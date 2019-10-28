Jaguar Southwest Houston
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Southwest Houston
Great experience
by 10/28/2019on
Recently purchased a Jaguar XJ model and the overall buying experience was fantastic.
Momentum Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, Porsche
by 09/24/2019on
Stay far away from this place. They do not stand behind the vehicles they sell. Once they sell you the vehicle, and you still have paper tags and drove less than 200 miles, and get a check engine light that's related to the fuel pump - they will not stand by your side. They will hide and say that's your problem not ours. Sales guys are clueless as to what they are selling and Sales Managers have no idea how to take care of a customer. They refuse to even diagnose the vehicle they sold you 2 weeks prior because it's a waste of there time. Sad and pitiful. Happy to share the cost and breakdown of the repairs for those that want to know. This place doesn't even deserve 1 star, but hey, you have to select at least "1" star to submit.
Terrible experience
by 03/14/2018on
I purchased a vehicle from Momentum Jaguar October 3, 2017, since the purchase the vehicle has had several issues. Upon delivery of the vehicle there were several cosmetic issues that needed to be repaired on the vehicle that the dealership promised to take care of. Thus, the dealership listed those things on the "WE OWE" so that I could come back and get those cosmetic and other damages taken care of. These issues included: repair on the electric shade for the back window, some minor scratches and dents that required repair; replacement of the front grill on the car(which was broken); replacement of a missing button for the glovebox; and replacement of several other interior buttons that were broken/worn. These things required me to return to the dealership several times. I dropped the vehicle back to the dealership the first time on: October 13, 2017, a day where some of the repairs were completed. I waited to hear back from the dealer about the other repairs, because parts were supposed be be ordered for said repairs. So, on November 27, 2017, I drove to the dealership because I was unable to get a straight answer over the phone. When I arrived I learned that one of the parts was already in stock and the other part had not been ordered and, once ordered would take 3-5 business days. At this moment I spoke to management, in order to "get the ball rolling." I left the vehicle there for the repairs to be completed, on December 1, 2017 I went to the dealership to pick up the vehicle. When I did so, the vehicle would not start. We then jumped the vehicle to get it started, assuming someone just left a light on I drove the car home. The next day the car battery died again, after getting it started again it was my impression that the battery was no good as a result of the dealership negligently killing the battery the day before. Therefore, I returned the vehicle back to them that day on December 2, 2017. The dealership kept the vehicle until December 9, 2017 when I picked the car back up. During the time where the vehicle was there they finished the repairs from the we owe and replaced the battery. From they that I picked the car back up on December 9th moving forward, I had problems with the battery dying about every 6 hours. Aware that I did not purchase an extended warranty and convinced that I would be able to get the dealership to fix any further issues I did not attempt to return the vehicle again. There are also some weird electrical issues that have accrued that may or may not be related. One example of these electrical issues is that even when the car is full of gas the fuel gage will suddenly indicate that the vehicle is empty, and then full again, and back and forward. I dealt with these issues until I was informed by the dealership's title clerk that the reason that I had not received my license plates is because the dealership failed to do a state inspection before they sold me the car, and instructed me to bring the car to the dealership so that they could do it. So, on December 27, 2017 I brought the car to the dealership once again. Due to the fact that they had to do the state inspection and the car had to pass the inspection the dealership had to resolve the issues that I was experiencing with the vehicle for it to pass. That brings us to now, it has been over two months and they still have yet to complete the repairs or inspection on the vehicle. Therefore, I have been paying car payments, of $533, on a vehicle that, since I purchased it, has been in the possession of the dealership for significant amount of the time. I have also been paying payments, of $260, for insurance. At this point, I have requested for the dealership to unwind the car deal for this vehicle that they never should have sold me without a state inspection in the first place. When purchasing this vehicle it was not disclosed to me that the vehicle had not passed state inspection, nor that it was unable to do so. Also, it was not disclosed to me that the vehicle was in need for such extensive repairs that have required over two months to complete. In consideration of these factors this is a purchase that I would have never made, because the integrity of the condition of the vehicle has proven to be well under the perceived condition upon purchase of the vehicle. Also, I would have not have done business with an establishment such Momentum Jaguar, based on the egregious manner in with they have handled this situation. Their refusal to unwind this car deal has caused me an abundance of both financial and psychological stress due to the disregard for a reasonable amount of customer service.
Outstanding!!!
by 08/21/2016on
I purchased a used Lexus RC 350 F from Momentum Jaguar! Bojan Secerkadic was my sales rep and gave me VIP service. I live in Florida. I called and negotiated the deal over the phone which was fast and easy. I asked Bojan to give me an accurate report about the vehicle condition before I jump on a plane with a one way ticket. Bojan described the car and I jumped on a plane. Bojan was so wrong!! The vehicle was even better than he cautiously described. Thanks Bojan and I am sorry I don't live in Texas or I would try to buy all of my cars through you!! Great deal! Great car! Great sales consultant!!
A top-notch buying experience
by 08/19/2016on
Wish to share my experience with this dealership. I was given a customer experience that allowed me to truly appreciate the cars they are selling. I usually do my research first when searching for a car to buy and I would say I have a fairly good working knowledge of the cars I admire and look for. I read widely car reviews so that I can be fully equip in understanding the cars I am looking for, particularly on cars I usually dream of owning. My experience with this dealership was top-notch because for the three times I have visited this place, all sales consultants who assisted me during my visits were quite impressive and they all had a very good understanding of what we were looking for, very knowledgeable of the cars and products they are selling. On my third visit, I was accommodated and assisted by their sales consultant, Bojan Secerkadic, and he was extremely helpful in narrowing my choices. He went beyond explaining in detail to me what makes the Range Rover click - its technology, its history, its prestige, and even the emotion and pride that these automobiles bring to prospective buyers. I was sold with their product right away. This top-notch customer sales experience was capped by a very efficient and customer-ease in closing the sales transaction. My wife and I that evening drove out of the dealership with the car of our dreams.
Momentum Jaguar
by 04/23/2016on
Momentum Jaguar has given a service experience that can only be described as Excellence. While I was waiting and enjoying a cup of Coffee in the Lounge, I was approached by Jimmy and John to come view their facility and the new line of Jaguars. Made an appointment the following weekend and now Driving my New F-type. Sales experience that can only be described as Excellence. Excellence + Excellence = Momentum Jaguar
Excellent experience!
by 10/08/2014on
After contacting the dealer online, Travis Thibodeaux from their sales team was attentive and great to deal with! I would recommend Jaguar Southwest Houston and Travis to my family and friends. Top service! Thank you!
