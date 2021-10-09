1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

STAY AWAY, STAY AWAY, STAY AWAY FROM NEW CAR SALES Spent all day 1 day trying to get someone to contact me back on a new SUV sale after giving all the info to the first person and nothing.. Finally start working with someone the second day spoke to him about pricing, sent all my photos, got my appraisal amount then they call and start the old games. That vehicle sold but we have this one for same price. I said ok. They said what pricing are you seeing online I told them again. mind you i already told them this yesterday and today before we spent tons of my time sending in stuff. He said ok can you send me screen shots. So I spent more time taking screen shots of pricing on copilot and then once you click go to their website and took screen shots of the pricing I am seeing. I get a call back now stating oh no that was special pricing only for last week and he can send a screen shot from his side what it should be. 3000 more. Said can't do anything about pricing showing wrong. I can see why these Edges have been on Copilot for over 265 days because they are a bait and switch dealership. Read more