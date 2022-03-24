Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Very professional
by 03/24/2022on
They are nice know there business an very professional
Superior Sales and Service
by 03/15/2022on
This sales team assisted my daughter in purchasing her first new car. They treated us with kindness and patience in this endeavor and stayed until 10 pm so she could drive it home. It couldn’t have been a better experience.
Outstanding Sales Associate CJ Tate
by 02/23/2022on
The experience from start to finish was exemplary… Everything went smoothly…
Ivan Sanchez --Salesman of the Year!
by 01/15/2022on
Ivan is a great salesman. He did not stop until he found the perfect new vehicle to fit my needs and my budget. From first meeting to driving away, his enthusiasm remained the same!!
Awesome Experience
by 01/01/2022on
Our buying experience with Victor Valdez was awesome. He worked hard on getting us where we wanted to be in terms of pricing. This was a painless buying experience and a fast process when compared to our other buying experiences. I highly recommend Mr. Victor Valdez if you are looking to purchase a vehicle. Go see him at Northwest Dodge!
Buying my first Jeep Wrangler
by 12/30/2021on
I met Carol Alomepe as My husband and I entered the Northwest. She had a beautiful smile and an extremely positive look that attracted our trust immensely and immediately. She was not pushy and she carefully listened to us which we loved about her and we were very comfortable with her
James and Greg are Awesome!
by 11/30/2021on
James the Manager and Greg L in sales are Awesome! They took care of everything during my purchase!
2020 RAM 1500! Easy process!
by 11/27/2021on
Buying a vehicle can be a pain but I have to say that the team at NW Dodge made the process as simple as possible. Filled out the online app, selected a truck that I liked, walked in and looked at the truck, signed the paperwork, and I was out in less than an hour! My guy Junior hooked me up and made it seem less. Ask for him if you need help and he will take good care of you!
Sam and Jennifer made my year.
by 11/15/2021on
Sam and Jennifer were both beyond helpful. I wasn't even going to buy a truck.I was simply there to test drive but, but they made made my experience so pleasant and helped me reach my goals. I appreciate them both very much and will recommend them to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Fair Sales Staff
by 10/17/2021on
The salespeople were great. They wanted to make a deal and were easy to work with. They were just right amount of pushy and I felt I got a fair deal.
Best customer service ever
by 08/05/2021on
Best customer service ever, Marco was so helpful!.. he really knows what’s his doing…
Victor was the best!
by 07/10/2021on
This place was great, probably the best buying experience. Victor was truly amazing. I even left a personal item in my trade in and he mailed it to us. Thank you victor for all your help!
Awesome Carole
by 07/01/2021on
I went into Northwest Dodge with a specific truck in mind. Initially everything I wanted wasn't in one truck. When I was just about to "settle" for the next best thing, Carole said "No don't settle. I want you to be happy with your truck. I'm going to find you exactly what you want". Carole walked in the door with everything I wanted... down to the color. She is AWESOME!!! Carole treats her customers like family, extremely personable, friendly and pays special attention to exactly what you want. Carole will do her absolutle best to accommodate. I'm truly pleased with her customer service, attention to detail, and determination. Thank you Carole!!!
Truck hero's
by 06/19/2021on
Professional sales staff, Dwayne & Claudia were very attentive. We can't forget Moses, in the business office..top notch...staff.
Great Experience
by 06/12/2021on
I drive an hour to Northwest Dodge and had a great experience..Grant was easy going, no high preasure sales. The manager came out and introduced himself, very nice group..They are very transparent on pricing..Very glad I went.
Experience Review
by 05/30/2021on
Sales Representative Danny Is awesome in helping us find the right Truck
Impressed
by 05/21/2021on
Great customer service and very thorough.
More then a sales person
by 05/18/2021on
This is the third car that I have purchased from Carole Alomepe. She goes above and beyond to make sure I have the best experience. She also makes me feel like family instead of a business transaction. I do and would recommend everyone to request her as their sales person!
Sales
by 04/30/2021on
Excellent customer service with Claudia Tate and Natali Wood and the gentleman that explained our credit results. All very professional and detailed all the information to us very well. Thank you for taking and staying late to complete our purchase
Awesome car buying experience
by 04/21/2021on
Buying a car can be stressful but every single person involved in the process that I dealt with was amazing. James was especially kind, informative, and patient as we went over some of the specifics of the car and the sale. Don was helpful in getting me the deal that I needed and Natali was so sweet and thorough as she finalized the papers. I can’t say enough positive things about this dealership’s sales department.
Good service
by 04/09/2021on
They help me out pretty good and they have good sales service....