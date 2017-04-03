3.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I highly recommend Mike Sandefur-nice guy, no high pressure sales tactics which I found refreshing at a dealership. I was looking at another dealership who we had bought from before (twice actually) and they didn't offer us a good deal like they said they would. I happened upon Freeman Hyundai who had an even better deal on a higher end model. They even got me a great financing rate! Freeman also had a pretty good selection to choose from at fair pricing. I am however less than impressed with the finance department. The finance guy told my husband and I that while we have the loan, if I lose my job I am covered under the Hyundai Assurance program where Hyundai will make your car payments for you up to 12 months. However, the sales dept told me (after I bought the car) that the assurance program was only valid for if I lost my job during the first 12 months that I have the car. However, the finance guy said he'd email me the info showing that it's for the length of the loan. I've contacted him several times over the last 6 weeks about this but to no avail. I'm seriously ticked off by this now. I tried calling today to explain the situation to another person who seemed unconcerned and that they'd have this guy call me today. But nothing. I think there was also a mess up on the math on my vehicle so I now have this issue to deal with in the near future. I'm also having trouble getting a copy of my gap insurance receipt from them. Not looking forward to dealing with this. Read more