5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Took my Bronco Sport in for 10K service this morning and Andrew was there to assist me again. This was my second visit to Sterling McCall service department and it was as pleasant as the first. I was greeted within 15 seconds of driving into the service bay. Andrew had me in and out within 75 minutes with service, car wash and tire shine. This is honestly the best service department I have ever encountered . Read more