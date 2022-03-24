Parkway Family Kia
Customer Reviews of Parkway Family Kia
The Best most Attentive Salesman Leonardo !!!
by 03/24/2022on
Our sales guy Leonardo was very attentive and Listened to every detail and what was important for us to have in our new Kia Telluride. He found us the Perfect one !! He was very knowledgeable and gave us lots of feedback on the car we were buying. He also made sure the Buying process went as smooth as possible. I can honestly say we received Excellent Customer service since we stepped foot into Parkway Family Kia. The finance department personnel were also very professional and made sure we received a fair deal. I would recommend anyone that is looking into purchasing a vehicle to come visit Parkway Family and Don’t forget to ask for Leonardo!!!!
Satisfactory
by 04/06/2022on
I would like to personally take the time to thank my sales consultant MIKEAL CASARER for the outstanding job he did today! I have very high standards when it comes to customer service and conducting business specifically the communication aspect of it. Mikeal exceeded the standard, as he was very attentive, informative, well mannered, and was determined to get my business and work a deal out for myself and he did just that and more! I couldn’t be more appreciative of how Mikeal conducted QUALITY business today. I’m going to be honest, in todays world of salesman it’s hard to come by one like Mikeal! I could go on and on but I’m sure you get the point! If you’re reading this review curious of what kind so of service Parkway family kia provides I will tell you that Mikeal is the standard!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/02/2022on
Mrs. Linda M helped me get my very first car, excellent service and she made everything so easy. She was a huge help, god bless her!
The Best most Attentive Salesman Leonardo !!!
by 03/24/2022on
Our sales guy Leonardo was very attentive and Listened to every detail and what was important for us to have in our new Kia Telluride. He found us the Perfect one !! He was very knowledgeable and gave us lots of feedback on the car we were buying. He also made sure the Buying process went as smooth as possible. I can honestly say we received Excellent Customer service since we stepped foot into Parkway Family Kia. The finance department personnel were also very professional and made sure we received a fair deal. I would recommend anyone that is looking into purchasing a vehicle to come visit Parkway Family and Don’t forget to ask for Leonardo!!!!
BEST car buying experience!!!!!!!
by 03/17/2022on
Xavier Oliveras was the absolute best sales man! He was honest and straight forward and made our car buying experience effortless and painless! We were pleasantly surprised at how fast the whole process was! The finance team was also super awesome! Thank you Parkway family Kia for such a great car buying experience! I will be recommending this dealership to all my friends and family!!
Todd "Richards" is a snake
by 03/01/2022on
After I called and spoke with Justin regarding a car on Parkway's website, I came to the dealership to test drive and purchase the car. After the test drive Justin was told by one of the sales managers, Todd "Richards," that the car was already sold. I was told two different stories - 1. That Todd just sold the car. 2. That the car was ordered for someone six months ago. If the latter is the case why was it put on their website? Sounds like poor management.
Great staff and service!
by 01/30/2022on
Brandy Votaw is a fantastic rep of this service department! And the new state of the art facility is wonderful. Check in was quick and easy. Brandy stayed in touch with service progress and recommendations until completion as she always does. Great customer service is what brings me back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car sales
by 01/27/2022on
Julian Guillory is the best salesman! He was very professional, knowledgeable and patient. He didn't pressure me. The whole process went smoothly and quickly. I would recommend Kia parkway and my salesman Julian Guillory to all my family and friends. Thank you Kia parkway and Julian Guillory!! Be blessed!
Ike & Reed are the bomb.com
by 01/25/2022on
Ike & Reed were absolutely fabulous! They did not pressure me into buying something more than what I wanted. They were patient & listened to what I wanted & what I was willing to spend. In the end I got a great deal & got the vehicle that I wanted. Thanks Ike & Reed
Outstanding!
by 01/07/2022on
I must say, you can buy a car from any dealer, but it is their sales staff that makes the difference. My salesman IKE was the reason I chose Parkway Kia for my daughters first car. I do not like to be pressured, but I like to be responded to quickly when I have questions. Ike showed great patience, excellent product knowledge, and was very easy to talk with. He also was honest with me. This is a quality not seen much these days. I noticed this, and I appreciated it very much! Thanks Ike, I'll be back.
Great Customer Service
by 12/08/2021on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing a used vehicle. The process was stress free and pleasant. Michael was very thorough and knowledgeable. He was able to find me a vehicle that suited my needs.
Outstanding service!
by 09/30/2021on
Parkway family Kia is the place to go if you are looking for a car! Their staff will make your experience very comfortable, everyone there was nice and friendly! I will highly recommend to ask for salesman Trey Hall, he is very knowledgeable and will guide you and help you on anything he can, thanks Trey!! We are very happy with our purchase at Parkway Family Kia!!
Linda Muhammad was the Best!
by 09/17/2021on
We had an amazing experience with buying our new Kia Telluride at Parkway Family Kia in Kingwood. Linda Muhammad was so patient and helped us get everything taken care of. Now I have an awesome car. Many Thanks Linda M.
