Buying My MAZDA6
by 03/04/2017on
Buying at Freeman MAZDA was a great experience and very comfortable. The staff was great no pressure just business at hand, I got everything I wanted after I walked in the door great price, down payment, and monthly payment, also got the key and the car all in about 3 hours 2017 MAZDA6 Sold Buy Christina Freeman MAZDA IRVING, Tx.
Excellent Service
by 02/05/2016on
I received great service on my 1st visit Edida Cruz made the whole experience a great one. This was my 1st purchase at a dealership and it was a smooth ride. Very attentive to our needs and very caring as well, I would recommend her in a heart beat. She found the right vehicle at a great price made along with Seth got me a great deal. I am very grateful to have stopped by to ask for information because I walked out with a new vehicle and was attended with excellent service.
Best Salesman I Have Encountered
by 01/19/2016on
John Luke was an amazing salesman. As soon as I walked in the door he let me know that he had had to jump start the car and he would be having the battery checked out for me. He was down to earth, honest, and worked with integrity. I would definitely recommend this dealership and John Luke to anybody in the metroplex looking for a used vehicle.
Returning Customer
by 11/16/2015on
I wanted to purchase from Freeman based on my past experience. John Luke and the whole dealership treat you as family. For a stress free buying experience, this is the place to go.
really good dealership
by 04/28/2015on
very good dealership to do business with everyone very friendly . everyone I dealt with was very helpful and I felt they bent over backwards to help make my car buying deal work to my liking . My sales person Edida cruz and Business Manager Brian Basevi fixed me right up , I couldn't be any more happier
bad customer service
by 02/28/2015on
we communicate via email Jesse Espinoza, he send very rude emails not very helpful guy.
Excellent Sale
by 02/12/2013on
I have had the best experience buying a car with these guys. They gave a good price for the car and a great customer service. I will buy my next car with them. Mr. Shane W. treated me excellent no complains at all.
DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM THEM
by 03/02/2012on
They gave me a quote for Skyactive Mazda3 iTouring on the phone and said they would match it to any other dealer (just to get me there). When I reached there, they even gave me a test drive for Skyactive Mazda3 iTouring. When we discussed about the price, the manager came in and said you cannot get Skyactive for that price. If they couldn't afford it, why did they call me there and waste my 3 hours? Do not trust anything they say on the phone. They just want people to come to the dealership thinking they'll then buy the car at their price. DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM THEM. If I could, I would have rated them a 0. I rather recommend Town North. They were very friendly and stuck to their words.
Awful!
by 07/23/2011on
To start off...I asked three different salesmen if they would email me the price they quoted me over the phone. Never once did I receive an email. I decided that it wasn't that big of a deal and would still give them the opportunity to make it up. I was ready to purchase the car. I walked in and instead of a "Hey, how have you been?" all I got was "You were supposed to call me before you came in". I'm sorry if I'm about to give you $20,000 you can work with my schedule. (and for the record someone called me a couple hours before and I set up an appointment) Furthermore, while I was sitting and talking with Martin he had the audacity to say that I should be the one trying to earn their business. After that last comment; I was done. This company has no respect for their customers and thinks we should do all the work and pay them.
Outstanding Experience
by 06/26/2011on
This dealer was great
great experience
by 06/22/2011on
David Foster was the salesman via Internet. He made a very fair quote in response to my Edmunds inquiry. He was responsive and helpful. Also, he was not high-pressure, and I felt as though the information he was giving me was truthful, and not simply designed to make the sale. I would definitely recommend David.
Wouldn't Release My Tags
by 12/03/2010on
After I had closed a used car deal with them 2 weeks prior, Freeman held my tags. Wouldnt release them to me claiming I owed them over $100 for the remaining payoff difference. The salesman never bothered getting the real payoff from my lienholder like he promised. I have traded in 3 cars and have never had to pay out of pocket for anything when the sale was finalized. Never again will they get my business!
I love the dealership but problems abound with the finance department
by 02/12/2010on
I highly recommend Mike Sandefur-nice guy, no high pressure sales tactics which I found refreshing at a dealership. I was looking at another dealership who we had bought from before (twice actually) and they didn't offer us a good deal like they said they would. I happened upon Freeman Hyundai who had an even better deal on a higher end model. They even got me a great financing rate! Freeman also had a pretty good selection to choose from at fair pricing. I am however less than impressed with the finance department. The finance guy told my husband and I that while we have the loan, if I lose my job I am covered under the Hyundai Assurance program where Hyundai will make your car payments for you up to 12 months. However, the sales dept told me (after I bought the car) that the assurance program was only valid for if I lost my job during the first 12 months that I have the car. However, the finance guy said he'd email me the info showing that it's for the length of the loan. I've contacted him several times over the last 6 weeks about this but to no avail. I'm seriously ticked off by this now. I tried calling today to explain the situation to another person who seemed unconcerned and that they'd have this guy call me today. But nothing. I think there was also a mess up on the math on my vehicle so I now have this issue to deal with in the near future. I'm also having trouble getting a copy of my gap insurance receipt from them. Not looking forward to dealing with this.
