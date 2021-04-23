5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When my daughter and I along with two friends left Oklahoma City bound for Houston, I never dreamed that my SUV would lose power a dozen times in an hour on the highway! That's exactly what happened though! With no rental cars available anywhere within a 150 mile radius, I was feeling hopeless. When my car had finally died for the final time, I was coasting off the exit ramp in Madisonville, and lo and behold- there was a Ford dealership!! My husband (home in OKC and feeling equally helpless) had been tracking my drive and had called ahead to Henson Ford. When I came in, grateful to not be stranded on the side of the road and praying they could help me, a man from the service department approached me and was eager to help diagnose my problem. Shortly thereafter, a lady from sales greeted me and said that my husband had called and told her what I should test drive. While we test drove a vehicle, service diagnosed my issue, and another person appraised my broken down car for a possible trade-in value. By the time all was said and done, my husband's had negotiated the cost of a purchase on the phone, we received a fair trade-in offer, and we were back on the road, this time in a reliable vehicle! The people at Henson were so kind, helpful and understanding. They helped me feel very calm and reassured during an incredibly stressful time. Thank you, Henson Ford!!! Read more