Russell & Smith Ford

3440 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77025
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Russell & Smith Ford

4.8
Overall Rating
4.76 out of 5 stars(138)
Recommend: Yes (44) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car experiences

by Happybuyer on 09/10/2021

Buying a car can be a trying experience. My experiences with Russell and Smith has been so pleasant that I've bought 7 vehicles. No question where I'll go next time when I want another newer vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
138 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My F-150

by Raul @ Hou on 03/30/2022

Thank you , Mack. Your attention and customer service was excellent. You are to be commended for the value of service you provide to Russel& Smith Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Russell and Smith Ford

by David McGrew on 03/26/2022

2015 Expedition was purchased at this dealership and has always been serviced here every 5000 miles or less

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

fast service

by cargurl on 01/29/2022

Brandon always does a great job getting us in and out!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality /Quick service

by Fords rule on 01/20/2022

Made an appointment. Arrived 10 minutes early. Truck was taken in with 3 minutes. Had in back in under 30 minutes. Didn't have enough time to read the free newspaper on the waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

R & S

by PPPPDDD on 01/12/2022

Mac kept me in regular contact

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Staff from service to sales.

by Bobby S on 12/31/2021

Every time I go here I always feel like I’m the only one there. You can tell it’s a great establishment because the few guests waiting for their vehicles are also very happy to be there. Great staff from service to sales. Russell Smith Ford, you got a customer for life. God bless and happy new year!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Glad Man

by BigDevildog. on 12/30/2021

left vehicle at 9 AM didn't get a call to pick it up until 3:30 PM way too long over 6 Hours for a wheel alignment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Leonard on 11/11/2021

The service level is excellent and consistent after 26 years of having our vehicles serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car experiences

by Happybuyer on 09/10/2021

Buying a car can be a trying experience. My experiences with Russell and Smith has been so pleasant that I've bought 7 vehicles. No question where I'll go next time when I want another newer vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Performence

by Jaime4512 on 09/04/2021

Helped right away. Answered any questions i had to ask.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F450 and F150 trucks

by Montgomery on 07/25/2021

Service and repair personnel took care of me and are helping my son.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Software update

by Scomars on 07/04/2021

Needed a software update. It was handled appropriately. It was nice being able to text with my service agent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service with Appropriate Pricing

by Abraham John on 06/28/2021

Whenever I gave my car here, I know that is going to be good. It is not a rip off as some dealers and the work quality is great too. The prices are great as compared to near by service centers. I am totally surprised as to why Ford owners take to service centers like Firestone and all, when you get work done here for lesser prices and by the Ford Service Center. The other part to add is the staff. Mine is Lance and he has been taking excellent care of me since the last 4 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Ray Field on 06/22/2021

Excellent CSR. Kept customer updated on progress of vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Consistent Service

by akazmann on 05/27/2021

I have had service performed on a few different occasions recently and the service has been consistent and communication has been good each time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stay Away

by Sdavis on 04/27/2021

STAY AWAY, STAY AWAY, STAY AWAY FROM NEW CAR SALES Spent all day 1 day trying to get someone to contact me back on a new SUV sale after giving all the info to the first person and nothing.. Finally start working with someone the second day spoke to him about pricing, sent all my photos, got my appraisal amount then they call and start the old games. That vehicle sold but we have this one for same price. I said ok. They said what pricing are you seeing online I told them again. mind you i already told them this yesterday and today before we spent tons of my time sending in stuff. He said ok can you send me screen shots. So I spent more time taking screen shots of pricing on copilot and then once you click go to their website and took screen shots of the pricing I am seeing. I get a call back now stating oh no that was special pricing only for last week and he can send a screen shot from his side what it should be. 3000 more. Said can't do anything about pricing showing wrong. I can see why these Edges have been on Copilot for over 265 days because they are a bait and switch dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Randy Jones

by Randy Jones on 03/23/2021

I was impressed by the professionalism that I encountered at your facility. Lance and Brandon in service were very kind, prompt and helpful as well as Brett in the car rental department. They all showed a positive and professional attitude toward me the customer. I would highly recommend your company to anyone, including my friends and family. Thank you for answering all my questions and thank you for your mechanics getting all the repairs done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and easy

by SG33explorer on 02/19/2021

Easy to schedule, service was quick, and they handled a recall notice the same day I brought the cart in for something else

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil exchange

by Review 2 on 02/19/2021

All good, only, it should be faster.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good place

by Puglisi on 02/19/2021

Great communication and fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sales

by Jesús Mora on 02/16/2021

BJ was a great service advisor to work with. Friendly and very informational.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

At Russell & Smith Ford, we specialize in new and used Ford sales, service and parts. We have been family-owned and -operated since 1917 and are accredited by the Texas Better Business Bureau, so we know a thing or two about keeping our customers happy. We have an unbeatable record of great prices and great customer service, and we work hard to win the business of Ford fans from Houston, Bellaire, Stafford, Pasadena, Sugar Land and beyond!

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (5)
English
French
Arabic
Spanish

