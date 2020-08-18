Skip to main content
Russell & Smith Honda

Russell & Smith Honda
2900 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Russell & Smith Honda

3.6
Overall Rating
3.63 out of 5 stars(161)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Staff is great!

by TCarlson on 08/18/2020

The staff at Russell and Smith is great! Michael made the process so smooth and advocated to get exactly what we needed. He provided above 5 star care to us and the most top notch customer service you could get. Could not recommend more - buy a car here and ask for Michael!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

161 Reviews
Sort by:
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Express Service sign does not exist

by Gary on 03/30/2022

I bought an extended service warranty for 10 oil changes and five tire rotations . There is an express service lane but no express service . I found that Russel and Smith do not take appointments for service ,so you may have to wait for several hours before they start to service your car . My last attempt to have my car serviced I was told it would be a 3 to 3 1/2 hour wait . My previous Honda dealer and a Toyota dealer both allowed me to make appointments . When I bought the car i was advised the Honda extended warranty was not as I was told and would be of little value , this was not true . I had my car services at another Honda dealership in a timely manner . Now Car Fax has sent me a notice that I am behind on my service interval.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Done Right

by Ash on 02/23/2022

Honda Service guys are great! They have taken great care of me and my Honda over the last 6 years. I love that Constantine keeps in communication so I know what is happening with my vehicle. He has a great attitude and always goes above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Avoid this dealership!

by MA on 06/27/2021

This dealership has been a headache and a waste of time to deal with, ever since I made the mistake of buying a car from them 5 years ago. Whenever I take my car for routine maintenance service (a couple of times a year), I have a terrible experience. They either mess up my appointment record, or they make me fill out identical paperwork to what I filled online when I made the appointment, or I have to wait for the truant mechanic to come back from his lunch break, or they let people who arrived after me go in front of me in line (even when they are walk-ins who don't have an appointment!—whosoever does that except clueless, unprofessional businesses?!), or the guy who does the state inspections is truant, or they forget to put the dipstick back after an oil change, or they claim they rotated the tires when clearly they didn’t. I don't trust them to work on my car anymore. I must perform a quality control check on their work after each appointment! What a bad feeling! I gently complain every other time, and no improvement happens. Absolutely no improvement. On the infrequent occasions when they do a decent job, they are eager to beg the customer to write them a good review. How cheap! That accounts for some of the high star points in some reviews (bribery & feeling pity for them). (Yelp has more unflattering reviews of this dealership.) Why do we need to praise them for simply not messing up their work? How incompetent and unprofessional can you be before customers must go somewhere else for better business treatment and service? I have read through some of the other reviews, and it is remarkable how some of the same issues are mentioned over and over again and with the same workers over and over again (Constantine Thanos, Joseph Fitzgerald, the inept greeters, etc.). This dealership suffers from serious lack of professional quality control. If I were the owner, I would fire many people, starting with managers and assistant managers. They are a liability to the business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Rep Lied To My Face.

by Nora Heflin on 02/25/2021

The car dealership is good,the service department has a employee who pulled a switch on what service I told him I wanted, then lied to my face,without blinking, talked to the service manager, he was nonchalant, 0ffered me 50.00 dollars for the employee dishonesty, refused it,told him it's the principle that matters. Be careful ladles don't do service with Constantine Thanos.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Experience

by Lauryn M on 07/15/2020

Michael from Russell & Smith Ford provided a top notch sales experience for me. Michael was extra accommodating due to my concerns around COVID and ensured a smooth transaction. He was friendly, patient and went above and beyond for my family. I will happily work with Michael again, should I have the opportunity, and would recommend both him as a Sales Consultant and the Dealership to any friend or family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by New Car Purchase on 05/13/2020

Professional sales environment. Knowledgeable sales staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Michael Sauerzopf is Amazing!

by Tanya Broholm on 05/11/2020

Michael went out of his way to help me purchase a car without ever leaving my house. I am on quarantine because I am pregnant. He drove the paperwork and car to me. It was all seamless. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by ecourtneyw on 05/01/2020

