Clear Lake Nissan
Customer Reviews of Clear Lake Nissan
Beware of Salesman Incompetence and Deceit
by 08/31/2021on
The salesman that approached me at this dealership misinformed me of the vehicle's specs and price. Pressure sales tactics were used in my case to get rid of a high mileage new model auto (4K miles on a new 2021 model). When I bought the vehicle in cash, the finance manager wanted to see our bank balance rather than simply calling the bank and verifying that my check would be honored. It was not any business of the dealership to see what our balance was. We have tried to return the vehicle in order to obtain a lower mileage new model. They are using delay tactics and have not helped us since the sale was completed. We DO NOT recommend doing business with this dealership.
Completely dishonest pricing.
by 10/27/2020on
Don’t waste your time going to look at a used car at this dealership as they add almost $3,000 for reconditioning on every used car...this additional charge is not listed on any of their advertising (dealer website, CarGurus, CARFAX Edmunds, etc). I called before driving to the dealership to ensure we were not going to waste their or my time. I spoke with the internet sales person and then another sales person called me back to confirm that we would be able to make a deal at the drive out price I provided. Completely dishonest advertised pricing.
Good Experience
by 03/23/2019on
I did not end up buying a car here. I wanted to write this review because I I did have a good experience. I had done my homework and was prepared. They didn't mess around with me. When I said I didn't want something, they didn't keep on about it. I appreciated this. They beat the best deal I had for a 2019. I wanted to keep shopping because I really wanted a 2018 model they didn't have. It turned out that I found one at another dealership and went with that. Had I not found the 2018, I would have been happy to deal with Clear Lake. My salesman Keith Davis was great. He was very attentive. My only nitpick is that I don't have texting. I know, I'm a dinosaur. When I asked Keith to make a note not to text me, he did so. Unfortunately I ended up getting 4 texts from other folks who did not read the note. This is something they could really improve on. If you call or walk in, ask for Keith. He'll take care of you.
Disorganized, Deceptive & Sleazy Finance Dept
by 02/19/2018on
My initial salesman was good and he found the car I wanted and took my deposit. The next day, I was there for 5 hours. Chaos. They pulled my bilingual salesman to assist a new customer who spoke only Spanish and I never met my supposed new salesman. The real problem was with Finance. They were manipulative, deceptive, and lied out and out about my total monthly payment after I put $22,000 down. One of those stereotypical sleazy finance guys who manipulates females. My spouse had died of lung cancer 8 weeks previously. Im not without some smarts, having degrees in nursing and math, but Ive never dealt with such a shady, condescending, dishonest man. Further, my panoramic sunroof in my new Murano just exploded inward while traveling 65 on the Beltway. Google it - this is happening in Nissans, 17 already known in Canada and 24 in the USA this year as of early February. The manager said a rock hit it. Physics obviously is not the managers forte. There was no vehicle near me on this rainy Sunday. It sounds like a gunshot and is quite terrifying. Can anyone explain how something could hit with that force coming from above? Out of the blue? Investigations show that theyve thinned out the tempered glass to the max to keep vehicle weight down and gas mileage up. By the way, Nissan has not issued a recall on this. People are during due to injuries from glass exploding or reflexive swerving as you try to get a grip on whats happened causing secondary accidents. The manager at this dealership was smug, dismissive, tried to blame it on a rock hitting downward on the glass hard enough to cause a loud explosion even though the only car around was barely visible way ahead past my exit. He knew that this was a problem even on internet reports but its a rock, dammit. No, its too much pressure from freeway speeds and or winds causing the glass to suddenly give way. Glass isnt covered even during the first year. It is a $1,900 repair! Dont open your roof panel to expose your sunroof glass while on the freeway is my new rule. (By the way, this has happened in cars by other manufacturers as well. This is my first sunroof at age 60 and my last. The manager is unprofessional and needs to be fired. The finance department is ridiculous. Stay away from Clear Lake Nissan unless an excellent repair department is all youre interested in.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Experience Buying a Nissan Versa Note
by 11/27/2017on
I had the best experience buying my new car from Clear Lake Nissan. Andy Pickens, who sold me the car, went above and beyond during the process. In my history of buying new cars (I had Toyota Corollas in the past), this was the best choice in vehicle (Nissan Versa Note), best choice in salesperson (Andy Pickens), and best choice in Clear Lake Nissan.
Service with a Smile
by 06/10/2015on
This is the best service department of all car dealerships. I use Doug Keith for my service manager. Big pat on the back to Doug Keith and Clear Lake Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly service
by 03/11/2015on
I feel very welcomed and satisfied with the service I received there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait & Switch
by 05/24/2010on
Not happy at all! After researching cars since the Toyota Recall (my 2010 Corolla has been recalled), I wanted a reliable and safe car. So, Nissan Sentra's looked promising. Although I did my homework, I felt like I was being pulled in a lot of directions. They didn't have the color I wanted at ANY Nissan in the USA, so okay, I was willing to look at other ones. But I finally got what I wanted, although I stayed there for over 4 hours and my car had to be "ordered." Fine with me, I could use the rental.... Until just about 30 minutes ago. Now, I either have to cough up $4000 for cruise control (say what?!), or sacrifice. Not okay with me... I'm walking away as soon as possible. Not the service experience I anticipated. At all.
