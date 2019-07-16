Customer Reviews of Sterling McCall Honda
Wonderful as usual
by 07/16/2019on
Whether it’s new or used they always go above and beyond, exceeding our expectations, to make sure we are taken care of and get what we need or want.
Excellent Service
by 07/31/2019on
Sterling McCall Honda went above and beyond to get me back on the road safely!! I had a screw in my tire that couldn’t be repaired. I had road hazard on my tires through Sterling McCall. I was worried about driving on the spare and they got me a rental car until they got my replacement tire in!!
Better than Expected
by 07/30/2019on
Made an appointment for same day service and was told it may be 1+ hour. It was less than that and the remodeling has the place a little tight. But, service was all good.
Routine Maintenance Appointment
by 07/30/2019on
I took my Honda pilot in for a second routine maintenance check/oil change. I had planned to be there 1 to 2 hours as I was getting an all change, tires rotated. Kevin, the service advisor, had me in and out of there within 45 minutes! He explained everything to be done, afterwards explained how my vehicle fared during the maintenance inspection. Considering, it was actually a pleasant experience !
Review
by 07/27/2019on
I took my car so the battery and alternator could be check. I did not have an appointment and my vehicle was not seen till the next day, I was told that may happen. I was explained what was wrong with my vehicle and received great help with my issue. The problem I have is that I received my vehicle back with a broken windshield. When I asked about it I was given an attitude and did not get any help.
The absolute best service guys
by 07/20/2019on
In spite of the chaos from the new building and reno. The team at Sterling McCall always make me feel welcome and cared for. I appreciate them!
Great service
by 07/19/2019on
Express service customer service was fantastic and quick.
Wonderful as usual
by 07/16/2019on
Whether it’s new or used they always go above and beyond, exceeding our expectations, to make sure we are taken care of and get what we need or want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service Center 10 out of 10
by 07/16/2019on
Josh in service was amazing. Super fast service, plus a shuttle while you wait. I always say it's the small things about a business that matters, and Josh made this experience a 10/10. Will return for all of my service needs.
Excellent Service
by 07/15/2019on
I tried taking my vehicle to other places to try to save a few bucks, but I ended up coming right back to Sterling McCall! Their service is so much better than any other place. They work fast to get your vehicle back to you within the time frame they tell you, and they are always super friendly and professional. Matt is my go to guy in the main service department and Mike in the express service department. Both departments are excellent! Plus your vehicle always comes back nice and clean (not with a greasy steering wheel like other, cheaper places).
Excellent Experience
by 06/01/2019on
I recently purchased my second Honda from Sterling McCall and the experience was phenomenal. The salesperson Dawn was extremely knowledgeable, professional, and understanding. I had a total loss on my vehicle and she really showed tremendous concern and worked to get me a great deal! I would also like to add that the finance manager Joseph is excellent as well. He got me in and out fast and added to my wonderful experience! I would recommend Dawn, Joseph, and the folks at Sterling McCall to anyone looking for an amazing experience and great vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda
by 06/01/2019on
Nice people. A little slow but experience was fine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 05/11/2019on
Adrian was very professional and courteous. He was outside to greet me before I even got out of the car. And he gave me updates every 30 minutes, while I was waiting for completion of the vehicle inspection and reinstallation of the engine shield cover.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Accord Watermelon
by 05/02/2019on
Outstanding sales folks, Rachel n Ricky did the sale of the 2019 White Plat Honda Accord with precision and expediency, as we had a busy business schedule to meet, They Hit it out of the park in getting us the best price and out of the dealership quickly! , Special thanks to the Manager behind the scene who also made this happen, The car is Great and I'll be back for the CRV -Thanks Again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great deal on an used Honda Civic
by 04/30/2019on
Our salesman Chad Williams was a really nice and helpful -along with the guys in finance Wilder and his co worker and the manager of the finance department The only thing very odd I felt was the sales manager never came out of his office to introduce himself or any normal pleasantries- Overall pretty effortless buying a used Honda here This is the 3rd car we purchased this year- I would definitely return to this dealership for our next purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Happy with our Pilot
by 04/29/2019on
Purchasing our new 2019 Pilot went very smooth thanks to Costco's Auto Program and our salesman Chad.The Pilot Touring is loaded with everything we need for hauling our grandchildren around town.The price was right and we felt good about our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Maintenance Work Review
by 04/22/2019on
I was very please with the maintenance work done on my 2018 Honda today. The customer service was great and the service was fast!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing!
by 04/05/2019on
The employees were sweet and explained in details about your vehicle. Very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service for 2012 Honda Pilot
by 12/31/2018on
Work was done quickly and efficiently- I was settled in for a 2 hour wait and was pleasantly surprised when they had my car ready within about 30 minutes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 12/20/2018on
Prompt caring any trustworthy they have taken care of my car for last 11 years
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review in new car I bought
by 11/08/2018on
I had a great experience. Tommy and Todd were very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/11/2018on
We received absolutely excellent service at Sterling McCall in Kingwood, TX. Amyn went above and beyond to provide us with a great buying experience. The finance department (Tory) was also excellent. Could not have been better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sterling McCall Honda is dedicated to providing you with an ownership experience worth raving to your friends about. That includes new models (i.e., the Accord, CR-V, Civic, Odyssey and Pilot, financing and everything in between, including genuine Honda parts & service.
Let's start by talking about this year's editorially acclaimed new models. From intuitive safety features to contemporary silhouettes; connectivity technology to available, first-class comfort features; the new Honda lineup promises to meet every criteria on your short list. And, you don't have to take our word for it either. One test drive in Kingwood-area favorites such as the new Honda will tell you everything you want to know.
Not in the market for a new car? Whether you're driving on a budget or simply prefer something more broken in, Sterling McCall Honda knows you want topnotch quality in your next used car. Keeping this in mind, we make every effort to ensure each used Honda we offer is spotless and reliable.
1 Comments