Russell & Smith Ford
Customer Reviews of Russell & Smith Ford
New car experiences
by 09/10/2021on
Buying a car can be a trying experience. My experiences with Russell and Smith has been so pleasant that I've bought 7 vehicles. No question where I'll go next time when I want another newer vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My F-150
by 03/30/2022on
Thank you , Mack. Your attention and customer service was excellent. You are to be commended for the value of service you provide to Russel& Smith Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Russell and Smith Ford
by 03/26/2022on
2015 Expedition was purchased at this dealership and has always been serviced here every 5000 miles or less
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
fast service
by 01/29/2022on
Brandon always does a great job getting us in and out!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality /Quick service
by 01/20/2022on
Made an appointment. Arrived 10 minutes early. Truck was taken in with 3 minutes. Had in back in under 30 minutes. Didn't have enough time to read the free newspaper on the waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
R & S
by 01/12/2022on
Mac kept me in regular contact
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff from service to sales.
by 12/31/2021on
Every time I go here I always feel like I’m the only one there. You can tell it’s a great establishment because the few guests waiting for their vehicles are also very happy to be there. Great staff from service to sales. Russell Smith Ford, you got a customer for life. God bless and happy new year!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Glad Man
by 12/30/2021on
left vehicle at 9 AM didn't get a call to pick it up until 3:30 PM way too long over 6 Hours for a wheel alignment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/11/2021on
The service level is excellent and consistent after 26 years of having our vehicles serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Performence
by 09/04/2021on
Helped right away. Answered any questions i had to ask.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F450 and F150 trucks
by 07/25/2021on
Service and repair personnel took care of me and are helping my son.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Software update
by 07/04/2021on
Needed a software update. It was handled appropriately. It was nice being able to text with my service agent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service with Appropriate Pricing
by 06/28/2021on
Whenever I gave my car here, I know that is going to be good. It is not a rip off as some dealers and the work quality is great too. The prices are great as compared to near by service centers. I am totally surprised as to why Ford owners take to service centers like Firestone and all, when you get work done here for lesser prices and by the Ford Service Center. The other part to add is the staff. Mine is Lance and he has been taking excellent care of me since the last 4 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 06/22/2021on
Excellent CSR. Kept customer updated on progress of vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistent Service
by 05/27/2021on
I have had service performed on a few different occasions recently and the service has been consistent and communication has been good each time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay Away
by 04/27/2021on
STAY AWAY, STAY AWAY, STAY AWAY FROM NEW CAR SALES Spent all day 1 day trying to get someone to contact me back on a new SUV sale after giving all the info to the first person and nothing.. Finally start working with someone the second day spoke to him about pricing, sent all my photos, got my appraisal amount then they call and start the old games. That vehicle sold but we have this one for same price. I said ok. They said what pricing are you seeing online I told them again. mind you i already told them this yesterday and today before we spent tons of my time sending in stuff. He said ok can you send me screen shots. So I spent more time taking screen shots of pricing on copilot and then once you click go to their website and took screen shots of the pricing I am seeing. I get a call back now stating oh no that was special pricing only for last week and he can send a screen shot from his side what it should be. 3000 more. Said can't do anything about pricing showing wrong. I can see why these Edges have been on Copilot for over 265 days because they are a bait and switch dealership.
Randy Jones
by 03/23/2021on
I was impressed by the professionalism that I encountered at your facility. Lance and Brandon in service were very kind, prompt and helpful as well as Brett in the car rental department. They all showed a positive and professional attitude toward me the customer. I would highly recommend your company to anyone, including my friends and family. Thank you for answering all my questions and thank you for your mechanics getting all the repairs done in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy
by 02/19/2021on
Easy to schedule, service was quick, and they handled a recall notice the same day I brought the cart in for something else
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil exchange
by 02/19/2021on
All good, only, it should be faster.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good place
by 02/19/2021on
Great communication and fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 02/16/2021on
BJ was a great service advisor to work with. Friendly and very informational.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
