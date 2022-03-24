1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Where do I start, I scheduled an appointment with this dealership a week in advance. When I called in to book the appointment, I explained to the lady that we just recently moved to Texas and my check engine light was on. The car was driving really funky to the point it would kinda stall when you push on the gas. I explained that per my GPS, the location is about an hour away so we would need a loaner vehicle. I was assured they would have one for us, no problem. The appointment was scheduled at 9a. Once we got there we met with Krystal in the service dept, we were told we had to wait until the diagnostic was completed before we could pick up the loaner vehicle. The diagnostics was finally done around 2p. Krystal told my husbamd amd I that the engine needed to be replaced, and it was covered under our warranty. However, my out of cost expenses would be to replace the fluids in the engine, and flush out the old fluids to ensure everything went ok. She explained it takes up to 10 days for the part to be ordered and another 2 1/2 days for the work to be completed. When it was time to get the loaner, we was told that because we dont have a Texas license we would not be able to get a loaner. I explained that we have a scheduled appointment with the Department of Motor Vehicle at the end of the month, however, we have full coverage insurance and our license are active out of another state. They were not willing to make any exceptions inspite of the pandemic and now we're being penalized because we have to wait until our scheduled date to transfer over our license to Texas. After a draining day of continuous let downs by this company. They did shuttle us back home, thank God for that. I was assured by Krystal that she would be in constant communication but that was also a lie. It was like pulling teeth to get Krystal on the phone; mobile or work line. She deliberately avoided calling us back, although we made constant efforts and left voicemails and texts. Due to Krystal lack of following through on her commitment. We had the matter escalated to the service Manager Russ. He was very evasive and did not seem at all concerned about our poor experience that we received while patronizing his establishment. He did not make us feel valued as a customer or that we mattered. We personally chose this location thinking we would have a great experience and we got the total opposite. We left the car with them on 4/3 we did not get the car back until 5/6. Not to mention, our Easter weekend was ruined because the rental companies were closed due to the Holiday weekend. Our experience was horrible and Russ nor Krystal took any accountability in the matter and their lack of transparency when trying to call for an update was absurd. Read more