Dishonest finance department
by 02/24/2022on
See the Feb. 16, 2022 review labeled “ Dishonest Dealership” on cars.com! I had a similar experience with Elvis Garcia in the finance department yesterday (02/23/2022). Not only is he dishonest I believe his actions are blatantly unethical. He lied to us and said he was discounting the add on’s to meet the monthly payments we were comfortable with because he could not match our credit union’s interest rate. He then speeds through the paperwork like the person mentioned in the 2/16/22 review (a week ago!) distracting us and just sign all the pages. I get home the next day to find out he didn’t discount anything instead he tacked on 3 more monthly payments changing the terms of the contract from 72 months to 75 months without telling us!!! LOOK closely at your docs as he will take advantage. It’s unfortunate that you can’t google somebody until they’ve already screwed you as I found out today from LAST WEEK’s review. BEWARE!!
Worst Dealership Ever
by 10/09/2021on
Absolutely worst car dealership you can ever come across. no customer service what so ever. rates are 10times higher than market prices and the quality of the works is the worst you can get. Totally Avoid it. This was my 4th Honda lease but first from this dealership, hard to even explain how poor the overall experience has been. I had my maintenance contract covering oil changes and regular maintenance- but they would not honor it anymore (as they changed their ownership on paper to screw the customers). Please go to any service facility or any dealership, but totally avoid this location.
Definitely did not “certify” the car I bought
by 08/05/2021on
Dealer assured me car would be certified in between me deciding to purchase and driving it off the lot. I paid $895 to have it certified. I’ve had the car a whole 4 days, and both key fob batteries are dead. My brakes are squeaking and squealing. I need an oil change. I was handed the dead key fobs and told to enjoy my new (to me) car, and found handfuls of receipts and other trash in the center console. French fries under the seats. The list goes on and on really. What a horrifically disappointing experience. I spent $37k+ on a “certified pre owned” car that is anything but.