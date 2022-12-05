Skip to main content
Sterling McCall Honda

Sterling McCall Honda
22575 Hwy 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sterling McCall Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
4.8 out of 5 stars(512)
Recommend: Yes (395) No (16)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda accord 22

by Valeria on 05/12/2022

Great service. Loving my new vehicle! Definitely recommended agency.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
512 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Maggie on 05/13/2022

The service person who helped me was very nice and thorough. He kept me updated on what’s needed to be done with my car. Love that my car was washed after the service is done. Love coming to this place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Your awesome

by Alexis Garrett on 05/11/2022

Had a wonderful car buying experience very detailed about vehicle very informative really appreciate your good customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience

by Alexis Garrett on 05/11/2022

I’ve never purchased a vehicle with this type of customer service Very great professional service was just helpful and helped really well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sterling McCall service department was Awesome!

by Albert on 05/11/2022

Quick,Professional and Very Friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always excellent service

by Doug Henry on 05/10/2022

Timely and prompt updates , courteous and respectful service managers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding

by S Carter on 05/09/2022

I am grateful for the staff and Mr Jessie always caring spirit and kindness and making you feel welcome and always providing exceptional service! Thank you all.🙏🙏🗝️

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service with a Smile

by Nick on 05/05/2022

Customer Service Satisfaction is a very highly priority.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good customer service

by Jessica on 05/05/2022

Keep commitment time of vehicle being ready

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Advisor and Techs

by Joe in Kingwood on 05/04/2022

Steve Fisher has helped me with my Honda S2000 for years. Today I just needed to get an inspection to renew my registration. Steve is always professional and interested in getting my service work completed properly. Never any pressure and his knowledge of cars helps me understand the tougher technician details. Great friend and I always appreciate his help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Perfect service

by Gigi Feild on 05/04/2022

The service was quick and the staff was super friendly. My family has being going here for years and I loved the complimentary food and beverages provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Bruce on 05/04/2022

Service reviewed upon arrival and work to be performed approved. Courteous and knowledgeable service professional . Work completed in time frame estimated and checkout was quick . Future service needs reviewed at completion. Very please with service today.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by Aide Garcia on 05/04/2022

The service personnel were very friendly and knew what they were doing. They explained the services well and they were accurate about the wait time. Just a little pricey than other competitors but you do get a complimentary car wash.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change & tire rotated

by Laurie Graves on 05/03/2022

Matt Swint always welcomes me when I come in & he sets everything up for me. I trust the team @ Honda for my vehicle needs.. love the new building & thank y’all for the free car wash~

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salespersons

by Mo on 05/03/2022

We purchased a Lexus here and we’re treated very well. Julie was a great salesperson and Frank was a great manager. Julia in finance was awesome as well. I would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Advisor

by Casper on 05/03/2022

The service advisor (D'Anna Shields) was great, explained all the costs and took care of my service needs quickly. Very friendly and competent with the process. Also the waiting area is very clean and comfortable, good refreshments for the wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Dora Arriaga on 04/29/2022

D'Anna gave me excellent service. I give her 5 stars for her personality and attitude. She answered all my questions, she was very helpful, kind and professional. This world needs more people like her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service with a smile, informative, qull definitely recommend to others.

by S Garcia on 04/29/2022

Honest

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

car service

by maria guzman on 04/28/2022

the guy was very helpful and so nice and very fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Hervey on 04/28/2022

Great service and great price with my coupon. Fast and courteous customer service reps. Overall a fine experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Jenni Rodriguez on 04/28/2022

Edith was very nice and attentive to me. I went in for an oil change and tire rotation and the service was prompt and excellent. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

videos
about our dealership

Sterling McCall Honda is dedicated to providing you with an ownership experience worth raving to your friends about. That includes new models (i.e., the Accord, CR-V, Civic, Odyssey and Pilot, financing and everything in between, including genuine Honda parts & service.

Let's start by talking about this year's editorially acclaimed new models. From intuitive safety features to contemporary silhouettes; connectivity technology to available, first-class comfort features; the new Honda lineup promises to meet every criteria on your short list. And, you don't have to take our word for it either. One test drive in Kingwood-area favorites such as the new Honda will tell you everything you want to know.

Not in the market for a new car? Whether you're driving on a budget or simply prefer something more broken in, Sterling McCall Honda knows you want topnotch quality in your next used car. Keeping this in mind, we make every effort to ensure each used Honda we offer is spotless and reliable.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

