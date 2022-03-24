Skip to main content
Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

19616 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77065
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

4.6
Overall Rating
4.58 out of 5 stars(60)
Recommend: Yes (36) No (4)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very professional

by Gilbert hegamin on 03/24/2022

They are nice know there business an very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
60 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superior Sales and Service

by Tiffany Thompson on 03/15/2022

This sales team assisted my daughter in purchasing her first new car. They treated us with kindness and patience in this endeavor and stayed until 10 pm so she could drive it home. It couldn’t have been a better experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales Associate CJ Tate

by Michael Moore II on 02/23/2022

The experience from start to finish was exemplary… Everything went smoothly…

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ivan Sanchez --Salesman of the Year!

by AMcBride on 01/15/2022

Ivan is a great salesman. He did not stop until he found the perfect new vehicle to fit my needs and my budget. From first meeting to driving away, his enthusiasm remained the same!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience

by Sergio Garcia on 01/01/2022

Our buying experience with Victor Valdez was awesome. He worked hard on getting us where we wanted to be in terms of pricing. This was a painless buying experience and a fast process when compared to our other buying experiences. I highly recommend Mr. Victor Valdez if you are looking to purchase a vehicle. Go see him at Northwest Dodge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying my first Jeep Wrangler

by arrian amini on 12/30/2021

I met Carol Alomepe as My husband and I entered the Northwest. She had a beautiful smile and an extremely positive look that attracted our trust immensely and immediately. She was not pushy and she carefully listened to us which we loved about her and we were very comfortable with her

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

James and Greg are Awesome!

by Bart on 11/30/2021

James the Manager and Greg L in sales are Awesome! They took care of everything during my purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 RAM 1500! Easy process!

by John G on 11/27/2021

Buying a vehicle can be a pain but I have to say that the team at NW Dodge made the process as simple as possible. Filled out the online app, selected a truck that I liked, walked in and looked at the truck, signed the paperwork, and I was out in less than an hour! My guy Junior hooked me up and made it seem less. Ask for him if you need help and he will take good care of you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sam and Jennifer made my year.

by Bruce on 11/15/2021

Sam and Jennifer were both beyond helpful. I wasn't even going to buy a truck.I was simply there to test drive but, but they made made my experience so pleasant and helped me reach my goals. I appreciate them both very much and will recommend them to anyone looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fair Sales Staff

by MS on 10/17/2021

The salespeople were great. They wanted to make a deal and were easy to work with. They were just right amount of pushy and I felt I got a fair deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best customer service ever

by Amilcar Gramajo on 08/05/2021

Best customer service ever, Marco was so helpful!.. he really knows what’s his doing…

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Victor was the best!

by Jz on 07/10/2021

This place was great, probably the best buying experience. Victor was truly amazing. I even left a personal item in my trade in and he mailed it to us. Thank you victor for all your help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Carole

by V W on 07/01/2021

I went into Northwest Dodge with a specific truck in mind. Initially everything I wanted wasn't in one truck. When I was just about to "settle" for the next best thing, Carole said "No don't settle. I want you to be happy with your truck. I'm going to find you exactly what you want". Carole walked in the door with everything I wanted... down to the color. She is AWESOME!!! Carole treats her customers like family, extremely personable, friendly and pays special attention to exactly what you want. Carole will do her absolutle best to accommodate. I'm truly pleased with her customer service, attention to detail, and determination. Thank you Carole!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Truck hero's

by Linda Zaiger on 06/19/2021

Professional sales staff, Dwayne & Claudia were very attentive. We can't forget Moses, in the business office..top notch...staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Jessica on 06/12/2021

I drive an hour to Northwest Dodge and had a great experience..Grant was easy going, no high preasure sales. The manager came out and introduced himself, very nice group..They are very transparent on pricing..Very glad I went.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Experience Review

by Dodge Ram on 05/30/2021

Sales Representative Danny Is awesome in helping us find the right Truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Impressed

by Ciara Petitt on 05/21/2021

Great customer service and very thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

More then a sales person

by Tiffany Comeaux on 05/18/2021

This is the third car that I have purchased from Carole Alomepe. She goes above and beyond to make sure I have the best experience. She also makes me feel like family instead of a business transaction. I do and would recommend everyone to request her as their sales person!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Jaime Adriana Salinas on 04/30/2021

Excellent customer service with Claudia Tate and Natali Wood and the gentleman that explained our credit results. All very professional and detailed all the information to us very well. Thank you for taking and staying late to complete our purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome car buying experience

by Cathy305 on 04/21/2021

Buying a car can be stressful but every single person involved in the process that I dealt with was amazing. James was especially kind, informative, and patient as we went over some of the specifics of the car and the sale. Don was helpful in getting me the deal that I needed and Natali was so sweet and thorough as she finalized the papers. I can’t say enough positive things about this dealership’s sales department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good service

by Joel Jacobo on 04/09/2021

They help me out pretty good and they have good sales service....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
318 cars in stock
224 new92 used2 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
77 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 2500
Ram 2500
23 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Challenger
Dodge Challenger
17 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for