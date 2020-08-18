sales Rating

I had a great experience with Aaron Andrews at Parkway Family Kia! What an extremely patient man. I test drove at least 8 cars, and went back and forth several times before making my purchase. I finally settled on the Kia Sorento and I told Aaron he holds a special place in the car salesmen world for a person as patient as he is :) He had absolutely no issue helping me find exactly what suited my needs. He took paperwork back for two vehicles for me - a car and an suv - to see what would be best fit for my financial situation! Also, David Croft in finance made securing our loan easy and has funny sense of humor! Shopping for a car is usually a very stressful process and they made it as easy for us as possible. Thanks so much for all of your help! Read more