We had a wonderful experience with Michael Sauerzopf and the team at Russel in Smith. I needed to lease a vehicle to help my daughter out and didn't want to spend all day at a dealership. He was able to get me as much paperwork as possible via fax/email and we spent only about an hour at the dealership from start to finish. I am a return customer and will continue to recommend and return to this location in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Day to Buy a Honda

by Great day to buy a Honda on 03/26/2020

The people who work here are informative and very helpful. Also make the whole process easier and are pleasant and helpful doing so! Thank you Michael Sauerzopf and Anmar Sheikh!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience for First Time Buyer

by Gracie on 03/19/2020

I went on the website to shop around and found a vehicle that fit my needs. I was directed to Michael and we worked out a couple details before I came to the dealership to get pre-approved. Michael worked diligently to get us through the process and was very patient. If you visit this location make sure to ask for Mike!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Michael Found a Way

by Al Potvin on 03/12/2020

Judging by the other reviews, Michael Sauerzopf must be the star of this dealership. When the initial offer on a 2020 CRV was not going to work, he found a way to offer us a 2019 that had the features we desired. Even then, the price was somewhat too high because there were also many features that we didn't want or need. Michael was able to negotiate a couple of additional services as well as an additional price break; and did it in a friendly way that (in my opinion) was atypical of the tactics of many car dealers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My car purchase experience

by Delinda on 03/10/2020

Michael Sauerzopf & Dung Le were awesome They had incredible information to guide you through the process. They were caring and worked with me for what I was there for not what they were there for Thanks for all your help in making this a pleasant experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb

by T Braxton on 02/20/2020

Michael S. Display a genuine understanding about vehicle purchasing with him assisting you, you can walk thru this potentially complicated process blindfolded.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Michael was a wonderful sales rep

by DM on 01/21/2020

Michael is best sales rep ever. He made shopping for my new Honda CRV EX fun and easy. He went out of his way to accommodate us. I would recommend him highly. Thank you Michael. I really do appreciate everything you did for us. I would buy from you every time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great everything

by Swhite on 01/08/2020

Friendly service, and helpful sales people. Michael helped me out with telling me just about everything I could want to know about the Honda Accord. All the staff treated me right and they even drove the car back to my place for me. I loved it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by JustinG on 01/07/2020

Michael was great at going through all the features of my new Honda Accord one by one!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Phenomenal Service

by Michael Woods on 01/01/2020

I had such a great experience at Russell & Smith Honda. My salesman Michael Sauerzopf attended to all my needs and he was very thorough. He was friendly and very knowledgeable. He took the time to explain and show me how all the features worked in my new Accord. He was very thorough and made my buying experience pleasant. I will definitely recommend him to others. Michael, the finance manager was very thorough as well and made me confident with my purchase. Everyone I came into contact with at this dealership was very friendly and welcoming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Perfect purchase experience with Honda

by YvonneS on 12/30/2019

My husband and I have been searching for a right car for us, for husband’s commute to work. My salesman Michael Sauerzopf was a great help making our purchase experience easy and fast. He asked about our needs and budget and walked us through all possible options and did a comparison for us. We took one day to make the decision with our car. The Sales manager Roy Thorne helped us a lot too, especially with our situation with low budget at this moment. Super satisfied with our purchase experience with Russell & Smith Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Honda 2020 Odyssey Elite

by TimJ on 12/20/2019

I visited or spoke to many Honda dealers (5+) in my local area and across the state. Locally I received very poor service, delays, and they could not get the model and trim I wanted. Many only wanted to talk about financial terms before looking at looking at the vehicle or tried to get me to switch models/trim. It was quite refreshing to deal with Micheal and Russell & Smith Honda. They let me know what they had, when the next cars would arrive and made a deal immediately without run-around or wasted time. I highly appreciated the professionalism and help. Even though they were 300 miles from my house it was easier and faster to deal with them then the ones 5 miles from my home. Can't recommend them highly enough, it is how car buying should be done!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car lease

by Neal on 12/03/2019

I’m went in to lease a new Honda, and Michael Sauerzopf was the Sales man that helped me thorough out the whole process. He mad it a great experience. I highly recommend this dealership to any and all of your Honda purchases/lease

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
125 cars in stock
67 new49 used9 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

At Russell & Smith Honda, we strive to provide outstanding service in all areas of our Honda dealership in Houston, from the showroom to the service center. We're confident we can help you find the new Honda of your dreams, and we'll be here for you throughout the life of your vehicle to ensure years of confident driving. Honda fans from the greater Houston area, including Pasadena, Sugar Land, Bellaire and Missouri Center.

What shoppers are searching for