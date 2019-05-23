Customer Reviews of Sterling McCall Hyundai South Loop
New two lease cars
by 05/23/2019on
Amazing experience in sterling McCall Hyundai south loop
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall great experience
by 03/18/2019on
I brought a truck and the process was fast and smooth I normally don't leave reviews but it was a very good experience sam was nice and and to the point!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good overall experience
by 08/02/2018on
I had a great car buying experience at South Loop Hyundai. Brian Williams sold me a car and was able to give me a great deal on it, right within my budget. Great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Great Buying Experience
by 06/20/2018on
My experience with getting the car recently purchased was a wonderful experience and i would highly recommend family and friends to South Loop Hyundai!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very unprofessional from bottom to top...they won't last long
by 08/07/2017on
Lie lie promise in writing email / text of a price to get you to the dealership then switch saleman so that way they can act like no one promise any price wow. Then saleman try to sweet talk that car is not a rental so it more valuable then the promise price when it clearly stated on car fax it's a rental lol am just embarrassed for the dealership . They lie how they purchase a car for a certain price when in fact they can get it anywhere 3000 cheaper unless they really that stupid to buy at the price they talking about . Rating don't lie this place will closed down soon with their personnel . I feel bad for the owner of the dealership
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Beware bait and switch on Sale Price
by 01/02/2016on
For the closeout model that I checked, dealer inventory webpage prominently displayed a "Sale Price"net of dealer and mfr rebates. In person, I was told that there are dealer installed options ( wheel locks, window tinting, and stain resistance) for $2000 not included in the prominent sale price. Classic bait and switch.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Used Cars Sells - UnProfessional
by 09/29/2015on
This dealership is one of the worst I have ever done business with!! They are very disorganized and do not care about the customers. They act like you can come or go it doesn't matter. The salesperson doesn't know about the cars they are selling and don't even want to put gas in your car for a test drive. They talk about you behind your back to the used car manager behind the window like you can not hear them. Worst experience I have ever had!! I am surprised they are even in business at All!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Disorganized and unethical
by 05/05/2015on
Received a very attractive price quote from South Loop Hyundai using Edmunds.com on a 2015 Elantra Sport. Came in for for a test drive, only to find out that the vehicle was actually in the shop - despite being assured by my contact at South Loop that the car was for real and available. Upon returning a second time to finalize a deal while the $2750 factory rebate program was still in place, was initially informed by some manager that the price would be >$3000 more than initially quoted (which I received in writing). After starting to walk out, a "new" deal was presented that was >$1300 more than the Edmunds.com price quote. I am finished with this dealership, and would strongly caution everyone against using them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Classic Bait and Switch
by 04/18/2015on
UPDATE: almost immediately after the above review was published, I was contacted by Darrell Thompson, general manager at South Loop. He agreed that what I experienced was indefensible, and offered to personally make things right. He did just that, and I pick up my new Elantra Limited today. It isn't often that upper management intervenes in sales floor operations, but Darrell apparently isn't your run-of-the-mill g.m. This is customer service at its finest.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
I love my brand new Veloster! :-D
by 04/10/2015on
Excellent experience at South Loop Hyundai! Very patient sales rep. who let me test-drive many different models and worked with my budget. In the end, got the speed with all the bells and whistles for a great price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Easy, fast, honest
by 04/06/2015on
I normally hate buying cars, but I came in with dealer specials for here that I saw on the Internet, and we had a deal worked out, no fuss no muss in less than an hour, counting the test drive. Thanks, Jose Reyna!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Upfront
by 03/31/2015on
Very enjoyable experience. They were very helpful and upfront. We got the car we wanted for the price range we were looking for. Highly recommend buying from Jose Reyna.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jose Rocks
by 03/29/2015on
Jose was very helpful from start to finish. He helped me via phone with all my questions prior to my arrival to the store. It was a very easy process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jose Reyna - Quick and Easy
by 03/27/2015on
Jose had me in and out in no time with a new Sonata. He asked me what I wanted and got me a great deal in no time. No stress whatsoever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Sales Team
by 03/25/2015on
Came into the South Loop Hyundai and Jose Reyna approached me and made everything super easy for me. I walked out of here with the car I wanted and got a great deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I love my brand new Veloster! :-D
by 03/25/2015on
Jose Reyna helped me find the perfect car at Hyundai South Loop! I originally went in for a used car, but Jose showed me the various options that the dealearship had available. With Jose's assistance and thoughtfulness I was able to trade in my vehicle and find the perfect new car that was within my price range and contaned all the extra features I was looking for and more! I was able to drive home that day with my new car and left the dealership incredibly pleased and satisfied! Thanks Jose & South Loop!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service
by 03/18/2015on
We went in to see what we could get for trade in and look at some new or certified models. We made it pretty clear that we wouldn't be able to purchase that day, and they didn't push us into doing anything we were uncomfortable doing. Jose was very clear about all the options and finding what was best with us, and completely transparent about the costs and the benefits of all the options. Highly recommend to give these guys a shot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Excellent!
