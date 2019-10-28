1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a vehicle from Momentum Jaguar October 3, 2017, since the purchase the vehicle has had several issues. Upon delivery of the vehicle there were several cosmetic issues that needed to be repaired on the vehicle that the dealership promised to take care of. Thus, the dealership listed those things on the "WE OWE" so that I could come back and get those cosmetic and other damages taken care of. These issues included: repair on the electric shade for the back window, some minor scratches and dents that required repair; replacement of the front grill on the car(which was broken); replacement of a missing button for the glovebox; and replacement of several other interior buttons that were broken/worn. These things required me to return to the dealership several times. I dropped the vehicle back to the dealership the first time on: October 13, 2017, a day where some of the repairs were completed. I waited to hear back from the dealer about the other repairs, because parts were supposed be be ordered for said repairs. So, on November 27, 2017, I drove to the dealership because I was unable to get a straight answer over the phone. When I arrived I learned that one of the parts was already in stock and the other part had not been ordered and, once ordered would take 3-5 business days. At this moment I spoke to management, in order to "get the ball rolling." I left the vehicle there for the repairs to be completed, on December 1, 2017 I went to the dealership to pick up the vehicle. When I did so, the vehicle would not start. We then jumped the vehicle to get it started, assuming someone just left a light on I drove the car home. The next day the car battery died again, after getting it started again it was my impression that the battery was no good as a result of the dealership negligently killing the battery the day before. Therefore, I returned the vehicle back to them that day on December 2, 2017. The dealership kept the vehicle until December 9, 2017 when I picked the car back up. During the time where the vehicle was there they finished the repairs from the we owe and replaced the battery. From they that I picked the car back up on December 9th moving forward, I had problems with the battery dying about every 6 hours. Aware that I did not purchase an extended warranty and convinced that I would be able to get the dealership to fix any further issues I did not attempt to return the vehicle again. There are also some weird electrical issues that have accrued that may or may not be related. One example of these electrical issues is that even when the car is full of gas the fuel gage will suddenly indicate that the vehicle is empty, and then full again, and back and forward. I dealt with these issues until I was informed by the dealership's title clerk that the reason that I had not received my license plates is because the dealership failed to do a state inspection before they sold me the car, and instructed me to bring the car to the dealership so that they could do it. So, on December 27, 2017 I brought the car to the dealership once again. Due to the fact that they had to do the state inspection and the car had to pass the inspection the dealership had to resolve the issues that I was experiencing with the vehicle for it to pass. That brings us to now, it has been over two months and they still have yet to complete the repairs or inspection on the vehicle. Therefore, I have been paying car payments, of $533, on a vehicle that, since I purchased it, has been in the possession of the dealership for significant amount of the time. I have also been paying payments, of $260, for insurance. At this point, I have requested for the dealership to unwind the car deal for this vehicle that they never should have sold me without a state inspection in the first place. When purchasing this vehicle it was not disclosed to me that the vehicle had not passed state inspection, nor that it was unable to do so. Also, it was not disclosed to me that the vehicle was in need for such extensive repairs that have required over two months to complete. In consideration of these factors this is a purchase that I would have never made, because the integrity of the condition of the vehicle has proven to be well under the perceived condition upon purchase of the vehicle. Also, I would have not have done business with an establishment such Momentum Jaguar, based on the egregious manner in with they have handled this situation. Their refusal to unwind this car deal has caused me an abundance of both financial and psychological stress due to the disregard for a reasonable amount of customer service. Read more