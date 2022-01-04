Tommie Vaughn Ford
Customer Reviews of Tommie Vaughn Ford
Best Car Buying Experience
by 04/01/2022on
It’s stressful buying a car right now. The staff at Tommie Vaughn provided the best car buying experience I have ever had and I’ve purchased a lot of cars They were attentive, informative, respectful of my time and provided the absolute best deal in probably all of Texas. If you want to deal with a reputable dealer that delivers on their promise then you need to shop at Tommie Vaughn.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Adam
by 12/25/2021on
Was done in a timely manner. Price was more than i thought could of been
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Experience
by 06/25/2021on
Awesome service, in and out in less than an hour
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Plus in our book! Christy Zeh & Tom Vaughn Ford
by 05/01/2021on
Christy Zeh was a delight to work with. She had a truly delightful disposition and was helpful in every way. The dealership was absolutely top notch, clean and inviting. Christy and Tommie Vaughn Ford were referred to us by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Doing business with them is our way of giving back to those who support HLSR. Thank you Christy and Thank you Tommie Vaughn Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service on Sunroof repair
by 04/05/2021on
Received great service and treatment for my Ford F-150 Raptor Sunroof repair. Everything went smooth, easy and quick regarding this service. Excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 02/05/2021on
Ther service department definitely takes great care of there customers and makes sure they have a great experience when they are waiting for a long service by offering lyft services for free to and from the dealership to make sure you don't have to sit at the dealership when you have a multi hour service. This was a big game changer for me compared to other ford dealers I have used.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales man
by 09/08/2020on
We have been buying from Tommy Vaughn for about 30 years. The reason we keeping going back is because of our salesman. His name is David Watson. He always gives us great deals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escape Review Tommie Vaughn Ford
by 07/14/2020on
This is the third Ford we have bought from Tommie Vaughn. We have worked with Mike Gallaher as our salesperson. The dealership and Mike are first class. Even with the Virus ramped in Houston, we felt very safe inside the dealership. I would highly recommend Tommie Vaughn and Mike Gallagher.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast lane service
by 07/03/2020on
Prompt and thorough, no hassle service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford EcoSport
by 05/26/2020on
We got a great deal on the vehicle since it was 'priced to sell'. I've enjoyed driving it. I have only one criticism; the tire pressure alert came on and come to find out the tires were under inflated. One would think the tires would be checked prior to the customer purchasing the vehicle especially since the car is two years old. Other than that great service and a terrific deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 10/03/2017on
Dealt with Cesar via email and text to narrow down my search, and when I went to the dealership in person, he and his manager, Mike, were very kind and respectful. I felt valued as a customer by both of them. The car I bought was in good condition, and I am happy that I chose Tommie Vaughn Houston for this purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEGLIGENCE IRRESPONSIBLE
by 08/22/2017on
I took my automobile to repair and for reasons of the battery was not in good condition, the dealer called me, and I went to pick up the car and noticed that I had a rappelling hit on the front of the bumper, I called the manager and he Saw and totally reject his responsibility of the dealer, without doing an investigation before, the manager makes a decision that they are not responsible. I take pictures when I leave the car without any damage to the dealer and show them and still they did not take their responsibility. The manager with a racist and arrogant attitude, simply walked into his office and washed his hands.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Ford Edge Titanium 2016
by 12/21/2016on
Mat was our salesman and answered all of our questions. He is such a gentleman! Highly recommend Tommie Vaughn for your next Ford purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 12/09/2016on
Awesome salesman! But! I don't think the vehicle was properly cleaned , gas tank was not full,and didn't realize the tires were that worn.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Service + battery replacement
by 11/28/2016on
Battery replaced: tech used air hose to clean off battery posts; left residue all over engine covers.... Tech failed to reset system check/ oil life reset...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 11/20/2016on
Bobby always takes good care of me very professional down to earth
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First glitch
by 11/07/2016on
I like my truck and have had positive experiences with this dealership. However, the very day after my 10k service dashboard lights warned me that I had two low tires. Didn't they check the tire pressure in the two hours I waited? Still, would not trade anywhere but Tommie Vaughn
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service at tommie vaughn
by 07/11/2016on
lifetime customer at TVF. great people. great service. thanks y'all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2009 Ford Pickup
by 07/05/2016on
Did all work in a very timely matter. Dealership very very clean and all employees were cared about the job being done, and about the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service
by 06/27/2016on
Transaction was extremely pleasant. Timely Everyone was friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
need rattle repaired
by 06/27/2016on
bought 2016 edge about 3 weeks ago, has rattle in right rear door. service manager told my wife to bring in on thusday and they need car for 2days, problem is thats 200 miles for us to drive for a 30 min repair for some one who knows how to remove door pannel. they don`t take care of their customers.! wont be buying fords anymore!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