by 01/08/2015on
Thanks to Alex our salesman who was fantastic! Mike in finance, he was very knowledgeable, explained everthing very well! Both made the experience of buying my first new car at 64 a very happy experience! Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Horrible experience with the Finance Depart'.. be cautious
by 12/29/2014on
I did my test drive on 26 Dec 2014 and was ready to make a purchase(2015 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED). Sales specialist - Cheryl James helped me on the final drive out numbers, she is very polite and friendly . Next step is the finance, they took my information and i have filled the form. After 15-30min, they came with an estimate of $566- 590/ month, with a duration of 60months for a $0 down payment. When asked what was the interest rate, the guy told me its 5.6%. But my negotiated drive out price was $28,000. 5.6% of $28,000=$1568.00 So, the total payments per month is= $492.80 [($28,000+$1568)/60]. I walked out of the dealership that night(26 Dec 2014). The next evening(27 Dec 2014), the finance department called 2-4 times to my cell and text me saying, well they have a low interest rate to offer which is somewhere 3.69% and I said no, next offer was some 2.56, said no to it .Finally they have asked me the interest rate I'm looking for, replied 1.99%. They replied its only for tonight, please come to sign the papers, i have also requested for a Cargo tray along with this this deal. I went to the dealership by 8:30PM same night, the finance guy showed me the options and features and asked me to sign on the paper. Here is the interesting part, the paper says 460/Month for 75 months(increased the payment duration) which is $460*75=$34,500. I was shocked and asked him to re-calculate in-front of me and show me the numbers. He said the numbers are right in front of you on the paper. i said not interested, he said" at least we tried", to me that was a funny line. Yeah, right they tried me to fool around with the numbers. ---- Here's good and bad things about this dealership. GOOD: Some of the sales specialist like Cheryl James are very good they try their best to get you the numbers you looking. BAD: Lot more... Service Department and Cautious on the *finance department. --- After reading some of the bad reviews i gave a try 'coz of the good sales specialist and though i could get my service done at other stores. Hope this helps future customers who are in market buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Bait and switch pricing
by 09/21/2014on
Do not trust anything this dealer tells you over the phone. Their ad stated $20,327 for a certified pre-owned Hyundai. I called for a best out the door price and the salesman Richard talked to the manager and said they could $20,000 out the door, tax, license, etc. After driving there, test driving the car, I said let's do it. Then, price changed to over $23,000 with tax and other fees making the total over $25,350. They lie and will do anything to draw you in, then change all details.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Experience
by 07/29/2014on
I highly recommend South Loop Hyundai..especially sales person Shawn A.. I initially went to another dealership in the area, Ron Carter Hyudai. I was thoroughly unimpressed with the dealership. I felt the salesperson I dealt with was not honest and difficult to work with. I knew I wanted a Sonota but I did not want to purchase from Ron Carter. I then went to South Loop and met my salesperson Shawn. He was extremely professional, answered all my questions, and offered me a very fair price. As for my Sonota Limited, I love it! I have had a Lexus IS350C, an Infiniti QX56, various Toyotas, and Buicks...my Hyundai Sonota competes with all of them and is a lot more economical.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
South Loop Hyundai is your your Houston Hyundai Dealership that serves Baytown, Conroe, Sugar Land and beyond with new and used Hyundai cars and SUVs. As such, you can expect to always be treated in a neighborly fashion. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Hyundai or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need.
For Hyundai, however, improvement is a continuous pursuit and they're always trying to push the limits. Visit South Loop Hyundai at 8811 the Lakes at 610 Drive Houston, Texas today and see for yourself how they've raised the bar on safety, comfort, and aesthetics in models such as the Accent, Elantra, Equus, Genesis and Sonata Or if you're not in the area feel free to give us a call at (888) 720-3514 with any questions you may have.
1 Comments