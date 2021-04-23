Henson Ford
Customer Reviews of Henson Ford
Henson Ford to the rescue!!
by 04/23/2021on
When my daughter and I along with two friends left Oklahoma City bound for Houston, I never dreamed that my SUV would lose power a dozen times in an hour on the highway! That's exactly what happened though! With no rental cars available anywhere within a 150 mile radius, I was feeling hopeless. When my car had finally died for the final time, I was coasting off the exit ramp in Madisonville, and lo and behold- there was a Ford dealership!! My husband (home in OKC and feeling equally helpless) had been tracking my drive and had called ahead to Henson Ford. When I came in, grateful to not be stranded on the side of the road and praying they could help me, a man from the service department approached me and was eager to help diagnose my problem. Shortly thereafter, a lady from sales greeted me and said that my husband had called and told her what I should test drive. While we test drove a vehicle, service diagnosed my issue, and another person appraised my broken down car for a possible trade-in value. By the time all was said and done, my husband's had negotiated the cost of a purchase on the phone, we received a fair trade-in offer, and we were back on the road, this time in a reliable vehicle! The people at Henson were so kind, helpful and understanding. They helped me feel very calm and reassured during an incredibly stressful time. Thank you, Henson Ford!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible service
by 02/03/2022on
Kara was rude and their markups are ridiculous.
Excellent
by 10/23/2017on
I could not have been happier with the experience at Henson. Every aspect from finding the right vehicle to financing was a breeze. i will definitely be back and will refer everyone i know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service
by 07/07/2017on
The staff was so friendly & helpful. They made the car buying jitters go away. I will definitely recommend to all my friends & family to come here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 03/29/2017on
I had an exceptionally positive experience with Henson Ford in Madisonville. Our second vehicle from the Henson Auto family. The entire staff is wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales manager
by 12/16/2016on
Leon O'Brian and everyone there went over and above there responsibility to meet my needs to the extent I flew in from Pittsburgh Pa to pick up my truck and drove it 1,600 miles back home thank you I would buy off of your dealer again but I will consider shipping it back to Pa.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchasing My New Explorer Platinum
by 11/25/2016on
Pearle and Daniel were very professional and a joy to work with. I found a friend in Pearle and we will always make the drive to purchase our vehicles at Henson Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Ford Focus
by 11/15/2016on
Excellent buying experience!!! Dan DeBlasio helped me to buy the best car for my needs and he explained me all the details of the car. Great and honest dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 07/13/2016on
looked at vehicles at ford store and chev store after my car was wrecked. Jose Cabrera is wonderful and never pushy. service was great and Dan in finance was very professional and courteous. everyone was polite m helpful. have bought here before. thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 06/28/2016on
2016 Ford F150 very helpful and attentive staff the work was completed in a timely manner I was completely satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular maintenance
by 04/16/2016on
Everything was done and everyone was helpful. Order fitted floor mats!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and efficient
by 03/29/2016on
No problems getting the work done and back into our truck in a timely manner. The only thing that would have made it easier was having a car rental office available at the dealer or nearby. We had to travel 25 miles to Huntsville Tx. to get our rental before dropping off ours for repairs and then had to pick ours up and drive back to Huntsville to turn in the rental car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly satisfied
by 03/29/2016on
Highly satisfied with my service. Always am.. That's why I always use Henson Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my truck
by 03/24/2016on
Stephen and Daniel were AWESOME. Friendly and fun to deal with. I love my F-150. I told Stephen what I was looking for and within 2 hours, I drove it off the lot. No hassle truck shopping. I got a good deal too. I have already been telling people to go to Henson Ford. Thank you so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff
by 02/18/2016on
Great people! Awesome staff! Was taken care of in an orderly fashion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/01/2016on
Our jeep rubicon x is great thanks to Henson ford you guys are a great dealership and salesperson was extremely awesome. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy so far
by 01/05/2016on
So far I love my 2014 Ford Escape. Staff was very friendly and loved my salesman Tre.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/16/2015on
I purchased tires for my Wifes escape the ride great and smooth, thanks .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inspection found other problems
by 11/19/2015on
Went in for inspection, and a problem was found with the rear brakes. Good follow-up with me on what the repair would be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest, Friendly and a Great Dealership!
by 10/22/2015on
Edgar is a great salesman and the rest of the staff is friendly and do a great job. Keeping one's word is a great way to keep business coming in. Thank you all for selling me a great truck and Henson ford for making me and my family part of the Henson Family!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/09/2015on
The service was great! Jodi Rice should be running that place! Or at least a raise! She did so much to help me buy my truck. Not living close it was hard to decide. She was very helpful! My son bought 3 from her in a month for his business and we could go elsewhere but Jodi did so good why would we deal with anyone else! Thanks to Jodi!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes