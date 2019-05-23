1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I did my test drive on 26 Dec 2014 and was ready to make a purchase(2015 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED). Sales specialist - Cheryl James helped me on the final drive out numbers, she is very polite and friendly . Next step is the finance, they took my information and i have filled the form. After 15-30min, they came with an estimate of $566- 590/ month, with a duration of 60months for a $0 down payment. When asked what was the interest rate, the guy told me its 5.6%. But my negotiated drive out price was $28,000. 5.6% of $28,000=$1568.00 So, the total payments per month is= $492.80 [($28,000+$1568)/60]. I walked out of the dealership that night(26 Dec 2014). The next evening(27 Dec 2014), the finance department called 2-4 times to my cell and text me saying, well they have a low interest rate to offer which is somewhere 3.69% and I said no, next offer was some 2.56, said no to it .Finally they have asked me the interest rate I'm looking for, replied 1.99%. They replied its only for tonight, please come to sign the papers, i have also requested for a Cargo tray along with this this deal. I went to the dealership by 8:30PM same night, the finance guy showed me the options and features and asked me to sign on the paper. Here is the interesting part, the paper says 460/Month for 75 months(increased the payment duration) which is $460*75=$34,500. I was shocked and asked him to re-calculate in-front of me and show me the numbers. He said the numbers are right in front of you on the paper. i said not interested, he said" at least we tried", to me that was a funny line. Yeah, right they tried me to fool around with the numbers. ---- Here's good and bad things about this dealership. GOOD: Some of the sales specialist like Cheryl James are very good they try their best to get you the numbers you looking. BAD: Lot more... Service Department and Cautious on the *finance department. --- After reading some of the bad reviews i gave a try 'coz of the good sales specialist and though i could get my service done at other stores. Hope this helps future customers who are in market buying a car. Read more