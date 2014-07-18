1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Even if one is mentally prepared to deal with auto sales employees, these people will challenge every brain cell in your head I bought a used car at Knapp Chevrolet, drove it around for about 4 days, then I went on vacation and returned 5 days later. The day I came back I drove the car without any problem. The next day I went to a store and spent around 20 minutes buying some things. When I returned to the car I put the key in the ignition and it wouldn't start. I called Geico to ask for roadside assistance and also called Knapp Chevrolet but, unfortunately, they told me the service at the dealership was already closed. I talked to the Knapp's employee and he said there was nothing they could do, I asked him how was it possible that this happened when I had bought the car less than a month ago? What if it happened again? He said he was not someone who liked to speculate so I should just take it one day at a time! He even said he had the same issue with his truck, sometimes when he went away for a few days he would have to jump start it!??? On what earth is this normal? So, what? I am not able to go on vacation because my car needs me to start it every day? When the employee from Geico arrived he opened the hood and we could see one of the cables to one of the battery terminals was loose. So, sometimes the cable would make contact and sometimes it would not. The Geico employee was able to explain this to the employee at Knapp Chevrolet. His response (Knapp's employee) was that we should "just" tighten the cable. I spoke to him again and he just repeated the same. That there was nothing wrong with the car and that I could tighten the cable, it was a simple thing. So, maintaining my delusion of thinking it would make a difference, I wrote a letter of complaint to the manager and called the dealership. I said I wanted to exchange the car for a new one and was willing to pay the difference. The person who answered the phone transferred me to the finance department to see if it was possible. I had previously met the finance person when I bought the car and it was like he had a complete change in personality. From the start he was unsympathetic stating the facts of being a used car, etc, and giving ridiculous examples as to how this incident was normal: "This happens a lot, even to race car drivers, one day their cars work and the next they don't" hmm...maybe because they've just been engulfed in a ball of fire?! He went on to say that there was nothing they could do. So when I insisted that I could not believe they were regarding this as normal he said, in a condescending tone: "What do you want then? For us to tighten it? Bring it and we can certainly do that" I cannot imagine how a dealership doesn't thoroughly check the basic things before selling a car to somebody. What would've happened if I was driving down the highway and the car suddenly stopped? Even though it is a simple thing and has a simple solution (tightening the cable), the consequences of this small oversight could have been extremely damaging. And since these people will not take an ounce of responsibility I had to write this review as a warning to potential buyers Read more