. shine for my shuffle right very professional employees.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car purchase
by 01/12/2021on
Frank Aranda was our sales rep and he was great. He was very knowledgeable on each vehicle we looked at and we appreciated his patience and friendly attitude. I highly recommend Frank. Bob Newton
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Ever
by 11/06/2020on
Frank Aranda couldn’t have been any more helpful. Very polite, answered all my questions and took care of everything. And we love our new car.
Oil change,
by 11/01/2020on
We were very pleased with the service that had to be done and car wash! Thanks Arthur!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect!
by 10/07/2020on
Ms Kristen Baker took care of my repairs. She kept me informed of everything needing attention on my vehicle. She is always so nice and has a smile!!! Thank you Arthur for having good people working in the service department!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Arthur as Service Manager is great
by 08/18/2020on
This guy takes care of me like family. Most excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experiece
by 07/31/2020on
Great communication! Easy transaction, great car and personal service. Jim Fisher made the process quick and painless. His product knowledge of the brand is impressive
Service
by 07/30/2020on
This time last year I would never have recommended Alderson. But this time was 50% better service. I arrived, was quoted a price and 2 hours later I was driving away satisfied thanks to Arthur Montoya.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Frank Aranda
by 07/11/2020on
This is the third car I have purchased from Frank. Every experience was incredible and professional.
True, reliable service
by 07/11/2020on
After having problems with a car purchased through a separate dealership, I finally decided to work with a Mercedes-Benz dealership. Isaac Espinoza helped me through every step of the process to get me safely back on the road. He was upfront and truthful, and I knew every update as soon as he did. I've never been treated so professionally and personally anywhere else. Isaac proved the name of a luxury brand and they've earned a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence in the Service Department
by 06/05/2020on
Attention is courteous and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience ever!
by 02/13/2020on
Frank Aranda is truthful, kind, and goes out of his way to make the customer happy. This was the best experience we’ve ever had when purchasing a vehicle. We felt like we were top priority and truly appreciate the service we received.
Not only did I get my dream car, I worked with a dream dealership
by 01/18/2020on
Frank Aranda and his team pulled some strings and got me into my S560. Could be more happy with how they are so respectful and ready to help. I will definitely buy again from them.