Thank you Aaron Andrews!
by 08/18/2020on
I had a great experience with Aaron Andrews at Parkway Family Kia! What an extremely patient man. I test drove at least 8 cars, and went back and forth several times before making my purchase. I finally settled on the Kia Sorento and I told Aaron he holds a special place in the car salesmen world for a person as patient as he is :) He had absolutely no issue helping me find exactly what suited my needs. He took paperwork back for two vehicles for me - a car and an suv - to see what would be best fit for my financial situation! Also, David Croft in finance made securing our loan easy and has funny sense of humor! Shopping for a car is usually a very stressful process and they made it as easy for us as possible. Thanks so much for all of your help!
Thank you Aaron Andrews!
by 08/18/2020on
I had a great experience with Aaron Andrews at Parkway Family Kia! What an extremely patient man. I test drove at least 8 cars, and went back and forth several times before making my purchase. I finally settled on the Kia Sorento and I told Aaron he holds a special place in the car salesmen world for a person as patient as he is :) He had absolutely no issue helping me find exactly what suited my needs. He took paperwork back for two vehicles for me - a car and an suv - to see what would be best fit for my financial situation! Also, David Croft in finance made securing our loan easy and has funny sense of humor! Shopping for a car is usually a very stressful process and they made it as easy for us as possible. Thanks so much for all of your help!
car buying
by 06/03/2020on
salesman mikeal was a nice person very helpful
Best buying experience
by 05/31/2020on
This dealership was very helpful and very friendly. I really had a great buying experience thanks to Mikeal Casares. Mikeal had amazing customer service skills. He was extremely informative, patient, attentive and really understood when I told him what I was looking for and what I wanted. Mikeal was highly knowledgeable about the vehicle making me very comfortable with the purchase.
Stephanie Carr's Superior Service
by 04/27/2020on
What a pleasure working with Stephanie Carr was on multiple occasions. Stephanie represents superior customer service to the T. I wouldn't deal with anyone else when it comes to my vehicle purchasing needs. Thank you so much for going above and beyond to help myself and my girls. Kia family for life.
Do not use BRENDAN KEEN he will not call you back or do what he says
by 03/02/2020on
Want to Kia service engine burning oil problems spoke with Brendan Keen he said they would take care of everything the motor took 2 weeks to put in they left a big scratch under my hood called Brendan back told him the AC started losing Freon it was getting warmer in the car and the check engine light was coming on I brought it into the service center and they turn the check engine light off said drive it the engine light came back on call them Brandon would not call me back I left three different messages 3 days and left a text message he never call me back or text me this has been a week and a half now I do not recommend them to anyone
Great Dealership
by 01/31/2020on
My experience here was welcoming. Everyone at Kia dealership was so friendly. The Sales Representative Mikeal Casares was so kind and friendly he made me and my husband feel so welcome and comfortable. He made sure we had something to drink and he even offered us a snack while we waited. He took good care of us while we were there. I do RECCOMEND this dealership we walked out with two 2020 new vehicles.
Go see Adam at parkway!
by 12/16/2019on
Over the weekend I dropped by parkway family kia to browse some of the inventory! I was greeted by Adam, he was amazing friendly and so helpful! I ended up leaving with exactly what I wanted. It was a wonderful experience thanks to Adam. So if you're in the market he's who you want to help you!
Services
by 12/06/2019on
The staff in the service department are absolutely remarkable. David really went above and beyond for me. The way in which he helped me he was in no way required to do. His main focus was me, the ease of servicing my vehicle, and making sure that I was in a safe vehicle while waiting for mine. David is the kindest most honorable person I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. Customer service in general at Parkway Family Kia far exceeded my expectations. Parkway Kia with help from David in service have won my complete loyalty. I highly recommend Parkway Family Kia. They are amazing.
Awesome buying experience
by 11/27/2019on
I loved this dealership. They were very friendly and helpful. My brother Aaron Andrews told me about the deals they had and helped me with the whole process. His manager Desmond, was helpful and made buying my first car very exciting and enjoyable. I highly recommend them for your car buying needs.
Best car buying experience
by 11/19/2019on
Marcos Velasquez was awesome. He listened to what we were looking for and wanted. He was very knowledgeable of the vehicle we were getting. He made us comfortable about this purchase. I recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new vehicle. Ask for Marcos and you get great service.
