Parkway Family Mazda
Customer Reviews of Parkway Family Mazda
Sales Rep. Ben Hall Gave Great Service and Parkway Family Mazda
by 04/15/2022on
I bought a New Jeep Wangler this week, and I had the Best Service from Ben Hall!!! It was a smooth transaction and Ben was very patient and helpful and knowledgeable. My over all experience was an Awesome experience. I highly recommend Parkway Family Mazda to everyone who's looking for a car!!! They have lots of Great Cars!!! Contact my Representative Ben Hall, he knows about cars and he can help make the transaction a smooth one. I give Ben and Parkway Family Mazda a 5 star rating!!!
Great Experience
by 03/31/2022on
I had a great experience finding the perfect car! The Parkway Team and Ben made it an easy and comfortable process to purchase a car. Ben and the team provided great customer service and a friendly environment.
Ben the Best
by 03/31/2022on
Parkway Family Mazda is great from the customer service to sales department to finance department; is phenomenal! If you are looking for a vehicle browse on down and ask for the best salesman Ben Hall; he was awesome from start to finish. He did not have us there all night with false hopes, he was truthful and honest! He was so sure that we would leave a vehicle of our liking; that is just what happened! I can't forget about Nick who helped Ben; Nick was so helpful and had some amazing hospitality manners. He constantly kept checking on me and my husband to see if we needed anything. Again, if you are in the market to buy a new vehicle, I promise you will not be disappointed with Parkway Family Mazda's salesman "Ben the Best"! Also, the finance guy Santiago was awesome as well. He explained everything so thorough.
Becca
by 03/19/2022on
My experience with Becca and Jay was great!. Purchasing a vehicle is stressful for me. Often times, the sales person and finance manager are not interested in what the customer is saying to them. They are only concerned about making the sale. To my surprise that was not the case. They heard what I was saying and respected my decisions. I did not feel any pressure from them to purchase any additional products. Becca is down to earth, very respectful and a great listener, which made my experience great! I rate her 5/5.
Misty Krauss is amazing!
by 03/02/2022on
Misty went above and beyond to make this one of the best vehicle purchases I’ve had in the past. Most places want to force you to come into their dealership but Misty and I communicated via email/text and came to a deal pretty quickly. When almost all dealerships are becoming no haggle pricing, this dealership still tries to negotiate with the customers. That’s one thing that I enjoyed about them because everywhere else I looked, they always said, “take it or leave it.” In my opinion, there should always be room for some negotiating. There was a slight hiccup early on but she really came through and left me impressed with her determination to make the me happy. She’s straightforward, transparent, and doesn’t give you the run around. She tries to make the sales process as smooth and quick as possible. I highly recommend her if you go to this dealership. Thank you Misty. I’m glad we were able to work out a deal because I love my new truck.
Ben is the Best!
by 02/28/2022on
My wife and I just leased our 5th car from Parkway Family Mazda. Ben was our salesman and he is the best! Car buying can be so stressful but he made the experience pleasurable and easy. We love our new Mazda CX-30 Turbo! We did not have to endure any pressure tactics or long waits with the back and forth that other dealerships offer. Parkway Family Mazda has been a constant for our family and we highly recommend them for your needs.
CX-5 Great Shopping Experience
by 01/28/2022on
My first thanks go to my salesperson Misty Krauss. Misty was very easy to talk to and really knew the product she was selling. Discussing inventory and options were a breeze and she helped me locate and purchase a vehicle that not only checked all the boxes but left me very pleased to drive. I wouldn't hesitate for a minute to shop at this dealership again and request Misty to show you around. Everyone within the dealership was very friendly and helped make the whole experience pleasurable. Thank you,
THE WORST
by 11/12/2021on
DO NOT BUY YOUR CAR HERE It has taken over 6 MONTHS and I still have not received my title or my license plates.Yes the pandemic has caused delays that is understandable. But no one from sales or management has ever called me back or attempted to help. The ONLY person who has ever called me back and helped was Gabby who answers the phones(not sure her title) she has been very kind. I filed a complaint with the state and honestly they should loose their business license. They nickel and dime you for everything they charge you for oxygen to breath in their building. I regret that I bought my car here and I will make sure people I know or meet go elsewhere.
The BEST investment I've ever made
by 10/27/2021on
I went in to trade my vehicle sold to me by another dealership, that I ended up not being too pleased with. And not only did Nate Gordon and his team do a phenomenal job with meeting my wants, but were very understanding and time efficient.
Mazda CX-9
by 06/07/2021on
Nate Gordon was my sales rep and he was great. Gave me the best deal possible. Looking forward to purchasing my next vehicle from him.