EXCELLENT SERVICE
by 09/16/2021on
Mr. Maurice in the service dept. is phenomenal! He explained everything plainly and put me at ease concerning my issue. I highly recommend Parkway Kia and don't forget to stop by and say hello to Mr. Maurice!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Transplanted Texan
by 08/08/2021on
I had been trying for several months to purchase a vehicle. At the beginning of this week (August 2nd or 3rd) I got an email from Parkway Family Kia responding to an application that I had filled out. Not only were the sales people (Tiffany and Reggie McGhee) johnny on the spot responding to my application, they were quick to find me something within my budget. I live in Galveston, Texas, and had no way to get to the dealership. Reggie sent an Uber driver to pick us they. Reggie said that they would be here at 10 and they were. Very, very pleasant young lady that drove. When we got to the dealership, Reggie met us at the door. Soon after, I had the pleasure of meeting Tiffany. To make a very long story short, I am 71 years old and will probably never purchase another vehicle. I got Reggie's information and do plan on passing on to several of my tenants that are in the market for a vehicle. Reggie and Tiffany were, in my book, well worth the hour and a half drive up there. Oh, did I tell you, he had picked out the perfect car for me, as if he had known me for years. Thank you so much to both Tiffany and Reggie. If I am ever in need of another vehicle, I will be purchasing it from Reggie Mc Ghee and Tiffany at Parkway Family Kia. I cannot say enough good things about the treatment we received. My roommate, who went with me and does not like Kia, was won over by Reggie and when he gets ready to buy, he will be buying it from Reggie. Thank you so very much. Nancy C. Weir
Worst Customer Experience Ever
by 05/08/2021on
Where do I start, I scheduled an appointment with this dealership a week in advance. When I called in to book the appointment, I explained to the lady that we just recently moved to Texas and my check engine light was on. The car was driving really funky to the point it would kinda stall when you push on the gas. I explained that per my GPS, the location is about an hour away so we would need a loaner vehicle. I was assured they would have one for us, no problem. The appointment was scheduled at 9a. Once we got there we met with Krystal in the service dept, we were told we had to wait until the diagnostic was completed before we could pick up the loaner vehicle. The diagnostics was finally done around 2p. Krystal told my husbamd amd I that the engine needed to be replaced, and it was covered under our warranty. However, my out of cost expenses would be to replace the fluids in the engine, and flush out the old fluids to ensure everything went ok. She explained it takes up to 10 days for the part to be ordered and another 2 1/2 days for the work to be completed. When it was time to get the loaner, we was told that because we dont have a Texas license we would not be able to get a loaner. I explained that we have a scheduled appointment with the Department of Motor Vehicle at the end of the month, however, we have full coverage insurance and our license are active out of another state. They were not willing to make any exceptions inspite of the pandemic and now we're being penalized because we have to wait until our scheduled date to transfer over our license to Texas. After a draining day of continuous let downs by this company. They did shuttle us back home, thank God for that. I was assured by Krystal that she would be in constant communication but that was also a lie. It was like pulling teeth to get Krystal on the phone; mobile or work line. She deliberately avoided calling us back, although we made constant efforts and left voicemails and texts. Due to Krystal lack of following through on her commitment. We had the matter escalated to the service Manager Russ. He was very evasive and did not seem at all concerned about our poor experience that we received while patronizing his establishment. He did not make us feel valued as a customer or that we mattered. We personally chose this location thinking we would have a great experience and we got the total opposite. We left the car with them on 4/3 we did not get the car back until 5/6. Not to mention, our Easter weekend was ruined because the rental companies were closed due to the Holiday weekend. Our experience was horrible and Russ nor Krystal took any accountability in the matter and their lack of transparency when trying to call for an update was absurd.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New customer
by 01/19/2021on
Jacob V. Made my car buying experience a breeze. He’s very personable and will help you find exactly what you are looking for. I’m in love with my new Kia!!
False Advertisement
by 12/19/2020on
We went in to look at Tellurides after searching online. Parkway appeared to have the best pricing. When we got to the dealership and told the sales rep about the pricing online he quickly “discussed the elephant in the room” and that there was a 10k marker adjustment due to “supply and demand”. Please do yourself a favor and don’t waste your time. Do not advertise to come and make a deal and showing the sticker price of 35 if you all are going to be adding additional fees of 10k.
Wonderful Parkway Family Kia Dealer
by 10/21/2020on
I bought a 2020 x line Soul where they had to wait for my credit to be unlocked a day but did all the finance and prep and sent me home in hours with the car with a promised low rate Next day finance partner Steve Rodarte and Aaron lowered the rate 1.5 % more and the note. Jacob Villareal my salesman was fast and helpful in getting me what I needed
Trey was great!
by 10/01/2020on
I was looking for a car for my daughter in law. I was greeted at the door and introduced to Trey. He was attentive and listened to just what I was looking for. We reviewed information together about the five cars in my price range and found a good little car for her. I bought my car here in 2017 and now another in 2020. I recommend anyone looking to take a look at what this dealership has to offer.
Thank you, Trey
by 09/06/2020on
Trey was very helpful and accommodating. He showed us a couple of vehicles we were intending just to buy one but we ended up buying two new 2020 KIA’s and couldn’t be happier. The whole team at Parkway was very nice and a smooth process, Thank you.
Thank you Aaron Andrews!
by 08/18/2020on
I had a great experience with Aaron Andrews at Parkway Family Kia! What an extremely patient man. I test drove at least 8 cars, and went back and forth several times before making my purchase. I finally settled on the Kia Sorento and I told Aaron he holds a special place in the car salesmen world for a person as patient as he is :) He had absolutely no issue helping me find exactly what suited my needs. He took paperwork back for two vehicles for me - a car and an suv - to see what would be best fit for my financial situation! Also, David Croft in finance made securing our loan easy and has funny sense of humor! Shopping for a car is usually a very stressful process and they made it as easy for us as possible. Thanks so much for all of your help!