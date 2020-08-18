1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This dealership has been a headache and a waste of time to deal with, ever since I made the mistake of buying a car from them 5 years ago. Whenever I take my car for routine maintenance service (a couple of times a year), I have a terrible experience. They either mess up my appointment record, or they make me fill out identical paperwork to what I filled online when I made the appointment, or I have to wait for the truant mechanic to come back from his lunch break, or they let people who arrived after me go in front of me in line (even when they are walk-ins who don't have an appointment!—whosoever does that except clueless, unprofessional businesses?!), or the guy who does the state inspections is truant, or they forget to put the dipstick back after an oil change, or they claim they rotated the tires when clearly they didn’t. I don't trust them to work on my car anymore. I must perform a quality control check on their work after each appointment! What a bad feeling! I gently complain every other time, and no improvement happens. Absolutely no improvement. On the infrequent occasions when they do a decent job, they are eager to beg the customer to write them a good review. How cheap! That accounts for some of the high star points in some reviews (bribery & feeling pity for them). (Yelp has more unflattering reviews of this dealership.) Why do we need to praise them for simply not messing up their work? How incompetent and unprofessional can you be before customers must go somewhere else for better business treatment and service? I have read through some of the other reviews, and it is remarkable how some of the same issues are mentioned over and over again and with the same workers over and over again (Constantine Thanos, Joseph Fitzgerald, the inept greeters, etc.). This dealership suffers from serious lack of professional quality control. If I were the owner, I would fire many people, starting with managers and assistant managers. They are a liability to the business. Read more