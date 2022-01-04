1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my automobile to repair and for reasons of the battery was not in good condition, the dealer called me, and I went to pick up the car and noticed that I had a rappelling hit on the front of the bumper, I called the manager and he Saw and totally reject his responsibility of the dealer, without doing an investigation before, the manager makes a decision that they are not responsible. I take pictures when I leave the car without any damage to the dealer and show them and still they did not take their responsibility. The manager with a racist and arrogant attitude, simply walked into his office and washed his hands. Read more