Helfman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

7720 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Helfman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Helfman Dodge-Houston ... SHAMEFUL

by baddodge on 12/23/2008

Absolutely the worst dealership expereince of my life!! I can call them "names" in the review, but it should be safe to say they were decieving and attempted highly mis-leading tactics. I caught them and the sales and GM absolutely quit communicating with me. NEVER NEVER NEVER again Helfman... you've lost me forever....awwwww

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
