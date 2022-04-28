Customer Reviews of Sterling McCall Ford
Amazing sales team
by 04/28/2022on
Had a wonderful first car buying experience here from the GM Rodney Crow to my sales person Ashley Udall.
Best experience ever
by 05/12/2022on
Took my Bronco Sport in for 10K service this morning and Andrew was there to assist me again. This was my second visit to Sterling McCall service department and it was as pleasant as the first. I was greeted within 15 seconds of driving into the service bay. Andrew had me in and out within 75 minutes with service, car wash and tire shine. This is honestly the best service department I have ever encountered .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 05/11/2022on
Fast and on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Luz de llave inglesa y chequeo de frenos
by 05/11/2022on
Dejé mi carro a revisión luego me llamo Erick Gonzales y dijo que cambiarían filtros y fluidos y que me costaría $443.35 le pregunté que si con eso se sapagarian las luces y dijo que si.Al recogerlo no estaba Erick gonzales y el sr. Irvin González me estaba cobrando le pedí las llaves de mi carro para ver si ya no prendían las luces y al revisar seguían prendidas le pregunté porque no se habian apagado el dijo que era por el problema anterior de que el módulo del abs y le dije que ya he ido varias veces y he esperado a que me llamen porque dijo el que no tienen el módulo.y el dijo espere al que la atendió para que le explique. Espere a Erick Gonzáles y le pregunté porque siguen encendidas las luces dijo que tenía que pagar y que cuando arreglen el módulo del ABS se apagara la luz de los frenosy le dije que quiera arreglarlo y dijo que eran $1200 que tenía que pagarlo le dije que estaba bien.Me cobro $443.45 le pagué después dijo que esperara que iba a checar si había el módulo regreso y dijo que no había el módulo que tiene lista de espera que el me llamaría para decirme cuando lo tiene,eso mismo me dijo Irvin Gonzáles que me llamaría porque no tenía la pieza y esto fue desde el octubre 22/2021.Erick y Irvin Gonzáles me pusieron muy triste ya que pareciera que les da igual si se arregla o no mi carro. Pague los 443.35 que debía y al salir fui a preguntar por el módulo del ABS a las partes y me dijo que solo encargaba al otro día me lo tenían entonces no entiendo porque no quieren arreglarlo.Ojala alguien pudiera ayudarme No se porque le cambiaron los líquidos sino Hiba a solucionar el problema.y ahora mi camioneta no enfría el aire y cuando frena tiene mucho ruido.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Quality service
by 05/11/2022on
Dealership service has always been consistent and if there are any issues, they handle it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/10/2022on
I went in to get a state inspection. The service was quick & I got a free car wash & vacuum. Amazing
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service and quick!
by 05/10/2022on
Chaise was great to work with for my recent service trip! It was quick, thorough and Chaise was good at communicating everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/09/2022on
Provided quick and thorough service in a professional and courteous manner ahead of schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/09/2022on
The wait is a little bit longer than I expected for an oil change. The wait was about two hours but luckily the waiting area provided what I needed to stay entertained.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Irvin is amazing!
by 05/09/2022on
Irvin assisted me in getting my car serviced for an oil change, inspection, & tire rotation. He was super nice and helpful! The guys who worked on my car were fast and my car was ready in an hour!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck maintenance
by 05/07/2022on
Great work on my truck. Very helpful and any questions I asked was able to get a answer to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Communication Skills
by 05/06/2022on
Sergio is my preferable technician, he communicates with you every step of the way and that's appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 05/05/2022on
Service representative was awesome and very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great again!
by 05/02/2022on
Had some issues with my A/C only shooting hot air and needed the car pretty promptly. Chaise was great communicating what was going on with the car, the fix was simple, and the A/C works great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Advisor Andrew
by 05/02/2022on
When way out of the norm to make sure my tire was replaced ASAP even though they did not have the tire in stock. Great communication
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr Chase always the best
by 04/30/2022on
Chase always helps as much as possible and went out of the way to get my car back to me on time. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/30/2022on
Had a 2001 Excursion in for service. Very thorough and great communication. Recommend this dealers service department. They always meet or exceed my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good job
by 04/29/2022on
Buena atención amables buen ambiente
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Inspec
by 04/27/2022on
Fast and didn't take long
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 04/26/2022on
Irvin G always takes great care of me when I go in for service..friendly and prompt!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 04/25/2022on
All went as planned, very courteous and attentive staff. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sterling McCall Ford invites you to visit our car and truck dealership in Houston, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Ford cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Houston area's most trusted Ford dealers.
ESPAÑOL: Sterling McCall Ford le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Houston, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros Ford y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Ford en el área Houston.
