5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went into Northwest Dodge with a specific truck in mind. Initially everything I wanted wasn't in one truck. When I was just about to "settle" for the next best thing, Carole said "No don't settle. I want you to be happy with your truck. I'm going to find you exactly what you want". Carole walked in the door with everything I wanted... down to the color. She is AWESOME!!! Carole treats her customers like family, extremely personable, friendly and pays special attention to exactly what you want. Carole will do her absolutle best to accommodate. I'm truly pleased with her customer service, attention to detail, and determination. Thank you Carole!!! Read more