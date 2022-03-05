1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my 2013 GLK in for service at Mercedes Greenway. I was thoroughly disappointed when I got my car back. Below is why I did NOT receive their much lauded JD Power ‘dealer excellence customer experience’. 1. The service techs left an actual car part in my drink holder. 2. They also took the contents of my glove compartment & dumped it in the back seat. They didn’t bother to put all the contents back. 3. My car was not washed. Each service is suppose to receive a complimentary car wash but apparently my car was the exception. 4. Additionally, service in the valet area was lacking. I arrived to pick up my car & waited several minutes to be attended. After no one came over to help me, I went to ask a young man that pointed me on the direction of the invoice/payment counter. This level of customer service from Mercedes Benz Greenway is unacceptable. It is upsetting to feel like you & your vehicle do not matter. If that’s the case then my business for service & sales can be taken elsewhere. I will let my family, friends & neighbors know that Mercedes Benz Greenway is no longer a viable option for sales or service. Mercedes Benz Greenway has a less than stellar reputation with me now. My loyalty can go elsewhere. Read more