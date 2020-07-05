INFINITI of Lubbock
Great Experience!
by 05/07/2020on
Just purchased a new 2020 QX 80 and what a great experience. I highly recommend Infinity of Lubbock for your next purchase.
Best New Car Purchase Yet!
by 08/12/2019on
I would highly recommend this dealership. I drove from out of town because they had the best selection. Once I arrived, I loved the fact that the cars I was interested were ready for me to view/drive. Once I picked one the process was quick and efficient and I was back on the road in no time.
great dealership
by 06/26/2019on
great people would recomend to anyone looking for an infiniti
Best Experience
by 06/04/2018on
I just purchased my QX80 from Infiniti of Lubbock and let me just say it was the BEST experience I have ever had while purchasing a new vehicle. No pressure. No gimmicks. They were clear about the pricing. Stetson was so kind and efficient. He even came in on his day off to accommodate my schedule! I will definitely go back and would recommend the team at Infiniti of Lubbock to everyone that will listen to me@
QX 70
by 05/08/2017on
I purchased the QX70 in April 2017 from Infiniti of Lubbock and this team is the best. Very helpful understood what I was looking for and no sales pressure, which is very important to me. So far I'm very pleased with my QX 70 I've only driven it about 600 miles with no long trips. But it's comfortable, lots of leg room. I am looking forward to a long trip to see just how comfortable it will be. That's what was most important to me. Not great gas mileage but I've been use to the same (17 in town and 25 hwy.) I have a little problem seeing over the hood, but I'm use to sitting up a little higher. But it has front and back sensors and camera . I love the entertainment and instruments, all are easy to read and use.