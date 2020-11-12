Land Rover Houston North
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Houston North
Very Impressed & Happy!!
by 12/11/2020on
Wonderful service and pristine inventory!! Donna Watkins in sales is phenomenal!! If you're looking for amazing customer service with integrity, kindness, and tons of professionalism, ask for Donna (in sales) & Kenneth (in finance) - You'll be positively surprised!! Thank you for a remarkable experience; I'll definitely buy our next vehicle from y'all!!
Excellent Service
by 02/04/2019on
I have owned my Range Rover Velar for a year and the few times I've taken it in for service, I've been amazed at the excellent quality of service I've received from the service advisors and especially Adam Burkett. If Adam says he will call you at a particular time, he doesn't fail to call, he gives update day by day and makes sure all your questions are answered. I'm very fortunate to have Adam Burkett as my service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Christine at Land Rover is great!
by 11/06/2018on
I am completely satisfied with the service advisor Christine . She is very courteous and considerate of what I need or ask for. Need more service advisors like her. She always seems to get my vehicle in and out with no long wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Real Disappointment
by 02/27/2018on
I had researched the new Velar online, and had taken a test drive at the Houston central location. However, they didn't have the model and color I wanted, so I kept looking. I found what I wanted on the LR North website inventory, called to make sure it was there, and made an appointment with the intention to buy. After checking it out including a test drive, we started the purchase process. Everything went smoothly until right at the end, they gave me a binding arbitration agreement to sign. I'm familiar with these agreements, and know they are a bad deal for consumers/buyers. When I bought my current BMW, the dealer gave me an arbitration agreement, I refused to sign, they said no problem. When I refused at LR North, they refused to sell. It make you suspicious of why they need a binding arbitration agreement so badly. I've learned my lesson. I'll check the dealership regarding their policy before I look again. Unfortunately, Range Rover is probably not on the table, since all three Houston area dealerships are owned by the same company. Too bad, since I was really impressed with the new Velar.
1st class service.
by 04/11/2015on
Although sales is the worst here, their service dept. is excellent. From start to finish they don't miss a thing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
How are they still in business??
by 03/22/2015on
We have considered either a jaguar or Land Rover 3 times and have always given up based on our visit to this dealership. They refused to negotiate. They lied about the car and service history. My wife would test drive without me and she was ignored, I assume, because she is a woman. The online "special Price " was only $100 of MSRP. At least they do not harass you with phone calls after submitting a request. I can't imagine what service would be like. And glad I do not get to find out since we went elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Not a good experience
by 03/20/2015on
We bought a used Infiniti EX35. Next day the check engine light came on. Before bringing the car to Land Rover the first time I had AutoZone run the codes and saw the current P2A00 and P2A03. When Land Rover Houston North checked it out they said they could find nothing wrong. They sent it to Sewell Infiniti down the road to be checked. When I looked at Sewells first invoice to Land Rover Houston North it shows the SES light was not on when they got the car. Did your Land Rover service guys erase the code? At this point Sewell ran their tests and determined it showed a past error code for the sensors. They reset the SES light. Light came back on after driving for a day or two. We returned the car to Land Rover who then you sent it back to Sewell again where they again failed to perform adequately and found nothing wrong. I then bought my own code reader and saw the 2 codes myself before taking the car into Infiniti West Houston. Before I was home from the dealership (in the loaner car they gave me) they were calling me to tell me they found the codes and determined that the 2 sensors needed to be replaced along with a cracked drive belt. They found the problem in less than 2 hours. In addition they discovered that the car was in need of a recall steering column part at no charge. When buying a car from a dealership like Jaguar/Land Rover and paying a premium price you expect a car that has been checked out by the service people to be free of these defects and that the dealership stands behind their work. Bottom line is when we were shopping this car for our daughter we bought from Land Rover Houston North because the car was overall a better option due to features and price. We would have been far better off buying one of the 2 cars we had found at another north side dealership that were priced higher. I am disappointed that Land Rover Houston North will not stand behind their product and would treat a customer in this manner.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Worst service department in Houston
by 09/23/2014on
On the sales side they were friendly and did go out of their way to sell us the car we wanted. But that is when the nightmare started. We have not had a single service visit that didn't take at least one follow up visit. A good example is the last one about 3 weeks ago. We took our Evoque in for an $800 service. Within 3 days the service engine light comes on. To get that fixed it has to be at the dealerships convenience. We are waiting on a call back from the service manager. But from previous experience he will never call back. Not the first time this has happened. On a previous problem, I was even on a conference call with the Service Manager, Sale Manager, etc. They promised to look into the problem. I sent them the service records and never heard back. This bad experience goes on and on. Do not by your Jag or Land Rover from this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
MontLargo Motor Club
by 05/15/2012on
I purchased a 2011 Range Rover Sport a year ago. I am very pleased with my RR Sport and the professional service I received from Land Rover Houston North. My sales advisor Robert is very professional and knowledgable. I highly recommend this dealership. AJ and his team go above and beyond to make the buying experience enjoyable. I drove from Sugar Land to buy my vehicle because of the variety of vehicles they have to choose from and the friendly atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jag
by 05/07/2011on
Best service on the planet. Just bought a land rover while servicing our Jag. Saved me over $1000 on my last service. Honest and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Find another auto dealer!
