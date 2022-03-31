1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I do not even know where to begin. I had flooding issue with my car and had to get a new motor installed. Once the new motor was in (after SEVERAL weeks) and a new noise started coming from the hood of my car (as soon as I drove off the lot.) Took it back in and they said that to look at it, they would charge me once again. So after finding what they were convinced was the noise, charged me $650 to fix it. After I pick up the car once again, the noise is STILL there. How is this possible if they found the source and fixed it? Beats me..... If they examined the whole car and could not find the source of this noise, this is just embarrassing. I am in thousands of dollars deep due to this inconvienience. And I am sure they will be able to find many more "problems"that they can charge me for without actually fixing what I actually wanted them to fix. And in addition to all of this, now certain steering wheel controls don't work. They worked before I brought them in but apparently (according to Jesse) I would have to pay them once AGAIN for them to even look at it. This is absurd and a robbery. If you value customer service, quality of work, or honesty, this is not the place for you. Read more