Customer Reviews of Mac Haik Chevrolet
New purchases
by 11/17/2021on
Richard Smith was a huge help in getting us not one but 2, 2022 vehicles. He worked for hours trying to get the deal done and get us in the vehicles we wanted. My husband got a 2022 Chevy Silverado Custom and I got a 2022 Chevy Trailblazer. Richard worked everything out extremely hard to make it worth everyone's while. I will recommend him to everyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My Corvette Place!
by 07/24/2021on
I have a classic Corvette with a Muncie 4speed, I love that car. It's very raw and leaves you pulsating after driving it. There is no such thing as a lack of excitement of your senses while driving it. However, it's a classic, classics are always tricky when it comes to parts. The parts department at Mac Haik Chevy Always has what I need, even when I was retrofitting a Cadillac alternator and I needed a different wiring harness. If I remember right they even had the resistor I had to wire in!! Amazing! Mac Haik Chevy IS my Go To Place for anything Chevy. It leaves you with that old nostalgic feeling when you go to get a part and you actually leave with it.
Best salesman
by 01/11/2021on
Our sales rep Richard Smith was very helpful and worked with us on everything that we wanted despite of us being complicated. He was very patient and went above and beyond to make sure that we left with the vehicle that we wanted and also way under budget. If you’re looking for a car definitely go see Richard, I promise he will do whatever he can to get you in what you want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Truck purchase from Machaik
by 12/03/2020on
My Salesman Bryan Lacy Sr. Greeted me with a sincere interest in what I was looking for and that was important to me. He spent the time showing me many options to choose from (Machaik had the best selection) and negotiable during the buying process. I will recommend Bryan and Machaik to everyone. There a quality team and completely satisfied with the care and interest in my business!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Repair Work
by 04/21/2020on
I bring my truck to get serviced here and I have never had any issues! Mac Haik Chevrolet has amazing staff members throughout the entire dealership! Great deals as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 05/11/2019on
Ask for Justin at Mac Haik Chevy. No hassle and very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service!
by 05/08/2019on
My husband and I were in Houston last week for his work training and decided to look at trucks while there (we live in Florida). We found a Chevy Silverado 3500 on their website and called to see if it was still on the lot. They told us it was, so we went to see it. Our salesman, Jontae Brown, came with us to take it on a test drive. We had a great ride and Jontae answered all my husband's questions (he had a lot of them!). When we returned to the dealership and discussed trading in our truck, there was no pressure to buy. They were very receptive to what my husband felt his truck was worth for the trade in and proceeded to make the entire process effortless. We completed the sale with Scott Johnson, the finance manager, and walked away with a new truck. Since our trade in had to come from Florida, they allowed us to leave the truck at the lot one more day to prevent us from driving two vehicles around Houston the next day. Once our son arrived with the trade in, they all congratulated us and sent us on our way. It was the best car buying experience we have ever had and highly recommend them to anyone from Houston to Florida! In fact, my husband was so impressed with Jontae Brown, he wanted to take a picture with him!! Thank you Mac Haik Chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Love my 2019 Malibu
by 05/07/2019on
Like to say thank you Erwin and mac Haik. I was referred to Erwin by my family members who just recently purchased 4 vehicles. Erwin walked us through everything and all I wanted out of the car I purchased great jo
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of a Chevy Colorado
by 05/07/2019on
My experience was pain free thanks to my salesman, Justin Watson. All exchanges were either by email or phone. I did my research, knew what I wanted in my vehicle, and Justin did everything possible to get me what I wanted. It came in when he said it would and I was able to pick it up as planned. I did not meet him in person until the day I walked into the dealership to finalize my purchase. He is an awesome person as well as salesman. I felt absolutely no pressure in the buying process. Dannielle, the lady at my banking institution, was equally impressed with his professionalism and the way he conducted the business end with her. Justin will get my vote of confidence to anyone who is wanting to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deals
by 05/07/2019on
I shopped online at all the Houston dealerships and Mac Haik had the best prices. I went in and bought the truck with no games played. Fast and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Quick and Easy
by 05/22/2017on
I called and made an appointment and requested to see a specific cruze. When I got there the salesman had the Cruze pulled up. We test drove and came in. Bought it for the price that was online. I was in and out in 2 hours. Quick and easy. Will be coming back for sure.
Ms. Rivera
by 10/06/2016on
I had an amazing first-time buyers experience with the dealership. The salesman was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I wanted to purchase. She gave me a full background detail about the vehicle and I was completely content with the services. I highly recommend this dealership to others for they will meet the services and satisfaction a customer deserves.
