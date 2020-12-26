Bob Tomes Ford
Customer Reviews of Bob Tomes Ford
Excellent
by 12/26/2020on
Easy. Found vehicle on internet and went through that process to dealer and internet sales manager. He had truck and had me in it quicker than I expected, and with a great price, and offer for my trade in. Very nice sales manager to work with!
Run Away do not look behind, from Bob Tomes Ford Service Department
by 04/06/2022on
Worst dealership service I have ever been to, took my Ford Transit 250 to their service department, big mistake, between flushing the transmission oil rotating my tires, alignment, balancing my 4 tires, and replacing the motor blower resister for my AC switch total bill around $ 1,600. they charged me $ 600 dollars to replace a $57 resister, I googled the average price to change the resister was between $170-$190, they charged me around $600, $350 extra, [non-permissible content removed], shame on you Ford shame on you I can see charging a bit more because of the overhead expenses but charging two and half times more than the average cost is pathetic and unethical, and on top of it, the service writer never calls you and when I called and left a msg. never returns his calls, initially, I was given an approximate number that was almost half of what he ended up charging me, then he alters his statements, and by then it was too late for me to do anything, no wonder people are running away from dealerships, I think the only reason people go to dealerships is when their car is under warranty but if your warranty is expired, you are at the mercy of the service writer, they rob you, I even told the service writer that I am a disabled veteran and that I am starting a new business so please, take it easy on me, guess what, they stuck it to me with a smile, this is gone be the last time I walk in that dealership, and I will be sharing my story with as many people as I can, they have no moral compass all they care about is how to shaft the customer and maximize their profit. Do yourself a favor, if you are out of warranty, go online and find a certified mobile mechanic that comes to your house and save yourself hundreds if not thousands of dollars. I am done with dealerships. You have been warned!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Incredible car buying experience
by 11/28/2020on
Best vehicle buying experience we have ever had. We came in with a specific vehicle in mind, Tanner Nguyen (Salesman) was an absolute pleasure to deal with. He answered all of my wife and I’s questions and with Jerry Myers (Sales Manager) they got us max value for our trade in. We are very pleased with our Expedition MAX. We will be doing business with Tanner in the future and all sales people should strive to be as honest and helpful as Tanner. I also have to compliment the entire staff at the dealership as everyone went out of their way to be kind and courteous to our children as well. If the pandemic has you concerned, the online application process was incredibly easy and made pickup of our vehicle very quick. If you’re looking for the best deal on a new Ford, go see Tanner Nguyen at Bob Tomes Ford.
Lane
by 09/28/2020on
Very professional and easy to work with. Very knowledgeable. The process went very smooth. Highly recommend Ford in Mckinney and using Lane to get your purchase complete.
Very Satisfied
by 08/17/2020on
Happy to have Bob Tomes around with good vehicle selection.
Best dealership around, Bob Tomes
by 08/11/2020on
Delwin Phillips, a Veteran, not only in sales, but for our great country. He is a Great Man, easy to work with, knowledgeable, and spot on. He and the finance department will go above and beyond their means to get you what you want. i will be shopping there again, without a doubt, Find Delwin and talk with him, see for yourself.
Great Customer Experience
by 07/16/2020on
I have been a Bob Tomes Ford customer for 36 years. The friendly, knowledgeable sales staff always makes the purchase go smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mustang GT Convertible
by 06/08/2020on
Jeff Sapp was very helpful in working out a fair deal on a new Mustang GT Convertible for my wife and I. Bob Tomes Ford has a great vehicle protection plan including service and near complete coverage on everything. You can drive without worry.
New auto
by 03/01/2020on
Very easy experience. No pressure. Everyone was very helpful and attentive.