Stay Away From This Place
by 08/24/2009on
I have previously purchased 2 cars from this dealer and this salesperson (Brian Basevi). After my recent experience, I will never set foot in the dealership again for any reason and would advise anyone else to stay away. On a Monday, I test drove a 2010 CX-7 and decided to see if we could make a deal. I was offered $11000 for my trade in and a total out-the-door price of $26800. The trade-in was less than the value assigned by Edmunds and KBB so I told him I wanted to think about it. On Wednesday, I decided I would buy the car. I arranged financing with my credit union and left Brian a voice mail that I would take the deal. Later that day when I went in to finalize the deal Brian and the sales manager changed it - offering $10600 for my trade and a total out-the-door price of $27200. They told me that was the most they could get for my car from a wholesaler. I told them that I considered it a "bait and switch" tactic and that it was completely unacceptable for them to change the deal after I had accepted it and that I wanted my keys as I was leaving. They actually had the nerve to pretend that they couldn't find my keys while they tried to get me to take the deal. I finally had to start yelling for Brian to suddenly locate my keys and give them to me so I could leave. Later that day I e-mailed the owner and informed him of the situation but have never received a response. I also contacted Mazda USA to inform them of the disreputable behavior of this dealer.
Excellent service from Freeman (sales/management/finance)
by 06/04/2009on
Just purchased a silver 2009 miata hardtop on the last weekend of May, 2009. Excellent, pain-free experience throughout the purchase process. Was contacted by salesman Brian Basevi , who is well-liked by fellow mazda enthusiasts on these boards and forums.miata.net. Terrific upfront price with no pressure to buy; worked with me and ensured that I benefited from all possible rebates/incentives. His boss, Larry Chase personally assured me not to worry about the car being sold to someone else as I made the long trip there, encouraging me to call him directly and often if I was worried. He didn't even ask me for a deposit or my information, and he had his guys detail and prep the car in advance of my arrival. Finance director Frank Neal was very flexible on payment, and worked with me on whatever means was most suitable for me. Even after an initial signed lease agreement, he allowed me to switch to a cash OTD arrangement when I wanted to change. Very positive experience all around, and will be planning my next Mazda purchase with them when I'm ready.
Great Experience
by 05/16/2009on
My husband and I just had a most wonderful buying experience with the folks at Freeman Hyundai. We saw an internet special on an 09 Santa Fe Limited and called to inquire about the details. David Foster took the time to speak with me and gave me the details. Unfortunately the specific car was not the color we preferred so he agreed to have a look and see if they could find a white one. He returned our phone call to let us know that although they didn't have one on the lot, they could get us one either that night or the next day. We made the trek out there and met with David. He realized that he did in fact have a white/tan one and the internet deal was applicable. They were a tad low in the trade-in, however Brad was quick to rally on our behalf and managed to eke out an extra $1000. The finance department was efficient and pretty quick getting us approved and all paperwork signed. Ronnie was a straight-shooter and helped us get the APR at an optimal rate. All in all we had a pleasant experience purchasing with Freeman. We left happy with the car and especially with the deal. I highly recommend this dealership to others. The usual sleaziness and underhanded tactics did not apply here.
Internet quote as a bait.
by 10/25/2008on
I got a very good price quote from Danny Ward and Mike Sandefur of Freeman Online Sales department I talked to Danny on the phone and he confirmed he got the car I want and arranged for me to see Mike that evening. When I came, they did not even have the car and asked me if I want to look at other cars. I just walked away. Nhan Trinh
good deal and professional behavior
by 07/10/2008on
I bought a mazda3 from this dealer last year. They are good, no high selling pitches, no lengthy negotiations. I got a good deal and professional behavior from sales to finance and delivery. I went their with a pre approved finance from my bank, no complaints . Everything went fine and I enjoyed buying the car from them and will recommend this dealer to any one who want to buy a mazda car . I also like to add that I don't have a very good experience with their service dept also it's a pain to get into this dealership and get out of there, you have to literally go in circles. Matt
Great Experience
by 05/28/2008on
I live in Austin, and had called most of the major dealerships (and some minor ones) in the Houston/SA/Austin/Dallas area. I got a good price on a car pretty much the way I wanted it at Freeman Mazda, got all of the pricing details sorted out over the phone, drove up, and took it away. Everything was as promised, down to the removal of the dealer badge from the back. If I was buying another Mazda, I wouldn't hesitate to call Romareo at Freeman again - probably without doing that much comparison shopping if the price he quoted seemed right (he was way under the Edmund's TMV price on a CX-9). Easy to deal with, straight shooting, friendly, and competitive. That's a pretty solid combination to my mind.
Very unprofessional behavior
by 02/06/2008on
For starters I myself couldn't believe what has happened to me at this dealership! After the best test-drive I ever had, sales associate Clay explained us the basic pros and cons of financing vs. leasing the Mazda CX-7. I was very pleased that we came across the normal guy who really knows how to promote the vehicle and even better knows all the small things about the car that most sales associates don't bother learning. We decided to go for lease option and started lenghty negotiation. It was almost closing time at the dealership so we parted our ways without closing the deal. Next day we received few more internet quotes from other dealers, but I still wanted to give the chance to the guy who presented the car to us so well and called him to check if they can beat the deal we got elsewhere. After 2-3 phone calls and his consultation with managers we came to agreement. We soon went to the dealer and started the administrative process of finalizing the deal signing papers, etc. But we decided to put the final signature after they polish and do the basic check of the car next morning. On our big surprise next morning deal has completely changed! Some new manager has come up with different calculation that was not even close to what we agreed. We simply walked out!
