Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. South Texas Buick GMC

South Texas Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
4220 W Expy 83, McAllen, TX 78501
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of South Texas Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by José Luis on 03/31/2022

Best offer and deal I ever have and the sales man real professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by José Luis on 03/31/2022

Best offer and deal I ever have and the sales man real professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer Satisfaction Report

by Anonymous on 03/29/2022

The service was exceptional. 10/10, will definitely be going back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr.

by Charles West on 02/19/2022

My service advisor delivered, as promised. Went the extra mile, to make sure, the work was properly done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for