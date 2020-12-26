1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Worst dealership service I have ever been to, took my Ford Transit 250 to their service department, big mistake, between flushing the transmission oil rotating my tires, alignment, balancing my 4 tires, and replacing the motor blower resister for my AC switch total bill around $ 1,600. they charged me $ 600 dollars to replace a $57 resister, I googled the average price to change the resister was between $170-$190, they charged me around $600, $350 extra, [non-permissible content removed], shame on you Ford shame on you I can see charging a bit more because of the overhead expenses but charging two and half times more than the average cost is pathetic and unethical, and on top of it, the service writer never calls you and when I called and left a msg. never returns his calls, initially, I was given an approximate number that was almost half of what he ended up charging me, then he alters his statements, and by then it was too late for me to do anything, no wonder people are running away from dealerships, I think the only reason people go to dealerships is when their car is under warranty but if your warranty is expired, you are at the mercy of the service writer, they rob you, I even told the service writer that I am a disabled veteran and that I am starting a new business so please, take it easy on me, guess what, they stuck it to me with a smile, this is gone be the last time I walk in that dealership, and I will be sharing my story with as many people as I can, they have no moral compass all they care about is how to shaft the customer and maximize their profit. Do yourself a favor, if you are out of warranty, go online and find a certified mobile mechanic that comes to your house and save yourself hundreds if not thousands of dollars. I am done with dealerships. You have been warned! Read more