by 03/29/2011on
I owned (and sold) a Jaguar S-Type R. Like others have stated, you will be very lucky if you get a return call from the service department in a timely manner. I had one issue with the car where they took 11 weeks (total time) to attempt to solve the issue, and it NEVER got resolved. The technicians are not mechanics, but parts swappers, who keep changing out parts until the problem stops. If your car has an extended warranty the dealership will be looking for extra ways to generate income (e.g changing out unnecessary items). Ive had items taken from the car, and in addition, almost every time I get the car back there is a ¼ to ½ a tank of gas missing. I had them start to document the fuel level when I dropped the car off for service. Save yourself some grief and find another auto dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
so many lies
by 12/28/2010on
to start, their website showed they had 11 2011 XJ's in inventory, when i got there they had 2, the sales girl said the rest were executive demos. i wanted a black supercharged and they had one. when they showed it to me it was fine, when they finished in make ready it was all scratched up. it broke down a day later. they said they couldnt work on it because they didnt have but 1 tech who could work on jags. they also said they didnt have any loaners. the sales girl said there were no recalls with the car, no problems at all. the service manager said they had 11 other cars in front of mine, all with the same recall issues. the finance guy commented a dozen times how it 'must be nice to pay cash for a car' and 'wow, what a nice watch'. this is the weirdest car buying experience of my life. i've already contacted my lawyer, i want my 90k back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Is your pre-owned vehicle really
by 06/29/2009on
My wife and I are having a horrible experience with this dealership. We went into the dealership at about 12:45 pm on Friday. June, 19, 2009. We did not leave with our "Certified Pre-Owned" 2007 Range Rover HSE until 7:30 pm. A light on the dash came on during the ride home. We tried to investigate the light, but we were given the manuals for a Range Rover Sport. After contacting the salesperson, we were told that the light was related to tire pressure. I attempted to add air to the tire on Sunday and the valve stem broke. My wife returned the vehicle to the dealership on Monday (3 days later). Darrell agreed to replace the tire with the broken valve stem and give the car another inspection to check the other 3 tires for the same valve stem problem. My wife requested the certification checklist for our vehicle. The checklist revealed that the car was not brought up to standards before we left on Friday, June 19th. Three of the tires were at 3/32" tread and the tire with the broken valve stem was at 4/32" tread. For certification, tires must be at 4/32" tread. Our front brake pads measured 1mm and our rear pads measured 3mm. Only our front pads were replaced. Certification requires that the pads be at least 50% of new. New pads start out at 10-12mm. Our pads were below 50%. When my wife picked up our vehicle from the dealership on Friday, June 26, 2009, she spoke with the general manager Jason Lacher. He agreed to replace the 3 tires that did not meet specs. After reviewing the entire chain of events, we realized that the dealership still did not pay for the tire that had the broken valve stem, and our rear brake pads still do not meet certification requirements. I have left Jason voicemail messages and sent an email stating the unresolved issues that we have with this dealership. If you disregard my experience and still decide to buy a certified pre-owned vehicle from this dealership, be sure to request the checklist for your vehicle and also a list of the measurements required to meet certification.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
