1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We found out the low rating on yelp and google is true and accurate. Went over there to buy a new jeep, found out the owner had been driving it, waited 4.5 hours for the jeep to come back to find out it has 6k miles and has scratches and overspray on it. We went for a new car not a used one with damage and miles. The sales manager said well we sell at MSRP ++++ and we can knock 1k off. No thanks, there are a lot of car dealerships in Houston. They need to sell cars we do not need to buy one. Read more