Stellar Dealership
by 08/28/2015on
I have purchased 2 vehicles from this dealership and had a no haggle, stress free experience each time. I have also referred several family members and friends specifically to salesman Derrick Curtis-and they have also have made multiple purchases. Keep up the great work!
awesome experience
by 08/28/2015on
This place is awesome, everybody makes you feel welcome. I wasn't too confident I could get a car and drove out with a brand new Impala. They didn't pressure me into anything and made sure that I was comfortable with my payments. I'm really happy with my car and the BLUETOOTH! :) I have definitely recommended Mac Haik Chevy to my friends and family especially to those that feel more comfortable dealing with a Spanish speaker, they have plenty!! Thanks Mac Haik
no responsibility!!!
by 06/02/2015on
My wife and I went to the Chevy dealer on 4-17 to purchase a used Jeep Wrangler that they had on their website. We spent almost 4 hrs sitting in the showroom dealing with a salesperson who was very friendly. We went into the process knowing exactly what we wanted and how much we were willing to pay. I don't know why I expected this to help or possibly shorten our stay. It didn't. The salesperson came back with a quote for the vehicle that was $200 more than we said we were willing to pay! So we found a less expensive Jeep that they had just taken in on trade and were told that they would work on the financing that night. We went home around 9:30p, and were hopeful. We went back on Sat the 18th and got the financing approved and signed all of the requisite paperwork...another 2 hr wait. Much to our surprise, we couldn't drive our new vehicle home because it hadn't been inspected yet. So we went home with a loaner....2 days later I called to find out what the progress was and was told that the service dept had no idea who I was and what vehicle I was talking about. this issue was later resolved by the service advisor, but we were still unable to take delivery of the Jeep because now it needed new tires and new wiper blades...we took delivery of the Jeep the next day. with a very bad taste in our mouths.... A month goes by and we have not received our paperwork from the bank, nor our payment coupon book. Now it is almost time to make the 1st payment and we have no idea who to send the check to. We took a trip to branch of the bank that approved our financing and spoke with a nice woman...we explained our dilemma and she was nice enough to call the auto loan department of the bank and make some inquiries. She was informed that the dealership had failed to send over the documentation needed. So the bank informed us that we would not be responsible for the payment until they spoke with the dealership's finance dept. Fast forward to today....I receive an email form dealership saying that I need to call right away.....I speak with Ken and am told that I need to make my missed payment to the dealership so that they can send it to the bank or else they won't get paid for our Jeep. Now mind you it has been almost 2 months since we have had said car. I have no problem paying what we owe to the Bank who financed us...But I have a huge problem being told by the dealership who dropped the ball that I need to pay them the 1st payment so that they can get paid by bank. I got all sorts of false apologies and finger pointing and absolutely no acceptance of responsibility for this fiasco! So now I have to make a trip to the bank, again, and find out what my options are....and to think that the sales manager asked us to write a positive review if we had a good experience. Hmmm
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
great service
by 04/13/2015on
Tony, Bryan, Mike, and everyone there is awesome. I have nothing but great things to say about there will to help and there attention to detail to resolve any issues that i have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with our SUV
by 04/02/2015on
The only problem was at the 1st visit we received no time to negotiate and really ask if that was the SUV we wanted. We just wanted to see if were going to get approved since we had been working on our credit for the past 2 years. Right away after it was approved it was moved to finance and we were confused. Also, we waited for over 2 1/2 hours just to see if we were approved. We left. Got a call on Monday and we went ahead and went in. Experience was much better and they took their time to show us the different Tahoes available. Finance dept was awesome in working with us, even though we finished way past closing time. We felt no rush.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My First NEW Truck
by 03/30/2015on
It was a my first experience in buy my new truck, that they made sure I was really welcome and treated well as customers should be treated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Experience
by 03/20/2015on
I came in for an oil change and left with a brand new car!! The sales man and finance was with out a doubt awesome. I spoke with several people that were very friendly. I didn't feel forced or pressured! What a wonderful and phenomenal experience!!
Went to pick up car and it wasn't ready after I was called and told it was.
by 03/13/2015on
Everything went well except you called and said my car was ready and when I went to pick it up they said it wasn't and that something happened and it wouldn't be ready until the next day. Luckily I had my ride wait for me or I would have been stranded.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Brown Car
by 03/13/2015on
Mark took time with me and made sure I understood everything. He made sure I was 100% satisfied before I left. Mark is a great asset to any company! My finance officer was equally as good patient kind informative and knowledgeable.
