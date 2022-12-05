Customer Reviews of Sterling McCall Honda
Honda accord 22
by 05/12/2022on
Great service. Loving my new vehicle! Definitely recommended agency.
Excellent Service
by 05/13/2022on
The service person who helped me was very nice and thorough. He kept me updated on what’s needed to be done with my car. Love that my car was washed after the service is done. Love coming to this place.
Honda accord 22
by 05/12/2022on
Great service. Loving my new vehicle! Definitely recommended agency.
Your awesome
by 05/11/2022on
Had a wonderful car buying experience very detailed about vehicle very informative really appreciate your good customer service
Awesome experience
by 05/11/2022on
I’ve never purchased a vehicle with this type of customer service Very great professional service was just helpful and helped really well
Sterling McCall service department was Awesome!
by 05/11/2022on
Quick,Professional and Very Friendly.
Always excellent service
by 05/10/2022on
Timely and prompt updates , courteous and respectful service managers
Outstanding
by 05/09/2022on
I am grateful for the staff and Mr Jessie always caring spirit and kindness and making you feel welcome and always providing exceptional service! Thank you all.🙏🙏🗝️
Service with a Smile
by 05/05/2022on
Customer Service Satisfaction is a very highly priority.
Good customer service
by 05/05/2022on
Keep commitment time of vehicle being ready
Great Service Advisor and Techs
by 05/04/2022on
Steve Fisher has helped me with my Honda S2000 for years. Today I just needed to get an inspection to renew my registration. Steve is always professional and interested in getting my service work completed properly. Never any pressure and his knowledge of cars helps me understand the tougher technician details. Great friend and I always appreciate his help.
Perfect service
by 05/04/2022on
The service was quick and the staff was super friendly. My family has being going here for years and I loved the complimentary food and beverages provided.
Great Service
by 05/04/2022on
Service reviewed upon arrival and work to be performed approved. Courteous and knowledgeable service professional . Work completed in time frame estimated and checkout was quick . Future service needs reviewed at completion. Very please with service today.
Service review
by 05/04/2022on
The service personnel were very friendly and knew what they were doing. They explained the services well and they were accurate about the wait time. Just a little pricey than other competitors but you do get a complimentary car wash.
Oil change & tire rotated
by 05/03/2022on
Matt Swint always welcomes me when I come in & he sets everything up for me. I trust the team @ Honda for my vehicle needs.. love the new building & thank y’all for the free car wash~
Great salespersons
by 05/03/2022on
We purchased a Lexus here and we’re treated very well. Julie was a great salesperson and Frank was a great manager. Julia in finance was awesome as well. I would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.
Great Service Advisor
by 05/03/2022on
The service advisor (D'Anna Shields) was great, explained all the costs and took care of my service needs quickly. Very friendly and competent with the process. Also the waiting area is very clean and comfortable, good refreshments for the wait.
Excellent Service
by 04/29/2022on
D'Anna gave me excellent service. I give her 5 stars for her personality and attitude. She answered all my questions, she was very helpful, kind and professional. This world needs more people like her.
Service with a smile, informative, qull definitely recommend to others.
by 04/29/2022on
Honest
car service
by 04/28/2022on
the guy was very helpful and so nice and very fast service
Great experience
by 04/28/2022on
Great service and great price with my coupon. Fast and courteous customer service reps. Overall a fine experience.
Service
by 04/28/2022on
Edith was very nice and attentive to me. I went in for an oil change and tire rotation and the service was prompt and excellent. Thank you.