Great experience
by 05/03/2021on
When I bought my first Mazda 5 years ago, I did not have a good experience due to the sales person. She was rude and I felt like I knew more about the vehicle than she did. I ended up leaving because of her and buying from another dealership an hour away. The experience left a bad taste in my mouth for the dealership as a whole. Fast forward to this past weekend. I went in knowing they had only one of the car I wanted in stock (several other dealerships didn’t have any). I got in it and was greeted by Mikeal. He went and grabbed the keys so we could take it for a drive then we went inside and talked numbers. He was very informative about the car and at no point did I feel uncomfortable or pressured. It was a great experience and totally changed my outlook on the quality of people they hire. I would definitely refer anyone looking for a Mazda to Mikeal at Parkway.
Purchased New Mazda CX-9
by 01/12/2021on
The best experience at a car dealership I have ever had. Everyone is very professional, knowledgeable, personable, and went out of their way to help. My salesperson Josh Pieper was amazing!!! He is very knowledgeable about the products available and has a wonderful personality that makes you feel right at ease the minute you walk through the door. I couldn't have asked for more. I will definitely be a return customer and recommend to others.
Admirable Sales Representative
by 09/29/2020on
Julian Johnson was an instrumental part in my decision to buy a vehicle from Parkway Mazda. He was very knowledgeable and took time and energy demonstrating the electronic functions of the CX9. I appreciate his courteous attitude.
Adam at mazda and kia
by 08/24/2020on
Very professional and didn’t waste any time. Once i got there we got to numbers and found a car fast. I was able to make my shift at 4. Thanks Adam.
Friendly. Professional. Willing to make a deal.
by 08/08/2020on
Julian was extremely knowledgeable about his products, able to juggle multiple customers in the showroom at the same time, patient with me and with my daughter - the ultimate customer. And he and managers Justin & Willy met our price. Then, to top it off, Julian drove the car to us the next day, knowing my daughter had a long drive ahead of her. Thank you, Parkway Mazda. And thank you Julian. Y'all are lucky to have him.
Very patient
by 12/19/2019on
Dan Lyon was very patient with us. Between my and my husband’s work schedule we had to go to the dealership a couple of times and then it took almost two weeks to purchase because of our availability. He was very patient each visit and followed through to the end and he didn’t hound us to death.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 08/03/2019on
Every single person we encountered at Parkway Family Mazda was friendly and helpful, from our first call to inquire about a car listed on True Car to our test drive and purchase. Thank you especially to Mr. Rojas for making the entire process fun and fast!
Worst experience(s) of my life.
by 06/22/2019on
I do not even know where to begin. I had flooding issue with my car and had to get a new motor installed. Once the new motor was in (after SEVERAL weeks) and a new noise started coming from the hood of my car (as soon as I drove off the lot.) Took it back in and they said that to look at it, they would charge me once again. So after finding what they were convinced was the noise, charged me $650 to fix it. After I pick up the car once again, the noise is STILL there. How is this possible if they found the source and fixed it? Beats me..... If they examined the whole car and could not find the source of this noise, this is just embarrassing. I am in thousands of dollars deep due to this inconvienience. And I am sure they will be able to find many more "problems"that they can charge me for without actually fixing what I actually wanted them to fix. And in addition to all of this, now certain steering wheel controls don't work. They worked before I brought them in but apparently (according to Jesse) I would have to pay them once AGAIN for them to even look at it. This is absurd and a robbery. If you value customer service, quality of work, or honesty, this is not the place for you.
Car buying experience
by 06/05/2019on
We had a great experience at Parkway Mazda purchasing a first car for our Son. Our salesman Awni was extremely nice! He was informative, friendly, not pushy at all, and eager to help. My Son even commented that he was so friendly! Christie, was the first person that I spoke to over the phone and she was energetic and ready to help. She immediately sent over all of the information that I was requesting. Rod, our finance guy was friendly and knowledgeable. I asked numerous questions and he was helpful with all of them. Overall experience was 5 star. Thank you!
No nonsense experience!
by 05/21/2019on
Thanks to Parkway Family Mazda, my first time car buying experience couldnt have went better! Walked in with a car i saw online and a price we wanted to pay. Talked to Andre Horne and got exactly what we wanted with no hassle whatsoever. If i decide to buy a Mazda for my next car I'll definitely be back
Great new-car purchase experience!
by 01/04/2019on
Cedric helped us get the very car we wanted at a more-than-fair price! He is professional, personable, and effective. Great follow-through, too! The dealership was very clean and the staff was very friendly. Would buy another car there.
