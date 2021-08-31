1.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was contacted several times by a internet salesperson and eventually responded to her email and said we had given up interest for a while after some of the horrible treatment and ridiculous trade offers we'd received at other dealerships. She was really nice and requested that we give her 10 minutes of our time to appraise our trade and said they have a buy-back program in which they guarantee 120% of NADA value for your trade. Sounded great! It just so happened that day a salesman we'd had previous contact with at another dealership contacted me and said he could come down to $32,620 on the new car I wanted to buy. That was the best price I'd received and asked the saleswoman at Clear Lake Nissan if she could match this price and specifically said I did not want to drive out there and waste our time or her time if she couldn't. She agreed to match the price so we drove down the next day thinking we were going to buy a car. We knew exactly what we wanted; she said she had it and could meet our deal and give us 120% NADA value on our trade. Needless to say, we were extremely disappointed to get to the dealership at our scheduled time only to have her tell us she'd taken another customer right before our appointment time and was passing us off to someone else. Before leaving us she said she couldn't get me the color car I wanted for the same price, and that the color I wanted was going to be at least $1,000 more. She knew exactly what I wanted prior to coming to the dealership and as soon as we walked in she started changing the terms. Her quoted time of 10 minutes on the appraisal turned into over an hour as we sat there waiting for someone to come talk to us. When the salesman finally came out he offered us the color I wanted for a lot more money and gave us less than 100% value for our trade. We were furious to have had our time wasted and the salesman said we had a valid complaint after getting the terms in writing from the original sales person prior to coming in. He then had the manager come over and speak to me, but he didn't apologize for her mistake or offer to help us come to another arrangement. His terms were firm (and ridiculous) and he was condescending and rude in speaking to me and even seemed angry that I would expect what had been offered to me. I told him he needed to speak with his salesperson because she was the one who offered the deal. What a waste of time. They lost a sale because they won't honor the deals made by salespeople and aren't flexible enough to come to an agreement to fix the problem. Read more