1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I went to the Chevy dealer on 4-17 to purchase a used Jeep Wrangler that they had on their website. We spent almost 4 hrs sitting in the showroom dealing with a salesperson who was very friendly. We went into the process knowing exactly what we wanted and how much we were willing to pay. I don't know why I expected this to help or possibly shorten our stay. It didn't. The salesperson came back with a quote for the vehicle that was $200 more than we said we were willing to pay! So we found a less expensive Jeep that they had just taken in on trade and were told that they would work on the financing that night. We went home around 9:30p, and were hopeful. We went back on Sat the 18th and got the financing approved and signed all of the requisite paperwork...another 2 hr wait. Much to our surprise, we couldn't drive our new vehicle home because it hadn't been inspected yet. So we went home with a loaner....2 days later I called to find out what the progress was and was told that the service dept had no idea who I was and what vehicle I was talking about. this issue was later resolved by the service advisor, but we were still unable to take delivery of the Jeep because now it needed new tires and new wiper blades...we took delivery of the Jeep the next day. with a very bad taste in our mouths.... A month goes by and we have not received our paperwork from the bank, nor our payment coupon book. Now it is almost time to make the 1st payment and we have no idea who to send the check to. We took a trip to branch of the bank that approved our financing and spoke with a nice woman...we explained our dilemma and she was nice enough to call the auto loan department of the bank and make some inquiries. She was informed that the dealership had failed to send over the documentation needed. So the bank informed us that we would not be responsible for the payment until they spoke with the dealership's finance dept. Fast forward to today....I receive an email form dealership saying that I need to call right away.....I speak with Ken and am told that I need to make my missed payment to the dealership so that they can send it to the bank or else they won't get paid for our Jeep. Now mind you it has been almost 2 months since we have had said car. I have no problem paying what we owe to the Bank who financed us...But I have a huge problem being told by the dealership who dropped the ball that I need to pay them the 1st payment so that they can get paid by bank. I got all sorts of false apologies and finger pointing and absolutely no acceptance of responsibility for this fiasco! So now I have to make a trip to the bank, again, and find out what my options are....and to think that the sales manager asked us to write a positive review if we had a good experience. Hmmm Read more