Amazing Customer Service
by 08/19/2019on
We were helped by Christie and Stacey and the customer service they showed us was amazing! They went step by step, made sure we were comfortable with picking our car. We drove off with a 2018 challenger!!
Great Experience buying used car
by 06/22/2019on
Yesterday we spoke with mgr, Sean, and basically ironed out deal details over the phone for a used GT Mustang. When we got there today, car was ready and waiting for us; Stephaine and Sean were a pleasure to work with. There was a cosmetic issue with the car, but we were able to come to an agreement quickly. Rod in finance was exceptional; no extra add ons and was quick to fully explain everything. We have bought cars from Chevy, Toyota, Lexus, Ford and Mercedes dealerships in the past. Our experience with Parkway Family Kia/Mazda today was top notch. Thank you again, Stephaine, Sean and Rod! Our son loves his new red GT Mustang!
Sales
by 04/24/2019on
Damien sales rep awesome and Gwen, Efran really took care of me also Rod in finance great experience overall
Great Experience
by 04/16/2019on
I want to thank Trey, Desmond, and Paula for taking very good care of me and my family in purchasing my Kia Sorento they were very helpful and they really did everything they could to make sure I walked out of there with my Kia I am very satisfied with their service and dedication I would definitely recommend Parkway Family Kia to all my friends and family.
Great Experience
by 04/16/2019on
I want to thank Trey, Desmond, and Paula for taking very good care of me and my family in purchasing my Kia Sorento they were very helpful and they really did everything they could to make sure I walked out of there with my Kia I am very satisfied with their service and dedication I would definitely recommend Parkway Family Kia to all my friends and family.
Happy TELLURIDE DAY!!
by 03/25/2019on
Christie and Trey were awesome! We love our NEW KIA!!
Linda M is the best
by 02/27/2019on
My credit was not the best, but Linda M was very honest and transparent with me on the things I could do to get a car and the down payment I would need to be able to get financing. Sure enough, it happened! She was a joy through the entire process and I highly recommend going yall to her a'bout a car. She's the best!
Adam!
by 02/10/2019on
I've been trying to buy a car for so long now. Everyone denied me! Nobody gave me a chance because of whatever reason . I honestly gave up until I met a guy named Adam at the Kia Parkway Family. He was so determined to get me my first car because he love to see people like myself win. He actually believed in me more than I believed in myself. He was completely kind & humorous the whole time. It felt like I've been knowing him forever. I told him my situation and he completely understood. I suggest that anyone out there who needs a car.... call Adam & I promise you won't regret it. He's really the real deal. He will go out of his way for you when he doesn't even have to. Adam is really a blessing to me.
Don’t waste time
by 01/19/2019on
Don’t ever bring your vehicle here! After waiting for over 2 hours when I had an apt they gave me an estimate of $2335 which was almost half of the vehicle purchase price. They charged me $186 for an oil change and diagnostics and claimed they fixed the front door driver locks in which we found out they didn’t when we got home. Also they wouldn’t let me use my $9.99 coupon for an oil change! We ended up taking it to get fixed completely for $300. What a rip off don’t trust these people!
Unhappy Kia Owner
by 09/07/2018on
Scheduled a appointment on their website. Arrived 10 minutes early. Wanted an oil change. Took two (2) hours. They said the appointment is like a doctor's office it is when you get to talk with the service advisor, not when we are going to work on your car. In other words, if you just drive in off the street, they are still going to talk to you and it will take the same amount of time to do the oil change. Then, they padded the bill by adding tire rotation to brand new tires which when the rotation is due, we get balance and rotation for free at Discount Tire where we just bought the tires.
Part of the family
by 03/09/2017on
I went to parkway family kia today hoping to buy a car. I spent the the whole day before at other dealerships feeling like I was fighting a whole sales team just to get a good price. Not at parkway, Linda Muhammad treated my wife and me like family and was able to get us an amazing car at a price she knew we would be happy about. I've already recommended her to family and she and the staff at parkway have gotten my business for life. She even found a private space so my wife could feed and change our new born son. Parkway staff really made this an incredible experience.