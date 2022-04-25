John Eagle Acura
Customer Reviews of John Eagle Acura
Service manager Eric was very disrespectful and full of scam.
by 04/25/2022on
Try to lie about service being done and charge money for it. When he got caught, he was just smiling with no shame.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very bad customer service by Eric he is rude
by 01/14/2022on
The service rep Eric is very rude and i feel I was not treated fairly
read the contract
by 06/11/2021on
I just leased a car from them, I found out the next day when a read the contract that they included some optional services that I didn't ask for, I called them and the financial guy toll me that is the way they do it there, try to give a bunch of excuses. Be aware shoppers of the things that this dealers put on the cars without telling the buyers. I would not recommend this dealer.
Very Strange Experience...
by 02/27/2021on
I was referred to Ali Shahid at John Eagle Acura by a coworker who leased a car with him. I sent him a text on a Tuesday and we scheduled an appointment for Friday. I was called twice by the dealership to confirm my appointment. On the day of the appointment I was running 10 minutes behind so I texted Ali. He stated, “text me when you get here.” I did as he asked. He then stated, “Great. Come on in. I have my partner will take care of you.” Another person met with me and I test drove two cars. He was very nice. Ali never introduced himself or made any contact, which sent my radar up, because I don’t trust car dealerships. After I got home, I texted Ali and stated I was very disappointed that he made no effort to meet me. He tried calling me and I did not answer. These are the texts I then received from him: “I understand you are upset and you should be. I tried to call you but it went to the voice mail so I decided to send you a text message. I do not work for John Eagle Acura anymore.” “John Eagle Acura is my former employment so that’s why I did not see you in person.” “Yes you are right I was not there today.” “Sorry 😢 to hear 👂 that you were not able to come to an agreement or John 🦅 did not meet your expectations. Please accept my apology.” WHY IN THE WORLD WOULD THIS FORMER EMPLOYEE SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WITH ME (BASED ON HIS AVAILABILITY) WHEN HE DIDN’T EVEN WORK THERE ANYMORE??? If this doesn’t scream of crookedness or dishonesty, I don’t know what does. DO NOT trust this dealership. This whole experience was so very, very strange.