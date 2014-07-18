Knapp Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Knapp Chevrolet
They surpass your worst expectations
07/18/2014
Even if one is mentally prepared to deal with auto sales employees, these people will challenge every brain cell in your head I bought a used car at Knapp Chevrolet, drove it around for about 4 days, then I went on vacation and returned 5 days later. The day I came back I drove the car without any problem. The next day I went to a store and spent around 20 minutes buying some things. When I returned to the car I put the key in the ignition and it wouldn't start. I called Geico to ask for roadside assistance and also called Knapp Chevrolet but, unfortunately, they told me the service at the dealership was already closed. I talked to the Knapp's employee and he said there was nothing they could do, I asked him how was it possible that this happened when I had bought the car less than a month ago? What if it happened again? He said he was not someone who liked to speculate so I should just take it one day at a time! He even said he had the same issue with his truck, sometimes when he went away for a few days he would have to jump start it!??? On what earth is this normal? So, what? I am not able to go on vacation because my car needs me to start it every day? When the employee from Geico arrived he opened the hood and we could see one of the cables to one of the battery terminals was loose. So, sometimes the cable would make contact and sometimes it would not. The Geico employee was able to explain this to the employee at Knapp Chevrolet. His response (Knapp's employee) was that we should "just" tighten the cable. I spoke to him again and he just repeated the same. That there was nothing wrong with the car and that I could tighten the cable, it was a simple thing. So, maintaining my delusion of thinking it would make a difference, I wrote a letter of complaint to the manager and called the dealership. I said I wanted to exchange the car for a new one and was willing to pay the difference. The person who answered the phone transferred me to the finance department to see if it was possible. I had previously met the finance person when I bought the car and it was like he had a complete change in personality. From the start he was unsympathetic stating the facts of being a used car, etc, and giving ridiculous examples as to how this incident was normal: "This happens a lot, even to race car drivers, one day their cars work and the next they don't" hmm...maybe because they've just been engulfed in a ball of fire?! He went on to say that there was nothing they could do. So when I insisted that I could not believe they were regarding this as normal he said, in a condescending tone: "What do you want then? For us to tighten it? Bring it and we can certainly do that" I cannot imagine how a dealership doesn't thoroughly check the basic things before selling a car to somebody. What would've happened if I was driving down the highway and the car suddenly stopped? Even though it is a simple thing and has a simple solution (tightening the cable), the consequences of this small oversight could have been extremely damaging. And since these people will not take an ounce of responsibility I had to write this review as a warning to potential buyers
Incompetent Finance Department
01/17/2014
Be carful buying a vehicle from this dealership for your business. Their finance department botched up my paper work and had the loan on my personal credit instead of my business. When I brought the mistake to their attention the response was that I should have read the paper work more carefully. I won't make the mistake of using this dealership again.
Spotty Customer Service
04/20/2013
The internet sales person I talked to was fantastic and worked with me. She was very direct, honest, and I had a great opinion of her and the dealership. I was ready to walk in a purchase a car. Then she had to take a few days off, but her colleague would finish everything for me. That is when the trouble started. End of the day Thursday the plan was to talk a little on Friday to work out final details and pick up the car Saturday. I was told that someone would call me on Friday. End of the day Friday, no one had called. I spent a while on email and phone finding someone to help me. Finally, someone called me back. She was curt and rude and told me they were waiting on me to do several things I was never told about and that a Saturday purchase was impossible. Despite having financing in place and a check in hand, I was told I must fill out a credit application. When I questioned this, I never heard back from anyone. Two days later I bought from a different dealer who treated me right.
Very Professional
01/10/2013
From our first contact with Al at Knapp Chevrolet, we were VERY IMPRESSED. Throughout the sales process, he has been extremely professional, very responsive, well prepared and knowledgeable about the cars he sells. The car we were interested in was at another Texas dealership and by the time we got to Knapp's dealership, he had brought the car we were interested in to this dealership so that we could see it first hand. The entire process including the demonstration of the car's features and the closing was flawless and comfortable - in fact more seamless than our earlier purchase of a luxury car. I would definitely recommend this dealership and this Sales Associate.
Incompetent sales rep, poor communication
08/25/2012
I recently bought a vehicle from KnappChevy and their customer service was very dreadful and unprofessional. Why I even bother to buy the vehicle? Well I have been over sea in Kuwait for awhile, coming home soon and need a means of transportation and I felt like I found the right one with a pretty decent price with a lot research and patient. Ehh.. everything was stress free until I have to talk to the sales representative at the dealership. I legitimately want to buy the car but the woman their did not want to here what i have to say and try to get off the phone many times. The first day I called, I had one of my family member go down and test drove it. The sales rep was suppose to email me with all the information but in two days I received nothing. Throughout the whole process pretty much in general >NO ONE< even cared about this business deal and fail to communicate with me on many levels. Noting that I did try to reach out to more than one personnel about the matter and they end up preaching to me over the phone why I got them all worked up on my issue. Really?!? They fail to called the contacts I have provided them, emailing me, the buyer nor giving me any kind of information on the car or the paper work in accordance with buying the vehicle. They seem ignorant of their job and well REALLY incompetent of the marketing aspect of keeping customer values. On the day of signing the papers, we found out something was wrong with the battery and had to wait two hours for them to fix it. Unbelievable... well all is done...
do not buy here
03/21/2012
I went to Knapp Chevrolet to try to buy a vehicle there customer service was ridiculous I would never go or recommend anybody to buy a car from them .everyone I communicated with there from even the owner robby Knapp to the general manager with the wig on his head to the finance manager mike.
Consider buying elsewhere
12/19/2009
i had the unfortunate pleasue of visiting this dealership. it all started as soon as i walked in, i had scheduled an appointment with the business development manager, (who by the way told me that customers are not allowed to look at invoices unless they get the approval of a supervisor) yet still waited just under fifteen minutes to even be seen by a sales rep. next, things got "unusually" weird when i was trying to negotiate a price with the sales rep and he immdiatley brings out the OWNER to tell me they were no rebates on the car (camaro) i wanted, when chevy at this time had howie long doing commercials on a $500 rebate for ALL chevy vehicles. the best part is when i decided to walk away the sales rep like at any auto dealership attempted to tell me there was no way to sell me the car because he was losing money on the deal. when i told him i had done my "research" (edmunds.com) on the vehicle he yelled out to me in front of my wife and kid, "well i guess u need to go do more research". no wonder gm motors thanks so "highly" of this business that they have decided to end their franchise contract with them(just go to knapp.com or knapp chevrolet). my suggestion to people who read this, is to proceed with caution and not get sucked in to their lies or scams. i ended buying the same exact vehicle at [another dealership] two days later for the price i wanted (one hundred dollars above invoice). not to mention the business development manager at knapp believes to this day that the vehicle i bought at [the other dealership] was a "cheaper vehicle with fewer options" i guess the long title before her name makes her believe that, because oh yeah i forgot the matching vin numbers dont mean anything. shop around and go else where avoid knapp chevrolet unless u want to be scammed and told lies.