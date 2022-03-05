Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway
Dr Moes Nasser
by 05/03/2022on
It was a great experience. From Carolyn in sales, to Roley in Finance, and the best, Chance in orienting me for 90 mins on the my first electric car. What an amazing job he did. Great teacher, and very passionate about what he does. Very knowledgeable and willing to share his wisdom in a very effective manner. The only matter that is confusing and no one had clarity was the 7500.00 credit from Government and the certification needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor attitude from people and manager of people bringing my car down.
by 04/04/2022on
Picking up my car was an issue.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Carolyn Pellegrino for the great customer service!
by 04/01/2022on
I just purchased a Mercedes GLC 300 and in these times were inventory is limited she made it stressless. Carolyn did a great job keeping me informed through out the process of vehicle getting delivered to dealership. Totally recommend her!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellence in customer satisfaction
by 03/26/2022on
I recently bought a vehicle from Greenway Mercedes. Sam Mitzi was my salesperson. He is extremely knowledgeable about the vehicles and a person of integrity. It is by far the best dealership experience I have had. Everyone who works their is kind and willing to help. I shopped more than 15 dealerships and am blessed to have found and purchased a car from Greenway Mercedes. I highly recommend Sam and Greenway.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Seamless experience
by 03/18/2022on
My experience was quick and professional. Hashard was wonderful. He listened and was determined to meet my requests and ensured that I purchased a vehicle that suited my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Costly TPM Sensor
by 08/10/2021on
Took my 2020 GLE 450 to get a tire pressure monitor warning light addressed (made an appointment). I was expecting a quick fix for something that seemed relatively straightforward. After my car had been with them for over 24 hours I called to check on it - They had not yet even looked at it. After apologizing they said they would "expedite" my service. They called later in the day saying I needed a new TPM sensor, but they had none in stock and it would take a few days to get it. Finally, I called them again on day 6 and was informed my car was fixed. When I went to pick up the bill was ~$735 ..... to fix a TPM sensor. I was charged $166 for the part alone, $485 in labor and $60 for a "disposal fee". Looked up the part on Mercedes website and retail price is $87. This is not a reputable dealer - Save your money and look elsewhere!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Brakes squeaking on G wagon with less than 9000 miles.
by 07/08/2021on
My service advisor suggested I allow greenway Mercedes-Benz to check my breaks because she noticed a squeaking sound and she didn’t think the brakes should be making any noise with the vehicle having, at the time, less than 6000 miles. Because my 2019 G63 also needed a part for another issue we decided to bring the car in to have brakes serviced once the part arrived. Once the brake job was completed I was handed a bill and told Mercedes Benz does not cover brake squeakes.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thank You Greenway!
by 07/04/2021on
The Greenway location is the absolute best! I’ve been to several locations and the service does not compare. Even if I had a problem they fix it and I leave happy. Greenway is certainly my dealership of choice. Just recently went into Greenway met Arron my salesman and he was awesome! Every encounter I’ve had with him has been great. I would recommend that if you are looking to purchase call Arron. He will make sure you are taken care of. Thanks Arron!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Visit
by 06/14/2021on
Ernesto Gutierrez did a great job in handling my recent service visit--highly responsive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
REVIEW
by 06/07/2021on
FAST AND EASY
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 06/05/2021on
Service is always a good experience from start to finish. Efficient, professional and friendly. Kevin Graves always goes above and beyond. He is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/27/2021on
Houston Greenway Mercedes is an awesome dealership. Professional and friendly service staff. Everyone there has a smile. They always get my service requests right the first time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales -Mr. Harshad Patel and Great Finance Mr. Ali Alhavan
by 05/24/2021on
I highly recommend Mr. Harshad Patel, Sales and Mr. Ali Alhavan, Finance at Greenway Mercedes Benz of Houston. Mr. Patel and Mr. Alhavan are consumate and experienced professionals who will work diligently through their inventory of fine Mercedes automobiles to find model, pricing and financing solutions make sens.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Visit
by 05/20/2021on
Great customer service, everyone was very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stuart W. Stedman
by 05/03/2021on
Excellent. The salesman Sam Mirza was prompt, thorough, knowledgeable, and he got the one car in the country that matched the car I wanted. Outstanding, really.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Javier Mendoza exceeded expectations as always!
by 04/22/2021on
I had a wonderful experience with Javier Mendoza! He exhibited professionalism and diligence in the discharge of his duties.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ronnie Hoffman
by 04/21/2021on
Excellent Service. Very efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
In love with my new Buick Enclave
by 04/18/2021on
Remus was amazing and very helpful, And I absolutely love my new vehicle. I’m glad I made the decision to drive out there to purchase the Enclave. I seen it online and fell in love. One happy customer. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/13/2021on
Surrinder has always made car buying a very pleasant experience. Professional knowledgeable and efficient. Highly recommended @
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Superb Sales Experience
by 04/08/2021on
My experience purchasing a new Mercedes felt like I was working with a trusted friend. The words: Patience; Valuable insight; Honest dealings; and Comfortable best describe the way I felt. When I was building my car and selecting the options, My Sales Advisor, Laszlo Koncsek, provided valuable insight into which configurations would best preserve the vehicle re-sale value (e.g. adding the interior lighting option). Patiently, he explained the features and how they worked. When the issue of pricing came up, he was very straightforward and transparent. There were no hidden costs, padded costs, or unfairly priced options (such as the extended warranty or GAPO insurance). In short, I felt comfortable. There was no sales pressure and his helpfulness, combined with his congenial personality made the experience feel as though I was working with a trusted friend. From start to finish, it was a superb experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Complete Customer Service Disappoint
by 04/07/2021on
I took my 2013 GLK in for service at Mercedes Greenway. I was thoroughly disappointed when I got my car back. Below is why I did NOT receive their much lauded JD Power ‘dealer excellence customer experience’. 1. The service techs left an actual car part in my drink holder. 2. They also took the contents of my glove compartment & dumped it in the back seat. They didn’t bother to put all the contents back. 3. My car was not washed. Each service is suppose to receive a complimentary car wash but apparently my car was the exception. 4. Additionally, service in the valet area was lacking. I arrived to pick up my car & waited several minutes to be attended. After no one came over to help me, I went to ask a young man that pointed me on the direction of the invoice/payment counter. This level of customer service from Mercedes Benz Greenway is unacceptable. It is upsetting to feel like you & your vehicle do not matter. If that’s the case then my business for service & sales can be taken elsewhere. I will let my family, friends & neighbors know that Mercedes Benz Greenway is no longer a viable option for sales or service. Mercedes Benz Greenway has a less than stellar reputation with me now. My loyalty can go elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
