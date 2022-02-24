1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

See the Feb. 16, 2022 review labeled “ Dishonest Dealership” on cars.com! I had a similar experience with Elvis Garcia in the finance department yesterday (02/23/2022). Not only is he dishonest I believe his actions are blatantly unethical. He lied to us and said he was discounting the add on’s to meet the monthly payments we were comfortable with because he could not match our credit union’s interest rate. He then speeds through the paperwork like the person mentioned in the 2/16/22 review (a week ago!) distracting us and just sign all the pages. I get home the next day to find out he didn’t discount anything instead he tacked on 3 more monthly payments changing the terms of the contract from 72 months to 75 months without telling us!!! LOOK closely at your docs as he will take advantage. It’s unfortunate that you can’t google somebody until they’ve already screwed you as I found out today from LAST WEEK’s review. BEWARE!! Read more