Deceptive and rude
by 09/20/2009on
I drove an hour down to this dealership to see a used Versa I saw on autotrader that seemed perfect. I had made contact with the Internet sales woman in advance. When I got there, upon finding out I am from NY, a sales manager made a rude comment about it. Then the internet sales woman came out and introduced me to the salesman that was going to help me. She said she gave him all the information I already gave her about what car I was interested in. He walked me over to the new cars instead of the used one I was interested. I then learned that the information about the car on the internet was incorrect. It said it was an automatic transmission, but it was a manual. They then showed me the only other used Versa they had. The interior was dirty, it had no power-system, and they were asking way too much for it. They then brought me inside and tried to push me to buy a number of other used vehicles or a new Versa. I had to tell them more than 5 times that I was only interested in a 2008 or 2009 Versa, but it didn't matter. They continued to insult my intelligence until I packed up and left. I asked them to lose my number as I was not interested in doing business with them in the future and I received a call about 2 hours later from the salesman asking me to come back and that he could come down on the price a little bit. It was a terrible experience. I wouldn't recommend this dealership to anyone.
Never Buy A Car Here!
by 09/13/2009on
The dealership played every trick in the book. We walked in and told them not to play tricks and that we wanted $300 over invoice. They kept going back to the manager for approval then they quoted one figure which we agreed on THEN came back and said the manager had made a mistake and had to charge us an addtional $1200.00. When we asked to "see" then invoice, they decided that the manager was actually the one at fault and went back down to the original price quoted. THEY thought they would try to get an extra $1200. out of us. They also had very few models to choose from. The finance department quoted us 8.5% interest but would reduce it if we bought 3 warranty packages. They tried to push the GAP warranty and we kept insisting we didn't want it. Finally they agreed to drop the interest rate to 6.5%. The dealership we ended up buying from gave us 5.5% as soon as we asked for it. My credit score is excellent. ALSO, when we pre-applied for the loan by phone, we were told we were talking to the financial department. We later found they had lied and we were simply talking to one of the salesmen who was trying to get us to ask for him when we came in. FYI: They offered me $1000 less on my trade-in than [the other dealership]. This dealership also gave us a price of $4500. higher than the dealership we bought from. Both cars were almost identical. One had running boards and the other one had tinted windows so that should have outweighted the difference. Also, Numbers on the papers kept changing while they continually tried to slip charges in on us. They were very deceptive. This experience didn't have to be this hard.
Big Disappointment
by 05/05/2009on
I was contacted several times by a internet salesperson and eventually responded to her email and said we had given up interest for a while after some of the horrible treatment and ridiculous trade offers we'd received at other dealerships. She was really nice and requested that we give her 10 minutes of our time to appraise our trade and said they have a buy-back program in which they guarantee 120% of NADA value for your trade. Sounded great! It just so happened that day a salesman we'd had previous contact with at another dealership contacted me and said he could come down to $32,620 on the new car I wanted to buy. That was the best price I'd received and asked the saleswoman at Clear Lake Nissan if she could match this price and specifically said I did not want to drive out there and waste our time or her time if she couldn't. She agreed to match the price so we drove down the next day thinking we were going to buy a car. We knew exactly what we wanted; she said she had it and could meet our deal and give us 120% NADA value on our trade. Needless to say, we were extremely disappointed to get to the dealership at our scheduled time only to have her tell us she'd taken another customer right before our appointment time and was passing us off to someone else. Before leaving us she said she couldn't get me the color car I wanted for the same price, and that the color I wanted was going to be at least $1,000 more. She knew exactly what I wanted prior to coming to the dealership and as soon as we walked in she started changing the terms. Her quoted time of 10 minutes on the appraisal turned into over an hour as we sat there waiting for someone to come talk to us. When the salesman finally came out he offered us the color I wanted for a lot more money and gave us less than 100% value for our trade. We were furious to have had our time wasted and the salesman said we had a valid complaint after getting the terms in writing from the original sales person prior to coming in. He then had the manager come over and speak to me, but he didn't apologize for her mistake or offer to help us come to another arrangement. His terms were firm (and ridiculous) and he was condescending and rude in speaking to me and even seemed angry that I would expect what had been offered to me. I told him he needed to speak with his salesperson because she was the one who offered the deal. What a waste of time. They lost a sale because they won't honor the deals made by salespeople and aren't flexible enough to come to an agreement to fix the problem.
2008 Rogue and Keys
by 07/14/2008on
We owned 2 Nissan automobiles purchased from another dealer in Houston. We decided to purchase a 3rd Nissan and to try Clear Lake Nissan. We found a "used" 2008 Rogue that had been turned in with less than 10,000 miles on it. Everything was okay until we picked up the vehicle and was told there was only one (1) key and that the previous owner only turned in one. We ask for a 2nd key as we have never purchased a used or new vehicle wherein we weren't given 2 keys. We were told it would cost us $200 to get the key coded. I don't agree with this and would think that as a long time Nissan customer, we would have been afforded the 2nd key. I think this is a small price for a dealership to pay for a lifetime customer.
Internet Sales Manager
by 07/02/2008on
I had numerous, almost daily, interactions with the internet sales manager. I asked, almost daily, for a quote, to no avail. Although it seemed like questions were answered, I had asked questions that were never answered by the internet sales manager. Some questions, I repeatedly asked, in daily emails. Although there were interactions, I did not find going through the internet more productive than visiting this dealership. I had to visit the dealer before I acquired a quote. This was out of character from all other dealerships in the Houston area. Every other dealer provided me with a quote, either by calling me or over an email, but this one did not. Otherwise, the internet sales manager was friendly and pleasant, just not informative.