GET THE DEAL YOU ARE LOOKING FOR
by 12/31/2019on
Love this dealership.. Everyone is very nice and professional. Matt Hoopes is who I purchased from and he was Awesome, He is not looking to keep you around 5 hours to make a deal. You tell him what you want and he will get it . Will purchase again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent purchase experience
by 12/24/2019on
Excellent new car buying experience. I worked with Matthew Hoopes to purchase a 2019 Ranger. Overall positive experience, but what stood out the most is Matthews knowledge and passion for his chosen profession. He knows his product better than any car sales person I have ever dealt with. He is helpful and pleasant, and respects his customers. I was never once pressured, or rushed, or coerced toward a decision that wasn’t in my best interest. Sales manager Jerry Ryan was excellent as well. I highly recommend Matthew Hoopes and Bob Tomes Ford.
Ecxcellent experence
by 11/21/2019on
I have purchased may cars from dealer, this has been one of the best experience that I have ever had. My thanks to a excellent sales staff I would recommend these people highly Jeff, Jose, and that tall guy Tommy.
Truck Happy! Thank you Bob Tomes Pre-Owned!
by 10/28/2019on
What a great time we had at Bob Tomes Pre-Owned on my birthday! We drove home a Birthday Truck! David Hooks, our salesman, was up beat and a great salesman! Frank brought us a fantastic deal on our trade-in and Jeff made all the numbers crunch! We are so pleased with our truck and our experience at Bob Tomes Pre-Owned, keep up the great deals and quality service, we will be back in the future for all our vehicle purchases!
Great buying experience!
by 08/09/2019on
Damian Umana was our sales guy at Bob Tomes Ford. We have been looking for pre-owned SUV for the past month or so. My wife and I have 3 grandchildren and need something comfortable with good utility and safety. We thought the Toyota Highlander was going to be what we wanted but then decided to test drive the Ford Explorer. The Explorer blows away the Highlander!! A great driving experience, comfortable luxury and safety features everywhere! The buying experience was "No Pressure" and Damian Umana made us feel comfortable while taking our time to make the right decision for us. In 2003, I purchased a brand new Ford Ranger from Bob Tomes,.. i traded it in 16 years later on the 2017 Explorer Platinum!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Star
by 07/27/2019on
Mr. Ray Ray was very efficient and friendly with lots of knowledge. He went above and beyond to full feel my needs.
2019 Fiesta SE purchase
by 06/24/2019on
I had a great experience purchasing a new 2019 Fiesta SE vehicle from Bob Tomes Ford. I dealt with Tanner and Lance. They were both professional and courteous and fun to talk to. I would highly recommend them when purchasing your next vehicle. It didn't take long for both of us to come to an agreeable number for the purchase. The discussion, test drive, and sale of the car including the financial portion took about 2.5 hours total which is fantastic. Thanks Lance & Tanner! Appreciate it...the car drives great!!!
Excellent Customer Service
by 04/04/2019on
I purchased a new vehicle from Bob Tomes last week. From courtesy delivery of my vehicle, twice, to extended warranty support, they made the process very smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Love em
by 03/02/2019on
Bob and Brandon Tomes are absolutely the best dealer experience I have had in 50 years of buying my autos. Their staff is extremely professional, courteous and helpful. I am a repeat customer and now 7 in a row.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales team and deal
by 01/23/2019on
I received great help from an experienced sales team and even got a thx and a handshake from the Owner! The salesman spent over an hour reviewing all the bells and whistles on the Explorer Platinum and getting it set up for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SUPER SALESMAN
by 12/04/2018on
Vehicle #11 from the best car salesman/friend Frank Goswick. If you want a fair deal head to Bob Tomes Ford and ask for Frank! I was very pleased with the truck buying experience my wife and I had at Bob Tomes Ford.They were very organized and moved very quickly in what is normally a very slow long process. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking to get a fair deal. Frank Goswick has to be one of the most unique salesmen that always made my interest his priority, not profit or selling me the most expensive car he could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Commercial Truck Fleet Buying Experience
by 10/08/2018on
Knowledgeable, fair and well prepared to make our truck/van purchasing experience quick and trouble free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
