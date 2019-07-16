service Rating

I tried taking my vehicle to other places to try to save a few bucks, but I ended up coming right back to Sterling McCall! Their service is so much better than any other place. They work fast to get your vehicle back to you within the time frame they tell you, and they are always super friendly and professional. Matt is my go to guy in the main service department and Mike in the express service department. Both departments are excellent! Plus your vehicle always comes back nice and clean (not with a greasy steering wheel like other, cheaper places). Read more