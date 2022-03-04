Gulfgate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Gulfgate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Habitually dishonest and a waste of time
by 04/03/2022on
The salesman Jeffrey and sales manager are both dishonest. Was quoted from their bdc agent their lowest price, and after driving 3 hours the sales manager tried to mark it up $13,000 from her price which was $10,000 over MSRP. Overall horrible experience and do NOT recommend anyone to waste their time with this dealership.
Waste of time
by 07/11/2021on
We found out the low rating on yelp and google is true and accurate. Went over there to buy a new jeep, found out the owner had been driving it, waited 4.5 hours for the jeep to come back to find out it has 6k miles and has scratches and overspray on it. We went for a new car not a used one with damage and miles. The sales manager said well we sell at MSRP ++++ and we can knock 1k off. No thanks, there are a lot of car dealerships in Houston. They need to sell cars we do not need to buy one.
Excellent Service
by 05/24/2013on
This dealership provided me with excellent customer service. I was in and out of there in about an hour with a new vehicle for my son. Thank you Gulfgate DOdge
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dont waste time
by 11/07/2011on
Could only be bothered to send me a link for pre approval financing. They did not read my request and didn't seem the slight bit interested in getting in touch. They lost a sale.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable