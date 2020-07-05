Skip to main content
INFINITI of Lubbock

6225 TX-327 Spur, Lubbock, TX 79424
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Lubbock

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Scott on 05/07/2020

Just purchased a new 2020 QX 80 and what a great experience. I highly recommend Infinity of Lubbock for your next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best New Car Purchase Yet!

by QX80Obsessed on 08/12/2019

I would highly recommend this dealership. I drove from out of town because they had the best selection. Once I arrived, I loved the fact that the cars I was interested were ready for me to view/drive. Once I picked one the process was quick and efficient and I was back on the road in no time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great dealership

by recomended on 06/26/2019

great people would recomend to anyone looking for an infiniti

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Experience

by KitiKat on 06/04/2018

I just purchased my QX80 from Infiniti of Lubbock and let me just say it was the BEST experience I have ever had while purchasing a new vehicle. No pressure. No gimmicks. They were clear about the pricing. Stetson was so kind and efficient. He even came in on his day off to accommodate my schedule! I will definitely go back and would recommend the team at Infiniti of Lubbock to everyone that will listen to me@

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

QX 70

by CHERDALE on 05/08/2017

I purchased the QX70 in April 2017 from Infiniti of Lubbock and this team is the best. Very helpful understood what I was looking for and no sales pressure, which is very important to me. So far I'm very pleased with my QX 70 I've only driven it about 600 miles with no long trips. But it's comfortable, lots of leg room. I am looking forward to a long trip to see just how comfortable it will be. That's what was most important to me. Not great gas mileage but I've been use to the same (17 in town and 25 hwy.) I have a little problem seeing over the hood, but I'm use to sitting up a little higher. But it has front and back sensors and camera . I love the entertainment and instruments, all are easy to read and use.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
